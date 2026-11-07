ESEAP Hub First Year Pilot: A Look Back and A Way Forward

When BJ Sinaga started editing Tetun Wikipedia in 2015 (the Wikipedia edition for Timor-Leste’s official language), it only had around 1,000 articles and eight monthly active editors at its peak.

Faced with high internet costs despite slow speeds, the Tetun community encountered a significant barrier to access. On top of that, they faced infrastructure challenges making it hard for the community to have meetups. Aware of this gap, the ESEAP Hub took the initiative to provide support in growing the Wikimedians in Timor-Leste community.

This is one of the reasons ESEAP Hub was established. The Hub began piloting in 2025 with a grant from the Wikimedia Foundation and assembled dedicated staff and Community Connectors (ECC) as a wider governance group. Its early focus is on concrete service delivery in capacity building, mentoring emerging communities, and community-based translation.

As the first year wrapped up, we take a look back at the ESEAP Hub’s most impactful initiatives for the communities.

Angelo Fernandes05, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Support for Emerging Community

To help Wikimedians in Timor-Leste grow, the strategy employed by the Hub is to pair them with Wikimedia Indonesia to provide expertise and give hands-on training sessions. This is an intentional choice. As its closest and more established neighbour, the Indonesian community would be able to provide more sustained support.

How do we find new editors for Tetun Wiki? ESEAP Hub turned to Universities as strategic partners in growing editing communities. Students are most eager to contribute information on wiki while gaining knowledge at the same time. With this in mind, ESEAP Hub secured partnership with Universidade Nacional Timor Lorosa’e (UNTL) in Dili to conduct editing workshops for their students.

With a couple of online training sessions and an in-person workshop, the initiative gathered 83 participants together in Dili to edit Wikipedia articles on 28-29 June 2026. Beyond a single event, the project also established a student-led Campus Wikimedia Club with ongoing remote mentorship from the Hub for regular local edit-a-thons.

A day after the workshop in Dili, on 29 June 2026, Tetun Wikipedia reached its 1,500th article. BJ Sinaga and Diamantino Soares, the two most active editors on Tetun Wiki are now admins – helping protect the wiki from vandalism and uphold its policy. Currently, they have received their first rapid fund grant and will continue their work locally.

“It started with a single email from Feliani, inviting Wikimedia Timor-Leste to explore a collaboration with Wikimedia Indonesia. At a time when our community had been inactive for years, that message became the spark that brought us back together. Although we had limited experience organizing Wikimedia activities, the continuous support from Feliani, Biyanto, and the ESEAP community gave us the confidence to move forward.” — Diamantino Soares, Timor-Leste Wikimedian

BJ Sinaga, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Piloting Rapid Grant

The Hub supported the Wikimedia Community User Group Hong Kong (WMHK) in organizing the Visible Women edit-a-thon in partnership with the University of Hong Kong. Hub used this event as a pilot for disbursing support to the community by providing a funding of USD 1,000. This serves as an experiment for Hub to learn what works and what does not in supporting more communities in the region.

The edit-a-thon was quite productive, with 12 editors contributing a total of 63 edits. This effort resulted in the creation of one new article and the improvement of 16 existing ones, adding nearly 3,000 words and 33 references to Wikipedia. These contributions have already gained significant visibility, garnering 21,700 article views. Beyond the dashboard statistics, the participants demonstrated a strong commitment to research and detail, contributing over 10,000 words and more than 100 citations to the drafts. This is a step to share their research benefits to make meaningful contributions to articles about Hong Kong women and related topics on Wikipedia in future.

Establishing Youth Group

The Hub launched a Youth Group during the year. This established a regional space for young Wikimedians across ESEAP to connect, collaborate and build a vibrant and energetic community that shapes activities to reflect their interests and priorities. This group represents a first step toward establishing the Hub’s youth pillar, planned as part of Year 2 programming, and provides a foundation for greater youth participation and leadership growth across our ESEAP region whilst supported and guided by the ESEAP Hub.

Communication and Connectivity

The ESEAP Hub newsletter began publication in September 2025 and had reached 10 editions by the end of the pilot year, distributed on both Substack and Meta-Wiki to reach different segments of the audience. Even within the ESEAP region, each community works at their own pace and focus, not knowing what other affiliates are doing. The Newsletter is aimed to share existing knowledge, experience and resources among ESEAP and the global Wiki works. Through the consistent newsletter, community members have consistently given positive feedback on quality. Notably, the February 2026 edition saw a readership spike from Japanese-language users, despite the newsletter being published entirely in English — a signal of interest that the Hub has not yet translated into a multilingual edition.

“I read ESEAP’s December newsletter at the end of last year. I was happy to read such a great newsletter. I’d be happy to help in any way I can. Also I’d be happy to share my experience and knowledge!” — Yuriko, Wikimedian based in Japan

Thank you for the support!

A year ago, the ESEAP Hub existed mostly as an idea supported by a Charter and a small pilot grant. Fourteen months on, it is a functioning regional service: two Hub Staff, a Steering Committee drawn from five affiliations, two completed cycles of Community Connectors, a translation service that pays local translators fairly, eleven editions of a regional newsletter. The community continues to mention that Hub establishment and work has supported to fill the gaps in ESEAP region where discussion happened since 2018 but now implementation is ongoing. Hub will continue to support important services such as capacity building, community handbook, emerging community support, community translator services, global conferences, and affiliates’ organizational management support.

Want to know more about our learnings, challenges, and achievements?

Read the full ESEAP Hub Year 1 Report on Meta.

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