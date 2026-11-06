Celebrating Wikidata’s 14th Birthday in Zanzibar

Bringing people together to celebrate free knowledge, learn about Wikimedia projects and enjoy the spirit of community.

On 3rd of Oct 2026, members of the Wikimedia community in Zanzibar came together to celebrate Wikidata’s 14th birthday. It was a wonderful opportunity to learn, share experiences, meet new people and celebrate the important role that Wikidata plays in making knowledge freely accessible to everyone.

The celebration was filled with learning, interesting conversations, laughter, juice, photography and, of course, a delicious birthday cake!

We were also happy to welcome three new participants who joined the celebration and had an opportunity to learn more about the Wikimedia movement and its projects.

Understanding the story behind Wikipedia and Wikidata

One of the main parts of our celebration was a discussion about the history and development of Wikipedia and Wikidata.

We talked about how Wikipedia started as a free online encyclopedia where people from different parts of the world could contribute knowledge and make information accessible to everyone.

We also explored the story behind Wikidata, why it was created and how it supports Wikipedia and other knowledge platforms through structured and linked data.

Participants learned that Wikidata is more than just a database. It is a global platform that allows people to contribute, organize and connect knowledge in different languages, making information more useful for both humans and machines.

The discussion created room for questions, shared experiences and interesting conversations about the importance of free knowledge, especially in communities where access to information and digital resources can still be a challenge.

Welcoming new participants to the Wikimedia community

Another highlight of the celebration was welcoming three new participants.

Having new people join us made the event even more meaningful. It gave us an opportunity to introduce them to the Wikimedia movement, explain how different projects work and show how anyone can become part of the global community working to make knowledge freely available.

We believe that growing the Wikimedia community starts with creating welcoming spaces where people can learn, ask questions and feel encouraged to participate.

We hope this celebration was the beginning of their journey with Wikimedia and that they will continue exploring opportunities to contribute to Wikipedia, Wikidata and other Wikimedia projects.

More than a learning session: A birthday celebration!

Of course, a birthday celebration would not be complete without some fun!

After our discussions, we spent time enjoying conversations, sharing juice, taking pictures and connecting with one another. It was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where everyone had an opportunity to participate and enjoy the moment.

And the cake! It was delicious, and everyone enjoyed sharing it as part of the celebration. It was a simple but special moment that reminded us that behind every Wikimedia contribution are real people, relationships and communities.

We took several pictures to capture the memories and celebrate this important milestone together.

Celebrating free knowledge in Zanzibar

Organizing this celebration in Zanzibar was also an opportunity to highlight the importance of bringing global open knowledge activities closer to local communities.

Zanzibar has a rich history, culture and heritage, with so much knowledge that deserves to be documented, preserved and shared with the world.

Platforms such as Wikidata provide opportunities to make information about local history, cultural heritage, notable people, institutions and places more visible and accessible internationally.

As a community, we see great potential in using Wikimedia projects to contribute to the documentation of Zanzibar’s knowledge and connect it with the wider world.

The celebration was therefore not only about marking Wikidata’s birthday but also about reminding ourselves of the opportunities we have to contribute to the global knowledge movement from our own communities.

Looking ahead

Wikidata’s 14th birthday celebration was a success for our community. We had an enjoyable time, welcomed new participants, learned more about the history of Wikidata, shared ideas and created new memories together.

We are grateful to everyone who participated and helped make the celebration enjoyable.

As we look ahead, we hope to continue encouraging more people in Zanzibar to explore Wikimedia projects, contribute local knowledge and become part of the global movement for free knowledge.

Fourteen years of Wikidata is a reminder of what people can achieve when they work together to make knowledge open and accessible to everyone.

Happy 14th birthday, Wikidata!

Greetings from the great island of Zanzibar!

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