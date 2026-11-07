Early Arrivals and New Connections: Road to Wiki in Gurugram

From 2 to 4 October 2026, more than 60 participants, mentors, organisers and Wikimedia community members came together at Bloom Hotel, Medicity, Gurugram, for the graduation of Road to Wiki Cohort 2.

Road to Wiki is run by WikiClub Tech India and The Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI) at IIIT Hyderabad. It helps students take their first steps into open-source development and contribute to Wikimedia’s technical ecosystem.

I’m the Community and Logistics Manager for the programme, which means I’d spent months coordinating everything through messages and calls. So this gathering meant a lot to me. I was finally going to meet people I only knew as names and profile pictures.

When the plan met reality

The first challenge showed up before the event had even properly begun. Several students and speakers arrived well before check-in time, and suddenly room allocation and swag distribution were tangled up.

I was juggling a lot at once, and my main worry was that nobody should feel left waiting or ignored. I spoke with the hotel staff to speed up check-in, greeted people as they walked in, and tried to make the waiting as comfortable as possible. The WikiClub Tech Core Team jumped in too, helping with rooms and walking participants through check-in.

It reminded me that events rarely go exactly the way you plan them. I had to decide what needed attention first, keep talking to different people, and trust my team instead of trying to do it all myself. Through all of it, keeping everyone comfortable came first.

The conversations I’ll remember

Once things settled, meeting everyone in person turned out to be the best part.

A few participants told me they’d expected me to be reserved and a bit hard to approach, because of my role as manager. They were surprised to find I wasn’t. That stayed with me. It showed me how much it matters to make people feel they can come and ask a question or ask for help without hesitating.

I also had a good conversation with Abhinav Pandey about what comes after the cohort. We talked about building tools, caring more about the quality of contributions than the count, and exploring Wikimedia Commons and other sister projects.

I spent time with Tanveer Hasan, Pavan Santhosh S and Krupal Kasyap too. All of us speak Telugu, so our conversations slipped into it without any effort, and we ended up talking about everyday things that had nothing to do with work. It was a lovely way to get to know them beyond their roles in the programme.

Carrying it forward

The weekend was about celebrating the cohort finishing, but it was also about the connections that had been growing all along.

I’m truly grateful to the WikiClub Tech Core Team for stepping in and holding things together, especially during those early arrivals and the check-in rush.

The next time I message any of these participants online, I’ll have a face and a shared memory to go with their name. That makes a real difference.

Gurugram taught me that building a community is about more than organising activities and handling logistics. It’s about being approachable, getting through the unexpected together, and giving people room to connect.

Those connections are what keep a community strong long after the event is over.

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