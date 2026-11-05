Wikimedia Enterprise Financial Report: Fiscal Year 2025-2026

Grundig Stenorette SL – sub board – 1 x AC187K, 4 x AC128K

This is the fifth annual financial report for Wikimedia Enterprise – for the fiscal year (FY) 2025-26. This report is published alongside the Wikimedia Foundation’s FY 2025-2026 audit report, as well as key takeaways from the Foundation’s audit report, which outline the full picture of the Foundation’s revenue and expenses.

The previous reporting period was the first year of profitability for Wikimedia Enterprise; this report shows this has continued, now with net profit of $7.4M – a 92% increase. Revenue has increased 58% and now represents 5.3% of the Wikimedia Foundation’s total. Expenses increased by 28%.

In addition to meaningfully contributing to the financial sustainability of Wikimedia through revenue, Enterprise’s long term contractual relationships have assisted in decreasing the technical and financial burden of scraping on our public infrastructure. This also improves our ability to advocate for improvements in the way Wikimedia content is reused. Within the reporting period there have been many new customer announcements and case-studies published.

Technical developments of Wikimedia Enterprise during this reporting period are summarized at the end of this report.

Context

Wikimedia Enterprise provides enterprise-grade APIs for high-volume reusers of Wikimedia content, as originally announced in 2021. This generates income from large commercial partners by providing the high-capacity infrastructure and contractual service guarantees that they require, while ensuring the freely-licensed content on Wikipedia remains accessible and usable by everyone. It is consistent with the recommendations from the 2030 movement strategy process to increase the financial sustainability of the Wikimedia movement and to improve the user experience via the API suite in partnership with large scale reusers.

At the end of the reporting period the Wikimedia Enterprise team consisted of 21 permanent staff, as well as several contractors, employed across 10 countries. The names and general roles are listed on the project’s metawiki page.

The Wikimedia Enterprise objectives and key results for next year, FY 2026-27, are also available. These include:

ensuring a seamless path from community infrastructure to Enterprise APIs for commercial reusers; increasing the value of content reuser partnerships and implementing a process or platform to disseminate strategic insights; and growing revenue to resource the future. The revenue target for that period is to reach $18.5M in annual contracts.

In order to help achieve Objective 2, during the reporting period the organisation structure of the team has been adjusted to account for the increased variety of functions they perform. While remaining within the Advancement department of the Wikimedia Foundation, a new Technology Partnerships team was created alongside the Enterprise team. Collectively this is the new Commercial Partnerships group, and share the same leadership.

Revenue

During FY 2025-2026, total revenue for Wikimedia Enterprise was $13.1 million – an increase of 58% from the $8.3M reported in FY 2024-2025. This revenue represents 5.3% of the Wikimedia Foundation’s total, up 1.3% from last year. This revenue is also reported within the 2025-26 Wikimedia Foundation audit report [page 7]. This revenue increase is also well ahead of the Wikimedia Enterprise 2025-2026 goal of 10% growth. Since inception in January 2022 through June 2026, Wikimedia Enterprise has netted a cumulative profit of $8M having now fully repaid the initial investment.

This is in alignment with the 2025-2026 Annual Plan goal to invest in longer-term diversified revenue strategies. While the overall fundraising strategy of the Wikimedia Foundation will always remain focused on individual donations, this revenue helps reduce sole dependency on banner fundraising and safeguard the financial future of the projects.

Wikimedia Enterprise had 16 commercial customers using the paid tier of the service at the end of this financial reporting period. This includes both single and multi-year contracts. Customers that have been announced since the previous annual report include Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Perplexity and Firecrawl. Furthermore, there are many more individuals, non-commercial organisations, and commercial organizations using the recently enhanced free tier. These include CivicLens, Databricks, and SimPPl.

Expenses

Total Wikimedia Enterprise expenses (including costs of services) during FY 2025-2026 were $5.7 million, up from $4.4 million in FY 2024-2025. This is a 28% increase from the previous year, due primarily to additional professional services and contractors required to support the rapid increase in customer needs.



A breakdown of expenses by type are shown in the table below.

Financial performance detail for FY 2025-2026 and FY 2024-2025

$USD Thousands FY 25-26 FY 24-25 % change Revenue (Subscription & Prof. Services) $13,103 $8,298 58% Cost of Services $1,394 $1,160 20% Internet Hosting Charges $536 $478 12% Software Amortization $768 $591 30% Customer Support $90 $90 0% Gross Profits $11,709 $7,138 64% Operating Expenses $4,302 $3,277 31% Staffing Costs $2,669 $2,101 27% Prof. Services and Contractors $751 $425 77% Other Operating Expenses

(Incl. 15% Overhead Charge) $882 $751 17% Net Profit Before Tax $7,406 $3,861 92% Income Tax $9 $8 17% Total Expenses $5,705 $4,444 28% Net Profit $7,398 $3,854 92%



Financial Oversight

In accordance with the Wikimedia Foundation Commercial Sales and Contracts Policy, income from Wikimedia Enterprise would be capped at 30% of the total Wikimedia Foundation annual revenue. This policy was formalised in May 2025 and codified the operating principle of financial independence established by the 2021 Board of Trustees statement. This cap was established in order to ensure that the majority of funding continues to come from small donations from millions of readers – a key ingredient to ensuring Wikimedia’s ongoing independence.

All users of the Wikimedia Enterprise APIs and datasets who wish to use the service’s paid tier (for very high volume/speed and associated service level obligations [SLAs]) are subject to review in order to assess any potential human rights-related risks that could arise as a result of agreement, in line with the commitments made in the Foundation’s Human Rights Policy. The Board of Trustees is notified in advance of all agreements which are, “…large-dollar contract amount, non-standard contract terms, reputational risk, financial exposure, or compliance issues”. This is intentionally consistent with the Wikimedia Foundation Gifts Policy. While it is policy that the Wikimedia Foundation prefers to publicly acknowledge revenue sources, customers may choose to remain anonymous – this is consistent with privacy principles allowing anonymous donations and anonymous access of Wikimedia content.

Technical update highlights

Technical update summaries are published quarterly on the project’s MediaWiki page and reports of specific new features are published under “releases” on the project’s blog.



Notable technical additions and improvements since the last annual report include:

For a detailed rundown of all technical changes to the Wikimedia Enterprise APIs, see our Changelog.

Want to learn more?

If you have any questions, please ask them to the project’s discussion page on Meta wiki.

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