WikiGap Workshop at Ibn Khaldoun High School in Bouznika

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Ibn Khaldoun High School in Bouznika hosted an educational workshop focusing on access to information, information verification, and an introduction to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.

The workshop was organized as part of the WikiGap initiative, which aims to promote the presence and representation of women and girls in the digital space and encourage their participation in the creation and sharing of free knowledge.

Workshop Objectives

The workshop aimed to introduce participating students to the importance of accessing reliable information and developing critical thinking skills when using digital resources.

Its main objectives were to:

Introduce students to Wikipedia and its role as a free online encyclopedia.

Present the different Wikimedia projects and their contribution to free knowledge.

Explain how to search for information on Wikipedia.

Raise awareness about the importance of verifying information and evaluating sources.

Encourage girls to participate in the production and sharing of free knowledge.

Promote women’s and girls’ visibility and participation in the digital environment.

Workshop Facilitation

The workshop was facilitated by Taloubant, a member of Wikimedia MA User Group , with the contribution of teachers Taha Moutawakel and Hicham.

Their participation helped introduce the students to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects, while connecting the workshop activities to the educational context of the school.

Activities

During the workshop, female students at the high-school level were introduced to different ways of searching for information on Wikipedia.

The activities focused on understanding how to access information, examine the reliability of content, and verify information through available sources.

The students also learned about Wikimedia projects and the principles of free knowledge, including the possibility of contributing to the development and dissemination of reliable educational content.

WikiGap and Women’s Participation in Free Knowledge

The workshop was held as part of the WikiGap initiative, which seeks to address the underrepresentation of women in digital knowledge spaces.

By introducing female students to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects, the activity aimed to encourage their interest in digital participation and demonstrate how they can contribute to making knowledge more accessible and representative of women and girls.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of developing information literacy and critical thinking skills as essential elements of meaningful participation in the digital world.

Outcomes of the Workshop

The workshop provided participating students with an introduction to Wikipedia, Wikimedia projects, online information research, and information verification.

It also offered an opportunity to raise awareness about free knowledge and encourage girls to become active participants in the digital environment, not only as users of information but also as potential contributors to its creation and dissemination.

Organizers and Contributors

Taloubant – Workshop facilitation and introduction to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.

Taha Moutawakel – Contribution to the workshop.

Hicham – Contribution to the workshop.

Venue

Ibn Khaldoun High School, Bouznika, Morocco.

Pictures

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation