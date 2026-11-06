WikiCamp Morocco 2026: Developing Skills, Sharing Experiences, and Building New Initiatives

On October 18, 2026, the fourth edition of WikiCamp Morocco began in Marrakech, bringing together Wikimedia contributors and volunteers from different regions of Morocco under the theme “From Contribution to Initiative: Building Our Organizational Team Together.”

The first day focused on knowledge sharing, technical and organizational skill development, and community collaboration through presentations and workshops covering Wikimedia projects, open education, linguistic heritage, and tools for organizing editorial activities.

Documenting Moroccan Darija and Preserving Linguistic Diversity

Alongside fellow contributor Adel, I participated in a presentation titled “Moroccan Darija: Documenting Our Words Before They Disappear.” The session highlighted the importance of documenting local vocabulary and expressions through Moroccan Arabic Wikipedia and its role in preserving Morocco’s linguistic heritage.

My contribution focused on the importance of recording words used across different Moroccan regions, particularly those gradually disappearing from everyday communication. I also discussed how Wikimedia projects can support linguistic documentation and the development of encyclopedic content reflecting Morocco’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Developing Technical Skills and Creating Task Lists

During the afternoon, I co-facilitated a technical workshop titled “Tools for Building Task Lists” alongside Hajar Boutaali, Hachem, and Hajar.

The workshop explored how Wikidata and Wikimedia-related tools can be used to identify missing articles, incomplete content, and topics requiring further development.

We also discussed how these tools can help organizers prepare structured task lists for editing campaigns, workshops, and competitions, allowing contributors to focus on clearly identified content gaps.

Particular attention was given to verifying the availability of reliable sources and establishing notability before including topics in editorial activities, helping improve the quality and sustainability of contributions.

Learning from Educational Initiatives and Community Experiences

The first day’s program featured several presentations covering Wikimedia Morocco’s activities in 2026, learning and contributing in Tifinagh, the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom initiative, and the role of Wikiversity in developing open educational resources.

The afternoon program also included the workshop “From Information to Knowledge”, followed by a session dedicated to sharing field experiences and practical insights.

These sessions provided opportunities to learn from experienced contributors, educators, and facilitators, particularly regarding workshop organization, educational outreach, volunteer engagement, and community project development.

Presenting Projects and Exploring New Ideas

The gathering also gave me an opportunity to introduce some of the Wikimedia projects I have been working on and discuss their development with contributors from different technical and organizational backgrounds.

Through these exchanges, I discovered new initiatives and proposals, received useful feedback, and explored approaches to improving existing projects.

Discussions with participants and facilitators were particularly valuable in identifying opportunities for collaboration, strengthening technical initiatives, and developing activities that encourage greater community participation.

Documenting the Event

In addition to participating in presentations and workshops, I contributed to the photographic documentation of the first day’s activities.

My documentation focused on capturing workshop sessions, presentations, and interactions between participants, helping preserve a visual record of the gathering and highlight the contributions of Wikimedia volunteers.

Photographic documentation plays an important role in Wikimedia activities by preserving community experiences and providing freely accessible visual resources that can support future reporting and outreach through Wikimedia Commons.

Reflections on the First Day

The first day of WikiCamp Morocco 2026 combined technical learning, knowledge exchange, community engagement, and documentation.

For me, one of the most valuable aspects was the opportunity to learn from other contributors, discover new approaches, and receive feedback that could help improve my ongoing projects.

The discussions and collaborative activities also reinforced the importance of moving beyond individual contributions toward coordinated initiatives with a lasting impact.

The first day demonstrated how sharing experiences, developing practical skills, and working together can strengthen the Wikimedia community in Morocco and support the growth of free knowledge.

Event page: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wikicamp_Morocco_2026

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