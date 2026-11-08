Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0: Empowering Youths Through Open Knowledge, Leadership.

The Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0, which was organised by African & Proud, which is led by the two Co founders Richard Edozie and Kolawole Oyewole the Bootcamp unfolded through interactive learning sessions, practical Wikimedia training, conversations about volunteering and leadership, team games, and visits to creative spaces in Lagos, Nigeria.

The bootcamp brought together young people passionate about knowledge sharing, community development, and creating meaningful change across Africa. For participants, it was an opportunity not only to learn new skills but also to connect with fellow Wikimedians, reflect on their contributions, and discover how their interests and experiences could help make African knowledge more visible and accessible.

From understanding Wikipedia’s editorial policies to exploring Nigerian filmmaking and contemporary art, Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 demonstrated that promoting open knowledge goes beyond editing articles. It also involves understanding the people, cultures, institutions, and creative industries whose stories deserve to be documented.

Building the Future of Knowledge: African Youth and Knowledge Equity

The first day of the bootcamp opened with an interactive team activity, Beat the Internet: What Do We Know That the Internet Doesn’t?, led by Kolawole Oyewole, Co-founder of African & Proud.

The game challenged delegates to think beyond the information already available online and explore the wealth of knowledge held within their communities. Through questions about local languages, traditions, histories, cultures, and lived experiences, participants reflected on the many African stories that remain undocumented or underrepresented in digital spaces.

The activity encouraged friendly competition while raising an important question: How can we make the internet more representative of the communities and experiences that shape our world?

It also reinforced the importance of local knowledge holders. Communities possess valuable information about their histories, traditions, languages, and identities, but that knowledge does not always find its way into digital repositories.

For Wikimedians, this presents an opportunity to work with communities to document, preserve, and share knowledge that might otherwise remain inaccessible to a wider audience.

The day continued with a session led by Mr Kayode Yusuf, titled “Building the Future of Knowledge: African Youth, Wikimedia, and the Movement for Knowledge Equity.”



The session explored the role of African youth in shaping the future of knowledge through Wikimedia and the broader movement for knowledge equity. Participants were encouraged to reflect on their responsibilities as contributors to a global knowledge ecosystem and consider how their involvement could help address gaps in the representation of African perspectives.

For some delegates, the discussion extended beyond the familiar principles of Wikimedia participation. The conversation around leadership and sustainable impact offered an opportunity to think more deeply about how young people can position themselves to contribute meaningfully to their communities over time.

The central message was clear: creating a more inclusive internet requires deliberate participation, collaboration, and a commitment to sharing knowledge from perspectives that have historically received less attention.

Understanding Wikipedia: Beyond Adding Information

An important part of building a stronger Wikimedia community is ensuring that contributors understand the principles that guide the content they create.

During the Day 1 learning sessions, participants explored Wikipedia’s core content policies, including notability, verifiability, reliable sources, and Neutral Point of View (NPOV).

The facilitator who is also a participant in the person of Melody Idoghor made the session practical and interactive by encouraging participants to work through real editing scenarios rather than simply memorising policy definitions.

The discussions highlighted the distinction between notability and popularity, the importance of supporting statements with reliable sources, and the need to present information fairly and neutrally.

These principles are essential to creating trustworthy Wikipedia articles. Information may be interesting or widely discussed, but that alone does not establish whether it belongs in an encyclopaedia. Contributors must also consider the available evidence, the quality of their sources, and the way information is presented.

As the facilitator reflected, good Wikipedia editing is not simply about adding information; it is about understanding what can be supported, verified, and presented neutrally.

The sessions equipped participants with a stronger foundation for making responsible contributions to Wikipedia and reinforced the importance of evidence-based knowledge sharing.

Beyond Giving Back: Understanding the True Value of Volunteering

Volunteering is central to the Wikimedia movement. Across communities, volunteers contribute their time, skills, and energy to make knowledge freely available to everyone.

At Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0, this familiar idea was explored from another perspective by a volunteer Andikan Efiok Eduok during a session titled “Beyond Giving Back: Understanding the True Value of Volunteering.”

The session encouraged all participants to think about volunteering not only as an opportunity to serve others but also as a pathway to personal and professional growth.

Through volunteering, people can acquire new skills, build practical experience, develop meaningful relationships, discover opportunities, and become better equipped to contribute to their communities.

This perspective offered an important reminder for emerging Wikimedians: while community work requires commitment and generosity, it can also create opportunities for learning, confidence-building, networking, and leadership development.

The value of volunteering, therefore, extends beyond what volunteers give. It also includes what they learn, the relationships they build, and the people they become through the process.

For Afroyanga bootcamp bringing together young people with different experiences and ambitions, this conversation was particularly relevant. Sustaining participation in open knowledge communities requires creating environments where volunteers can contribute meaningfully while continuing to develop their abilities.

Understanding the Wikimedia Movement: Why Your Contribution Matters

As the bootcamp progressed, delegates also explored how their individual contributions fit into the wider Wikimedia movement.

Mr Ayokanmi Oyeyemi facilitated a session titled “Understanding the Wikimedia Movement: Why Your Contribution Matters.”

The session examined the importance of understanding the movement beyond individual editing activities, with insights into harnessing global opportunities, remaining relevant within the Wikimedia ecosystem, and making meaningful contributions.

For participants, these lessons extended beyond Wikimedia. They offered useful reflections on personal growth, leadership, positioning, and the importance of recognising opportunities to create impact in different areas of life.

Being part of a global movement means more than participating in individual projects. It also involves understanding the broader ecosystem, building relationships, identifying opportunities to learn, and finding ways to contribute to shared goals.

The discussion encouraged delegates to consider how they could continue developing their skills and strengthening their involvement beyond the bootcamp.

Exploring Governing Artificial Intelligence in the Age of Public Knowledge



Learning at Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 was not limited to Wikimedia policies and movement discussions.

Samuel Adedokun facilitated an interactive session on AI governance, introducing participants to conversations around artificial intelligence and the importance of considering how emerging technologies are governed and used.

The session added another dimension to the bootcamp’s learning experience, encouraging participants to engage with issues shaping the digital environment in which open knowledge communities operate.

As the bootcamp progressed, participants had the opportunity to deepen their understanding of Wikidata through an interactive session facilitated by Chinonso Chidi

The session introduced delegates to Wikidata, exploring what it is, how its structured data is organised, and the gadgets and tools available to support contributions. Participants also explored different Wikidata interfaces, gaining practical insights into how information can be added, managed, and accessed on the platform.

The learning went beyond theory. Delegates edited Wikidata items and experimented with queries using the Wikidata Query Service and the Wikidata Query Builder.

These hands-on activities gave participants an opportunity to explore how structured data can be used to retrieve information, identify knowledge gaps, and make connections between different items in the Wikimedia ecosystem.

The session was highly interactive, allowing participants to learn by doing, explore the available tools, and develop a better understanding of how Wikidata supports the organisation and discovery of free knowledge.

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