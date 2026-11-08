Enthusiasm Was Never the Problem: The Case of Western Armenian Wikipedia

At the Wikimedia CEE Meeting in Cluj-Napoca in September, I opened my talk by asking the room a question. Who here has heard of Western Armenian? A fair number of hands went up. Who knew about it two years ago? Fewer. Five years ago? Fewer still. Ten years ago? The hands came down slowly, one by one, until there were almost none left.

Then I introduced myself properly. Western Armenian is one of the two standard forms of modern Armenian. It is the diaspora one, spoken across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Greece, France, Argentina, Canada, the United States and so many more. No country administers it. It is not an official language anywhere; it has no ministry and no national broadcaster, and it received its own ISO language code, hyw, only in 2018. Its Wikipedia launched in 2019. Before that, our articles lived inside Armenian Wikipedia with a tag banner. Our user group has around forty-five regular editors spread across a dozen cities, and we have never had a physical office.

That took about ninety seconds, and I had not yet made a single point.

If you represent a large chapter, you say its name and the room already knows what you are, what you do, and roughly what you are about to ask for. You begin at zero. I begin at ninety seconds, at every coffee break, in every first email, every single time. That is the tax for being a small community. It is also very close to the tax for being young in this movement, where you spend your first few minutes establishing that you belong in the room at all. The same gap, arrived at for two different reasons. My talk was about both.

Why small wikis carry more than their size suggests

Roughly half of the web whose language can be identified is in English. Spanish and German follow at about six percent each. There are around seven thousand living languages in the world, and only a few hundred have any meaningful presence online. There are ±345 Wikipedia language editions.

This matters more now than it did ten years ago, because the systems that increasingly decide what people find – search engines, translation tools, and the newer generation of AI models – all learn from what already exists in the open. A language that is not there is not neutrally absent. It is invisible to the tools that are becoming everyone’s first point of contact with knowledge.

For a large language, Wikipedia is one resource among millions. Let’s be completely honest, nobody’s understanding of English depends on Wikipedia. For a language like ours, whatever the community builds is plausibly the largest structured, openly licensed body of text that exists in that language anywhere. Not the largest Wikipedia in the language, the largest anything open source really.

Western Armenian Wikipedia now holds more than ±15,100 articles. That is more than Maltese, an official language of the European Union, and more than several other state languages. Around forty-five people maintain it; none of us were appointed by anyone, and between us we are effectively deciding how this language will be represented to machines for a long time to come.

I say that not to boast about the number, but because volume is a poor way to measure any of this. A stateless language can out-produce a state language precisely because the wiki is the only thing it has.

What I got wrong for nine years

In 2017 I gave my first Wikimedia talk, at Wikimania in Montreal. I was eighteen. I ended it by asking the movement to put more faith in young people and to trust them at higher levels. My evidence was that I had written 445 Western Armenian articles and was only eighteen years old. People were kind about it, and nothing in particular happened, and within a year I had drifted out of the movement almost entirely.

For a long time I explained that by saying I had no structure. That is not true, and it is not fair. I worked inside Wikimedia Armenia’s Western Armenian programme, which ran the Wikicamps, and a camp is how I entered this movement in the first place. I had colleagues and an affiliation.

What I did not have was anywhere to make decisions from. A programme inside a chapter is a programme, however well it is run. It can host a language, but it cannot be one.

So the thing that was missing was never enthusiasm, and it was never belonging either, but it was agency. Our Wikipedia launched in 2019, our user group was recognised in 2020, and I came back within months. Not because anyone persuaded me, and not because I had matured, but because there was finally somewhere for the work to go.

The part that is not about how I felt

Before recognition, approaching other affiliates was not difficult; it was close to impossible. I was one person with an unfamiliar language and no standing, asking busy organisations for their time, and most of the time there was no reply. That was not rudeness; there simply was nothing on my side of the email for anyone to evaluate.

This year we approached seven affiliates cold. Three of those projects are running this autumn. Nothing about us became more interesting in the meantime. We did not grow significantly; I did not get better at writing emails. We just became easier to say yes to.

The pattern is larger than one community. The Wikimedia Foundation’s Community Insights research has found that contributors aged 18 to 24 are now the largest single group of active editors, and that a substantial majority of newcomers are under 35. Most of the people doing the work are young. Look at who sits on the boards, the committees and the working groups, and you see something different.

How you can help

The best question I received in Cluj was the simplest one: how can we help?

If you have been in this movement a long time, find one young Wikimedian or one representative of a small affiliate this week. Ask them what they are trying to build, and come back with something concrete. An idea, an introduction, an offer. Not encouragement, and not a link to a grant page.

And if you want to see what this looks like when it is built deliberately rather than left to chance, the CEE Youth Group selected the host for its meeting later this month through an open bid run by its own young volunteers, with published criteria and a documented decision; Wikimedia Serbia is hosting in Belgrade. See more details about that here.

Listen to the ones you are not used to listening to. I promise you will learn more than you expected.

A recording of the talk is available on Wikimedia Commons. You can find it here.

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