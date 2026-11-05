Wikimedian Spotlight: Amina Alhassan (Tenacious Ntaawa), Growing Through Persistence and Community Support

The Wikimedia movement grows because people dedicate their time, skills, and knowledge to making information accessible to everyone. Behind every contribution is a person with a story, and through our Wikimedian Spotlight series, we continue to recognize individuals whose efforts strengthen our community.

In this edition, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group is pleased to spotlight Amina Alhassan, popularly known in the Wikimedia community as Tenacious Ntaawa, for her contributions to Wikimedia projects and her commitment to promoting Ghanaian languages online.

How It All Began

Amina’s Wikimedia journey started during her time at Tamale College of Education. She was introduced to Wikipedia by her senior, Achiri Bitamsimli, who brought the platform to her attention and helped her take her first steps into the Wikimedia movement.

Like many people who are introduced to Wikipedia for the first time, the beginning was not easy. Amina struggled to understand how the platform worked and how to make meaningful contributions. These difficulties sometimes discouraged her, leading her to stop contributing for a while.

However, with encouragement from her mentors and other members of the Wikimedia community, she found her way back. Through their guidance and support, she gradually improved her editing skills, gained confidence, and became an active contributor.

Her experience reflects the importance of mentorship and community support in helping new contributors find their place in the Wikimedia movement.

Contributing Across Wikimedia Projects

Over time, Amina has expanded her involvement beyond Wikipedia. She has contributed to several projects and initiatives, including:

Dagbani Wikipedia: Supporting the documentation and availability of knowledge in the Dagbani language.

Ghanaian Pidgin Wikipedia : Contributing to efforts to make knowledge available in Ghanaian Pidgin.

Contributing to efforts to make knowledge available in Ghanaian Pidgin. Pontoon: Participating in language translation and localization efforts.

Common Voice: Supporting initiatives that help make voice and speech data available for language technology.

Black Lunch: Taking part in the initiative.

AfroCuration: Contributing to efforts that promote African knowledge and cultural content.

Her participation in these projects demonstrates her growing interest in language preservation, digital inclusion, and the representation of African languages in the digital space.

Recognition and Achievement

Amina’s commitment to Wikimedia has also received recognition within the community. She was named Top Female Contributor of the Year in 2024 and 2025.

Receiving this recognition in two consecutive years is an important milestone in her Wikimedia journey. It acknowledges her dedication and the contributions she continues to make across different Wikimedia initiatives.

For the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, her achievement is worth celebrating as we continue to encourage more women to participate actively in the open knowledge movement.

The People Behind Her Journey

No contributor grows entirely on their own. Amina recognizes the role that mentorship, encouragement, and community support have played in her development.

She particularly acknowledges Achiri Bitamsimli, Kalakpagh, Dnshitobu, and Gyamford for their guidance and support. She also appreciates the wider Wikimedia community for helping her overcome the challenges she encountered when she first started contributing.

Their support helped her regain confidence, improve her skills, and become more involved in Wikimedia activities.

Her story also highlights why experienced contributors should continue to support newcomers. A little guidance and encouragement can make a significant difference in someone’s journey.

Looking Ahead: Her Vision for the Future

For Amina, there is still more to accomplish. She hopes to remain actively involved in the Wikimedia movement and contribute towards preserving Ghanaian languages online.

Among her aspirations are helping new contributors develop their skills through mentorship, strengthening her Wikimedia community, improving her technical abilities, and building stronger connections with Wikimedians internationally.

These goals reflect her desire to grow personally while contributing to the wider development of the Wikimedia movement.

A Message to New Contributors

When asked what message she has for people who are considering joining the Wikimedia movement, Amina encourages them to be patient with themselves, ask questions, accept guidance, and never be afraid of making mistakes.

In her words:

“Be patient with yourself, ask questions, accept guidance, and do not be afraid to make mistakes. You do not need to know everything before you begin.”

This is a useful reminder to anyone starting. Learning takes time, and the Wikimedia community provides opportunities for people to develop their skills, share knowledge, and contribute meaningfully.

Celebrating Amina’s Contribution

At the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, we believe that recognizing contributors is an important part of building a stronger and more supportive community. Their stories provide encouragement to existing members and help new contributors see the opportunities available within the Wikimedia movement.

Amina Alhassan’s journey, from her introduction to Wikipedia at Tamale College of Education to becoming an active contributor recognized in 2024 and 2025, is one worth sharing.

We celebrate her commitment, acknowledge the people who have supported her growth, and appreciate the contributions she continues to make towards making knowledge accessible in our languages.

Congratulations, Amina Alhassan (Tenacious Ntaawa), on your achievements. Your journey is an inspiration to our community, and we look forward to your continued contributions to open knowledge.

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