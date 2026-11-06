The pristine light filtering through the foliage

I was organizing the photography contest, “Nuestras áreas protegidas Municipales” (as described in: “After the storm, the shoots are more photogenic”), at the offices of Secretaría Municipal de Ciudad Verde —the agency responsible for comprehensive urban environmental management in the municipality of La Paz—and that was when I had the opportunity to meet Rodrigo Mejía, from the Green Areas, Reforestation, and Urban Parks Unit of the Autonomous Municipal Government of La Paz (GAMLP), who was interested in coordinating an initiative aimed at environmental and landscape improvement as well as climate mitigation through a survey of urban forest species in the municipality of La Paz.

From an Environmental Idea to a Community Effort

Once we met with Rodrigo (the project’s original promoter), we defined the technical criteria and scope for the urban tree survey. This meeting helped me understand the risk faced by numerous tree specimens, which—in the pursuit of enhancing the value of private properties—are being removed just like any other element that stands in the way of this goal; improving the turning radius for a garage, creating a more eye-catching storefront, avoiding environmental mitigation measures, and numerous other private interests endanger the lives of forest and protected species found on our streets, in our parks, plazas, and lookouts, and throughout our public heritage.

To make the survey possible, four key components were required: personnel, appropriate logistical and technical equipment, specialized professional support, and a platform to store the information.

Staff: The volunteer team of Wikimedians in Bolivia always comes up with good solutions and is always willing to cooperate. This is an enthusiastic and committed group that, once the pilot test is complete, will receive the necessary training to apply the data extraction and processing methodology in the field.

The volunteer team of Wikimedians in Bolivia always comes up with good solutions and is always willing to cooperate. This is an enthusiastic and committed group that, once the pilot test is complete, will receive the necessary training to apply the data extraction and processing methodology in the field. Logistical and technical component : This refers to the equipment required to support data collection and geospatial mapping, with particular emphasis on recording the location and characteristics of each specimen. Traditionally, the use of paper forms and subsequent data tabulation processes has been one of the biggest drawbacks of fieldwork. Given this situation, I developed a digital application using Google’s AppSheet that allowed me to centralize the collected data online in a single database, facilitating its subsequent use and analysis. Another major benefit of this methodology is that it centralizes all photographs in a single location, maintaining a one-to-one correspondence with their corresponding records. The system itself stores the images in folders linked to the database records, significantly reducing processing times—thanks to the procedural structure in place when generating the inputs. Spatial location data was also incorporated using an orthophoto obtained through a joint and sustained effort with the OpenStreetMap (OSM) mapping group in La Paz, Bolivia, led by Rodolfo Vargas,, a volunteer and professional with extensive experience in cartography, who provided his expertise and aerial photogrammetry equipment to finalize the data. He shared with us the methodology he uses when contributing to OSM.

: This refers to the equipment required to support data collection and geospatial mapping, with particular emphasis on recording the location and characteristics of each specimen. Traditionally, the use of paper forms and subsequent data tabulation processes has been one of the biggest drawbacks of fieldwork. Given this situation, I developed a digital application using Google’s AppSheet that allowed me to centralize the collected data online in a single database, facilitating its subsequent use and analysis. Another major benefit of this methodology is that it centralizes all photographs in a single location, maintaining a one-to-one correspondence with their corresponding records. The system itself stores the images in folders linked to the database records, significantly reducing processing times—thanks to the procedural structure in place when generating the inputs. Spatial location data was also incorporated using an orthophoto obtained through a joint and sustained effort with the OpenStreetMap (OSM) mapping group in La Paz, Bolivia, led by Rodolfo Vargas,, a volunteer and professional with extensive experience in cartography, who provided his expertise and aerial photogrammetry equipment to finalize the data. He shared with us the methodology he uses when contributing to OSM. Specialized professional support: After speaking with Rodrigo and on the recommendation of Berna, my mentor in the Habilidades Verdes course organized by Wikimedians of Uruguay, I got in contact with Guillermo Gómez, who explained to me the project on “árboles patrimoniales” he has been developing in Peru. It was a truly rewarding and enriching experience.

After speaking with Rodrigo and on the recommendation of Berna, my mentor in the Habilidades Verdes course organized by Wikimedians of Uruguay, I got in contact with Guillermo Gómez, who explained to me the project on “árboles patrimoniales” he has been developing in Peru. It was a truly rewarding and enriching experience. Storage and dissemination platform: The platforms that allow me to centralize, structure, and disseminate information are Wikimedia Commons and OpenStreetMap, taking advantage of their main shared feature: the dissemination of free and collaborative knowledge. Through these means, I hope to build an accessible and constantly growing registry, progressively moving toward the long-term goal of the next steps: the identification and documentation of ALL public trees in La Paz.

What we already have under our belt

We’ve successfully completed the initial phase, which broke the surface tension just like when you dive in, and I’m excited about the results we’ve obtained: 67 specimens surveyed, identified, and geolocated within a structured database.

Furthermore, following Rodrigo’s recommendations, I developed a species identification methodology based on digital tools and specialized bibliographic information. Although the process of uploading data to OSM is still ongoing, the results obtained so far are highly satisfactory.

Having carried out this phase through to its conclusion fills me with joy, as it allowed me to refine our working methodologies and lay the groundwork for their application on a larger scale.

Opening the door to the great hall

Yuca, Olmo, Ciprés, and Kiswara are now part of the family—they’ve been identified and featured alongside others. The first phase of the project came to a great initial close. Many achievements, many lessons learned, and best of all, great anticipation as I imagine what lies ahead.

This is yet another adventure in my Wiki-experience, one that brings with it learning, community, deep personal satisfaction, and above all, a new door that has opened, warmly inviting me to continue.

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