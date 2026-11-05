Small wikis in the age of AI: what breaks, what works, and what comes next

On 21 July 2026, the day before Wikimania opened in Paris, I spoke at the Wiki AI pre-conference as an invited speaker. The session was not recorded, so this post is the public record of what was said, the evidence behind it, and what has happened since. For an overview of the whole day, see the organisers’ recap on Diff.

The talk was not about AI in general. It was about what AI does to the smallest wikis, including the ones I work on. I build and maintain tools that small and Indic-language communities rely on, so the question for me is practical: when an editor on a wiki with a handful of active contributors opens an AI assistant, what are they actually getting?

Wiki AI pre-conference, Wikimania 2026, Paris. Image: public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

The cost nobody budgets for

I opened with a question to the room: the same sentence, written in English and in Hindi, which one costs more to process?

The answer is Hindi, by a wide margin. Large language models do not read words; they read tokens. English text packs into few tokens. Devanagari, Bengali and Tamil text breaks into many more. For identical meaning, Hindi can take roughly two to three times as many tokens as English.

This is measured, not anecdotal. Petrov and colleagues (NeurIPS 2023) found tokenisation length differences of up to 15 times between languages for the same content. In practice that means four things for our scripts:

Higher cost: the same words, more tokens billed.

the same words, more tokens billed. Smaller context: less of our text fits into one prompt.

less of our text fits into one prompt. Higher latency: more tokens, more seconds.

more tokens, more seconds. Lower accuracy: and English-language benchmarks do not show it.

English benchmarks hide this tax. A tool that scores well in English can be measurably worse, slower and more expensive for a Gujarati or Kannada editor, and nobody in the evaluation pipeline will notice.

“Small wiki” is not one thing

The second part of the talk argued that we measure smallness the wrong way.

Small is not the same as few articles. Cebuano Wikipedia has over six million articles, almost all of them created by a single bot, Lsjbot, with very few human editors. Article count can hide how thin a community really is.

Small is not the same as Indic. Hindi and Tamil are mid-sized wikis, not tiny ones. Many of the smallest wikis are Indigenous or lesser-resourced languages elsewhere. The two groups overlap, but treating them as one leads to the wrong solutions.

The real gap is people. What makes a wiki small is how few humans are available to notice and revert a bad edit. Gujarati Wikipedia, as of May 2026, had about 30,800 articles, 84 editors active in the past month and 3 administrators. Kannada has 5 administrators; Hindi about 7. These are the people who would have to catch AI-generated text.

Small does not mean low value. On many of these wikis, the Wikipedia article is the only reference work that exists in that language.

Put together, the problem compounds: the wikis with the fewest editors get the weakest AI support and carry the highest stakes. The communities that most need help from AI are the ones it currently serves worst.

What is already working

The talk was not only a warning. Some things work, and they share a pattern.

MinT, the Wikimedia Foundation’s machine translation service launched in 2023, runs on open models (NLLB and OpusMT) and covers more than 200 languages, over 70 of them served by machine translation for the first time. It runs without proprietary AI on Wikimedia servers.

Content Translation has made a measurable difference for Indic wikis. According to a Diff post from May 2025, articles created with it across Indic Wikipedias grew from under 11,000 to 59,641 in three years, and those articles are deleted less often than articles written from scratch.

Why does this work when so much else does not? Two reasons. The models are open, so they can be adapted to our scripts without waiting for a company to decide we matter. And a human stays in the loop: the machine drafts, the editor decides. Remove the human and the output quality falls apart.

The asymmetry in AI policy

Large wikis are already responding. English Wikipedia has, over 2025 and 2026, added speedy deletion for AI-generated text, adopted restrictions on LLM-written articles, and organised a dedicated cleanup project. They can do this because they have the people to vote on a policy and then enforce it.

A wiki with 84 active editors cannot run a cleanup crew. That asymmetry, not the technology itself, is the risk I wanted the room to take away.

Agents use tools, not wikis

The last section looked forward. AI agents increasingly do not read wiki pages directly; they call tools. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) has become a common standard for connecting AI assistants to outside tools and data. A Wikimedia Enterprise MCP server exists, as does a MediaWiki MCP server that works on any wiki, including small ones. What does not yet exist is a way for an agent to find the right Toolforge tool.

That matters because discoverability is already broken for humans. Toolforge hosts more than 4,000 tools. Most editors find them by word of mouth. If a small-wiki editor cannot find a maintained tool, an agent working on their behalf will not find it either. An agent that knows our tools could be the colleague a small wiki does not have.

Two asks

I closed with a deliberately narrow conclusion: small wikis do not need better AI. They need two things.

Evaluate on the script. Test AI tools on Devanagari, Bengali, Tamil and other scripts before adopting them. English benchmarks hide the tax. Fix discoverability. A small-wiki editor, or an agent acting for them, should be able to find a maintained tool in under five minutes.

What has happened since Paris

The second ask is the one I can act on directly. WhichTool, a task-based discovery layer over Toolforge that lets editors describe a task in their own language and get relevant, maintained tools ranked by liveness, has continued development since Wikimania. It was funded by the Nagarathna Memorial Grant and presented at the EduWiki Knowledge Showcase in September 2026. It is live on Toolforge, and I would especially welcome feedback from editors on small wikis about the tasks they cannot find a tool for.

The slides, with full sources, are on Wikimedia Commons: Small Wikis in the Age of AI (PDF).

Smaller wikis session at 2026 Wiki AI preconference, Dev Jadiya presenting. Photo: Alaexis, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Builder tables at 2026 Wiki AI preconference. Photo: Alaexis, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Dev Jadiya presenting at the AI pre-conference at Wikimania 2026 in Paris. Photo: Camelia Boban.

Dev Jadiya presenting at the AI pre-conference at Wikimania 2026 in Paris. Photo: Camelia Boban.

Thanks

My thanks to Alex and the Wiki AI pre-conference organisers for the invitation and for creating space for small-wiki perspectives in a conversation usually led by the largest projects, and to Camelia Boban for photographing the session.

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