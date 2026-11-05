WikiLearn News – November 2026

The latest edition of WikiLearn News is here! Check out the learning opportunities you can enjoy before the end of 2026.

What is WikiLearn?

WikiLearn is the free online learning platform crafted by and for the Wikimedia movement. It offers diverse online courses created by Wikimedia affiliates, organizers, and partner institutions that foster social learning and recognize learners’ achievements. The platform is managed by the Community Development team and it’s available in multiple languages.

What is new?

In June, WikiLearn was upgraded to the more recent Teak version of Open edX. This release allows for a smoother navigation experience for learners and instructors alike, with a highlights being a more modern Studio interface and Markdown support for writing clearer problem components. A set of interactive blocks, including polls, surveys, word clouds, and embedded Google Docs, is easier to find to design courses that invite active participation. We continue to gather input and suggestions that can shape this platform to its best version.

As the year closes, more than 5,000 Wikimedians have enrolled in the platform and 25 Wikimedia affiliates have used WikiLearn to experiment with online courses. Thank you to the instructors, partners, and communities who have made this growth possible! We’re happy to see courses on WikiLearn reaching contributors across languages, time zones, and regions.

Four courses you can take right now

If “learn a new skill” was part of your 2026 resolutions, check out the following learning opportunities to further your editing skills and join this growing community:

Make the most of WikiLearn

Find more opportunities for you and your community to take advantage of WikiLearn:

Looking for more learning opportunities? Browse the Catalog to find open self-paced courses, you only need a Wikipedia account and email to enroll!

Browse the Catalog to find open self-paced courses, you only need a Wikipedia account and email to enroll! Want to scale your training offerings? If you’re an experienced organizer or part of a Wikimedia affiliate interested in hosting a course on the platform, use this short form to send your proposal.

If you’re an experienced organizer or part of a Wikimedia affiliate interested in hosting a course on the platform, use this short form to send your proposal. Wish a course existed in a different language? WikiLearn courses can be translated into multiple languages using the standard Meta translation system, let us if you’re interested in creating a translation for your community!

We’re always happy to hear from you. If you have any further feedback about your experience on WikiLearn or would like your learning story to be featured in a next edition of this newsletter, do send us a message via wikilearn@wikimedia.org

📣 Stay tuned for the next edition of WikiLearn News coming in 2027!

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