Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia strengthens partnerships and community engagement in Seoul

Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia continued its international outreach efforts through a series of meetings and community engagement activities in Seoul, South Korea, from 22 to 25 June 2026. The engagement sessions were designed to strengthen relationships with Malaysian government agencies based in South Korea, expand collaboration with the local Wikimedia community, and introduce more Malaysians in Seoul to the Wikimedia movement. Representing Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia were Farouk Azim (User:Ultron90) and Qhairy Zufairy (User:Qhairy), while Youngjin Ko (User:*Youngjin) from Wikimedia Korea joined the delegation during selected engagements to share the Korean community’s experiences and initiatives.

The first official engagement took place on 22 June 2026, when the delegation visited the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul for a meeting to introduce the Wikimedia movement, its various Wikimedia projects, and the group’s achievements and ongoing initiatives in Malaysia. The delegation also highlighted programmes related to South Korea, including the Malaysia–South Korea friendship events and the Wiki x K-pop 2026 campaign, demonstrating how Wikimedia can be used as a platform to promote cultural exchange and improve freely accessible knowledge. Youngjin Ko also shared Wikimedia Korea’s experiences in organising regular community meetups, inviting scholars and notable speakers for knowledge-sharing sessions, and developing local community activities.

Embassy of Malaysia Office in Seoul

(Qhairy via Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY-SA-4.0)

The discussion then focused on identifying opportunities for future collaboration between the Embassy of Malaysia and Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia. Among the proposals discussed were the possibility of establishing a Wikimedia booth during future Festival Malaysia celebrations in Seoul, obtaining the Embassy’s assistance in recruiting participants for future Wikimedia programmes, and exploring potential sponsorship or budget allocation to support educational and community-based initiatives. Both parties also exchanged ideas on encouraging greater participation among Malaysian students in South Korea through Wikimedia activities as part of their co-curricular development, as well as the long-term possibility of establishing Wikimedia clubs at universities in Seoul. In preparation for Wikimedia Korea’s hosting of the ESEAP Conference 2028, discussions also included compiling a list of halal suppliers, caterers, and restaurants in Seoul to assist Muslim participants attending the conference. As a gesture of appreciation for the Embassy’s hospitality and willingness to collaborate, Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia presented a commemorative plaque to the Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul.

The following day, on 23 June 2026, the delegation continued its official engagements by meeting with the Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia). Similar to the previous meeting, the delegation introduced the Wikimedia movement, its projects, and Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia’s activities, including community programmes that promote knowledge relating to both Malaysia and South Korea. The discussion highlighted how Wikimedia platforms can complement tourism promotion by providing reliable, multilingual information about destinations, culture, and heritage that is freely accessible to readers worldwide.

Tourism Malaysia Office in Seoul

(Qhairy via Wikimedia Commons, CC-BY-SA-4.0)

Several opportunities were explored during the meeting. Tourism Malaysia expressed interest in supporting Wikimedia initiatives by providing reliable and official reference materials that could be used to improve Wikipedia articles related to Malaysia and South Korea. Discussions also covered the possibility of Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia becoming part of Tourism Malaysia’s media and outreach efforts, as well as cooperating on future educational and promotional events. Both parties also discussed language collaboration involving Malay and Korean translations with support from Wikimedia Korea, the possibility of obtaining permission to use the Visit Malaysia logo in educational promotional materials where appropriate, and initiatives to improve Wikidata by expanding Malay and Korean labels for Malaysian tourist attractions. At the conclusion of the meeting, Tourism Malaysia presented the delegation with books and promotional merchandise as tokens of appreciation, while Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia reciprocated by presenting a plaque in recognition of the agency’s support and hospitality.



The final activity of the Seoul programme was a Wikimedia Sharing Session held on 25 June 2026 in Wikimedia Korea Office. The session brought together eight participants, consisting of Malaysian students and tourists residing in or visiting South Korea. The programme introduced participants to the Wikimedia movement and provided an overview of major Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and Wiktionary. Participants also learned about Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia’s community initiatives, particularly those involving international collaboration such as the Malaysia–South Korea friendship events and Wiki x K-pop 2026.

The sharing session included practical, hands-on training where participants learned how to contribute to various Wikimedia platforms. By the end of the programme, participants had successfully uploaded nine media files to Wikimedia Commons, created several new Wikipedia articles, added Korean vocabulary entries to the Malay Wiktionary, and made multiple improvements to Wikidata items. To conclude the event, Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia and Wikimedia Korea jointly provided a Malaysian lunch for all participants, creating an informal environment for further networking and discussions among community members.



The activities in Seoul demonstrated the value of international collaboration in advancing the Wikimedia movement beyond national borders. Through several discussions with Malaysian government agencies and direct engagement with the Malaysian community in South Korea, Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia managed to strengthen institutional relationships while introducing new contributors to Wikimedia projects. These activities also established a strong foundation for future collaborations in education, tourism, cultural exchange, and free knowledge initiatives between Malaysia, South Korea, and the broader Wikimedia movement.

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