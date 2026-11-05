Three Languages at Bangla WikiConference 2026: Peer Learning and Experience Sharing Among New and Experienced Wikimedians

On the first day of Bangla WikiConference 2026 at the BRAC Learning Centre in Rajshahi, new and experienced Wikimedians took part in a special group discussion. Contributors from the Bangla, Syloti Nagri, and Santali languages sat together at one table, using token cards and notes to share their experiences on writing quality Wikipedia articles, peer learning, and promoting open education in their native languages.

Four Wikimedians are sitting around a round table covered with a green tablecloth in the conference hall of the BRAC Learning Centre in Rajshahi, taking part in a group discussion with deep attention. In the background, the main banner of the Bangla WikiConference and the signboard of the BRAC Learning Centre, Rajshahi are clearly visible. On the left side of the table, a contributor wearing a light blue polo shirt is holding a white token card in his hand, and on the right side, a member in a light pink shirt is writing down important points from the discussion on white paper with a pen, while the two members in the middle are participating in the discussion with deep interest.

Background of the Conference and the Beginning of the First Day

There is no substitute for direct discussion to spread open knowledge and ensure the effective use of Wikimedia projects in education. On October 31, 2026, the much-awaited Bangla WikiConference 2026 began at the BRAC Learning Centre, located in the pleasant environment of Rajshahi. The conference room became lively with Wikipedians, teachers, students, and open knowledge activists coming from different parts of the country. One of the main attractions of the first day of the conference was the group discussion session, which aimed to build mutual relationships among participants, share work experiences, and create a joyful environment for learning directly from one another. When people who usually work behind usernames on online platforms sit face-to-face around a round table, a real and lively learning process is born beyond theoretical knowledge.

Purpose of the Group Discussion and the Joy of Mutual Introduction

This group session on the first day of the conference was arranged in such a way that people from different regions and languages of the country could easily mix with one another. The discussion at our table began with warm greetings and detailed introductions. By learning who came from which region, how long each person had been involved with the Wikimedia movement, and what their areas of interest were, a warm bond quickly grew among us. Usually, new members feel a little shy at big conferences, but in this friendly environment around the round table, that shyness disappeared in a moment. The conference ID cards hanging around everyone’s necks and the colorful cloth folder and stacks of white paper on the table reminded us that we had all gathered for one shared goal, the noble mission of bringing free and open education to everyone.

A Gathering of Three Languages at One Table: Bangla, Syloti Nagri, and Santali

The most unique and educational aspect of our group discussion was linguistic diversity. Those of us sitting around that single green table represented three different languages and scripts, the Bangla language, the Syloti Nagri language and script, and the Santali language. Just looking at our small group showed how rich the linguistic and cultural diversity of Bangladesh is. I participated there as a contributor to the Syloti Nagri language, and with me were dedicated editors of the Bangla and Santali Wikipedias.

When contributors from these three languages shared their work experiences, we realized that although our goal is the same, each language has its own special features and challenges. Bangla Wikipedia has already grown into a huge and rich storehouse of knowledge with over a hundred thousand articles. On the other hand, the Wiki projects in the Syloti Nagri and Santali languages are working tirelessly to keep their traditional scripts, local vocabulary, and the history of marginalized communities alive in the digital world. The story of how experienced Bangla editors brought their project from zero to its current position served as a great inspiration and guide for the contributors of the Syloti Nagri and Santali languages.

Experience Sharing and Hands-On Learning Between New and Veteran Wikimedians

There was a wonderful mix of experience at our discussion table. Among the group members, I was relatively new, while many of those sitting around me were veteran Wikipedians with many years of experience. In education, this is called equal mutual learning or peer learning, where the wisdom of experienced members and the curiosity of newcomers meet in one place. The senior editors shared their long-term work experiences with us with great patience and warmth.

As a new contributor, I got direct answers from the veterans to the questions I had in mind about Wikipedia’s policies, article structure, and technical matters. They taught us how to start with small edits in the beginning and slowly build large, research-based articles. The words of the veterans did not feel like mere advice, but rather like affectionate guidance from an elder brother or a teacher. They repeatedly emphasized that making mistakes on Wikipedia is normal, but learning from those mistakes and moving the work forward as a team is the true sign of a Wikimedian.

Deep Discussion on Techniques for Writing and Improving Wikipedia Articles

After the introductions, our discussion became deeper and more focused on specific topics. We exchanged detailed views on how to make a Wikipedia article more well-written, informative, and world-class. The senior members clearly explained several basic and practical ways of writing articles to us.

First, importance was given to checking the notability of a topic and collecting reliable sources or references before starting any article. Especially for smaller and regional languages like Syloti Nagri and Santali, where printed books or online newspapers are fewer, we had a fruitful discussion on how to find authentic books, historical records, and academic research papers to add to articles. Second, everyone agreed that the language of an article should be neutral, easy to understand, and of encyclopedic quality. The veterans explained with examples how to write articles by keeping the natural flow and grammar of one’s own language without relying on machine translation. Third, alongside Wikipedia, wonderful ideas came up on how to enrich educational content on sister projects like Wiktionary, Wikisource, and Wikimedia Commons by adding regional words, old manuscripts, and photos of local culture.

A Creative Learning Method of Using Token Cards and Taking Notes in a Notebook

Our group’s name was ‘Chalta’ (Elephant Apple); all the groups were named after fruits.

The most attractive and effective part of this group discussion was the method of using token cards and taking notes on large sheets of paper. Usually, in any spoken discussion, many important points are lost over time, or some people talk more while others remain silent. However, to ensure the active participation of every member in our session, small white tokens or cards and large white sheets of paper on the table were arranged.

As seen in the photo, I was holding a white token card in my hand to match the discussion points, and the member on the right side of our group was holding a pencil or pen and writing down everyone’s opinions one by one on the white paper on the table. The two members in the middle were listening to every point with deep attention and adding their own views. Because of this token method, our discussion never lost its focus. Each token had some specific questions or discussion topics, such as: what are our main challenges when working on Wikipedia, how we can teach newcomers, and where we want to see the Wikipedia of our respective languages in the next one year. While one person looked at a token and shared their thoughts, another person took notes on the paper. As a result, all of our thoughts took a well-organized and written form, which later helped greatly in presenting to everyone at the conference and creating future action plans.

Wikipedia Education Program and Future Plans to Engage Newcomers

Several very important points about the Wikimedia Education Program, or EduWiki, came up in our three-language group discussion. We discussed how to connect students and teachers from schools, colleges, madrasas, and universities with this open knowledge movement instead of keeping knowledge limited only among ourselves. Today’s students use Wikipedia to search for information on the internet, but if they learn to verify facts and write articles themselves, their study and research skills will increase many times over.

For the Syloti Nagri and Santali languages, the importance of education programs is even greater. If young students are trained to edit Wikipedia in their mother tongue and script, on one hand their skill in using technology will grow, and on the other hand, endangered scripts and languages will get a new life. The senior editors suggested that by organizing small reading circles, quizzes, and article writing competitions at local educational institutions, students can easily be made interested in Wikipedia.

Direct Expressions and Quotes from Participants

This session left a deep impression on the mind of every member of our group. While expressing my own experience and feelings as a new participant, I said:

“Sitting at the same table on the first day of the Bangla WikiConference in Rajshahi, learning article-writing techniques directly from senior editors of the Bangla, Syloti Nagri, and Santali languages, and organizing our thoughts through token cards is the biggest learning experience of my Wiki journey.” – Amir Husen

The senior members of the group also expressed great excitement seeing this interest among the newcomers and stated that this combined effort of contributors from three languages will further strengthen our regional and mother-tongue-based education programs in the coming days.

Practical Guidelines of This Group Method for Teachers and Organizers

Teachers, trainers, or Wikimedia organizers from any part of the world can easily use this group discussion model from the first day of Bangla WikiConference 2026 in their own classrooms or workshops. Below are the steps to follow this method:

Form Mixed Groups: Create groups of 4 to 9 people at each round table, where there will be at least one experienced editor and the rest will be new students or representatives from different languages and regions. Distribute Token Cards: Give small white tokens or question cards to the participants so that the main topics of discussion (such as article quality, references, language challenges) remain specific. Assign Note-Taking Responsibility: Give a pen and large white paper to one member of the group, who will write down the main points and solutions spoken by everyone in order. Ensure Equal Participation for All: Give everyone a chance one by one in a clockwise direction to speak about their introduction, experience, and the token topic, so that newcomers can ask questions without fear. Compile the Results: At the end of the discussion, combine the notes written on the paper to create an action plan or learning guide that participants can implement after returning to their own areas.

Commitment to Return from the Conference Hall to the Field of Real Work

The time spent around that green table at the BRAC Learning Centre in Rajshahi was not just a formal session; it was a meeting of hearts of people from three languages and a unique school of mutual learning. The lessons received from the veterans as a new contributor, the future plans written on the token cards, and the mutual respect for one another have inspired all of us with new energy. You too can introduce this kind of multilingual group learning method in your local educational institution or Wiki community. Please share your valuable opinions and experiences on the talk page.

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