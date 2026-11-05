TWU KASU Librarians Wikimedia Outreach Stream 1

Through a partnership with Kaduna State University (KASU), the Tyap Wikimedians User Group (TWU) is working to bring Wikimedia projects closer to the university community. The initiative introduces students and lecturers to the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, rather than relying on these platforms only as sources of information. It also allows them to document their research, histories, languages, and cultures, making knowledge about their communities more accessible worldwide. TWU and KASU are encouraging members of the university community to take an active role in building and improving the information available online by connecting academic learning with open knowledge. At Kaduna State University, more than 30 participants came together for a two-day training organised by the TWU. Despite power cuts and internet challenges, participants learned how to contribute to Wikipedia, create structured data on Wikidata, and share freely licensed media on Wikimedia Commons.

Every day, students and lecturers visit Wikipedia to find information for assignments, lectures, research, and personal learning. Researchers consult Wikidata to explore structured information, while Wikimedia Commons provides access to millions of freely licensed photographs, illustrations, audio recordings, and videos. Yet, despite their widespread use, many people who rely on these platforms rarely consider contributing to the knowledge they contain. At KASU, the Tyap Wikimedians User Group (TWU) set out to bridge this gap by introducing members of the university community to the Wikimedia ecosystem through the first stream of the TWU KASU Library Hub training. Held on 13 and 14 October 2026 at the KASU Library, the two-day outreach brought together more than 30 participants for practical sessions on contributing to free knowledge. The programme focused on Wikipedia editing, adding structured information to Wikidata, and uploading media files to Wikimedia Commons.

Day One: Understanding Wikipedia and Getting Started

The first day began with an introduction to the Wikimedia movement and the idea of open knowledge. Mr Kuyet Musa Friday led participants through discussions on how Wikipedia works, the importance of reliable sources, and the need to edit responsibly. These introductory sessions provided a foundation for understanding that Wikipedia is not simply a website where anyone can publish anything without checks. Contributors must work with reliable, published sources, ensure that information can be verified, and follow the platform’s editing guidelines. Participants were also guided through the process of creating their Wikipedia accounts, giving newcomers a starting point for making contributions of their own.

Mr Levi Kambai Timothy Akau led the practical sessions, helping participants move from learning about Wikimedia to engaging with its projects. This practical approach was an important part of the training, as it allowed participants to begin applying what they had learned rather than leaving with only a general understanding of the platforms. For many new contributors, getting started can be one of the biggest hurdles. Creating an account, understanding the editing interface, and learning how to work within a collaborative community can initially seem unfamiliar. Guided training provides an opportunity to ask questions, practise, and build confidence. The first day therefore laid the groundwork for the more hands-on activities that followed on the second day.

Faciitator teaching during the TWU Wikimedia training KASU HUB

Day Two: Moving Beyond Wikipedia

After spending the first day learning about Wikipedia, how it works, and the basics of editing, participants returned to the KASU Library on the second day to explore Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons. The second day’s sessions took a more practical direction, introducing participants to ways of contributing information beyond writing and improving Wikipedia articles. They learned how information about people, places, institutions, and other subjects can be organised as structured data on Wikidata, and how photographs and other media can be shared through Wikimedia Commons. The focus was not just on understanding what these platforms do but also on allowing participants to make their own contributions.

Mr Levi Kambai Timothy Akau guided participants through the practical sessions, showing them how information is organised on Wikidata and how to create new items. He explained how the platform brings information about different subjects in a structured format, making it easier to find, connect, and reuse data across the web. Participants learned that Wikidata contributions go beyond adding names to a database. Each item represents a subject, whether a person, place, institution, or event, and can contain statements that describe it and establish connections with other information on the platform. They were introduced to the importance of adding relevant details, identifying the properties that describe a subject, and providing references where necessary to support the information being contributed. Through the practical exercises, participants could work through the process of creating Wikidata items and see how individual contributions help build a larger, interconnected body of knowledge.

The session also introduced participants to Wikimedia Commons. They learned how to upload photographs, add descriptive information to files, and select the appropriate licence to allow others to use the media under the stated conditions. Participants then put these lessons into practice by uploading pictures to the platform. This exercise helped them understand that contributing to free knowledge goes beyond writing and editing Wikipedia articles. Photographs and other media are equally important because they provide visual records of people, places, institutions, cultural activities, and everyday experiences that might otherwise receive little attention online. Through their uploads, participants also began to see how images from their immediate environment could become useful resources for Wikipedia articles, researchers, and anyone seeking information about the subjects documented.

By the end of the session, participants had created several Wikidata items and uploaded photographs to Wikimedia Commons. These were among the practical contributions made during the outreach, turning the lessons into something participants could see, explore, and build upon after the training. Rather than leaving with only a theoretical understanding of the platforms, they had taken their first steps in adding information to Wikidata and making photographs available through Wikimedia Commons. As the programme came to a close, participants were encouraged to continue practising, explore the projects further, and apply the skills they had acquired beyond the training. The hope is that the two days will serve as a starting point for sustained participation, with more members of the KASU community contributing information and media to Wikimedia projects

Participants during the TWU Wikipedia training session at KASU

Why the KASU Collaboration Matters

During the practical sessions, participants created several Wikidata items and uploaded pictures to Wikimedia Commons. These contributions gave the training a practical outcome: participants were not only learning about Wikimedia projects but also beginning to use them. The activities also demonstrated that contributing to open knowledge takes different forms. Someone may improve a Wikipedia article with reliable sources, another person may add structured information to Wikidata, while someone else may document a local place or event through photographs shared on Wikimedia Commons. These contributions help expand the information and resources available to people online.

The outreach was made possible through collaboration between the Tyap Wikimedians User Group and members of the Kaduna State University community. Special appreciation goes to Dr Khali Allahmagani, a lecturer and librarian at KASU, for partnering with TWU. The organisers also acknowledged Dr Babagida Umar Dangani for opening the doors for the collaboration and hosting the programme. Their support helped create an opportunity for students and other participants to engage directly with Wikimedia projects within the university environment.

Universities are important centres of research, learning, and knowledge production. Their students and staff encounter information, conduct research, and develop knowledge that can contribute to wider public understanding. Introducing them to Wikimedia projects creates opportunities to connect some of this academic experience with the work of making knowledge freely accessible. The training provided an introduction to practical digital skills, including source evaluation, collaborative editing, structured data creation, and media sharing. It also offered a way to explore how reliable information about local institutions, communities, histories, and cultures can become more visible online.

For TWU, the outreach represents an opportunity to engage new contributors and extend Wikimedia participation beyond its existing community. Building relationships with educational institutions can help create pathways for more people to discover Wikimedia, learn its principles, and develop their contributions over time.

Challenges

The training did not proceed without difficulties. Power cuts and unreliable internet access disrupted the sessions, creating challenges for a programme that depended on digital tools and online platforms. Yet, the participants remained in the room, continued asking questions, and stayed engaged with the training. This was an important part of the experience. Wikimedia contributions require access to digital platforms, but training new contributors also requires patience, guidance, and a willingness to keep learning when circumstances are not ideal.

Although the technical challenges affected the programme, they did not prevent participants from continuing with the activities. Their willingness to remain engaged helped sustain the training and provided an encouraging start to the first stream of the TWU-KASU collaboration. The experience also highlighted a practical consideration for future Wikimedia outreach programmes: reliable electricity and internet access are important for effective digital training, particularly when participants are learning to use online editing tools for the first time.

Keeping the Momentum Going

At the conclusion of the two-day programme, participants were encouraged to continue practising what they had learned. This is an important next step. A short training can introduce the basics, but becoming a confident Wikimedia contributor takes continued practice. New editors need opportunities to improve their skills, ask questions, learn from experienced contributors, and gradually take on more complex tasks. The contributions made during the outreach provide a starting point for that continued learning. Participants can build on their Wikipedia experience, improve their understanding of Wikidata, and continue uploading appropriate media to Wikimedia Commons.

The next challenge is to turn the initial experience into sustained participation. Continued engagement could help participants develop their skills and identify subjects that deserve better documentation, including information about KASU, Kaduna State, and communities whose knowledge and experiences are not adequately represented online. The training was an introduction to the possibility of moving from simply using online information to helping create and improve it, especially for those who participated fully.

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