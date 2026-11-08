From Skills to Action: Expanding How We Contribute to Wikimedia

Volume 2 | June–September 2026

Across the African Wikimedia movement, participation takes many forms. It can mean speaking confidently about Wikimedia to a potential contributor, improving the quality and visibility of an image on Wikimedia Commons, connecting Wikipedia articles to Wikidata, documenting the pronunciation of an African language, sharing community work through a Diff blog post, or making a first contribution from a smartphone.

From June to September 2026, the African Wikipedian Alliance created spaces for its members within the Anglophone and Francophone communities to build these practical skills, exchange experiences, and explore new ways of contributing through six learning sessions with 136 attendees recorded. Participants engaged with communication and advocacy, Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, African language preservation, storytelling, and Wikipedia mobile editing.

Together, the sessions reflected a broader idea: building a stronger Wikimedia movement is as much about onboarding more editors, as it is about equipping those contributors with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to create, improve, preserve, connect, and share free knowledge.

Snapshot of some of the attendees at AWA Anglophone June Meetup

Snapshot of some of the attendees at the AWA Francophone September meetup

Finding a Voice for Free Knowledge

AWA’s June Anglophone session explored how community members can communicate and advocate for Wikimedia more effectively. Led by Airat Abdul Rahmon, Africa Wiki Women Community Engagement Lead, the session focused on understanding audiences, simplifying complex ideas, using storytelling, and communicating with clarity and confidence.

Participants explored how to explain Wikimedia to different audiences, develop an effective elevator pitch, respond to questions around volunteering and paid work, and represent the movement as ambassadors for free knowledge. The discussion also reinforced that community contribution extends beyond editing. Contributors can help grow the movement by communicating its value and creating stronger connections with others.

Making African Knowledge More Visible

The conversation then moved from communicating about Wikimedia to improving the knowledge being created within it. In June, the Francophone community explored Wikimedia Commons through a practical session on renaming images and proposing files for quality labels, led by Aboubacar Keita of Wikimedia Guinée Conakry.

Participants learned how to locate and rename files, add multilingual descriptions, organise media, and navigate the processes for Quality, Valued, and Featured images. The session also drew attention to African images contributed through initiatives such as Wiki Loves Africa and Wiki Loves Monuments, and the importance of making these resources easier to discover, understand, and reuse.

The session highlighted the importance of documenting visual knowledge by making sure images are properly named, described, organised, and presented to improve its usefulness to others.

Connecting the Pieces of Wikimedia Knowledge

In July, the Anglophone community turned its attention to the relationship between Wikipedia and Wikidata through a practical session on Duplicity, led by Chibuike Ezenwanne of the Igbo Wikimedians User Group.

Participants explored how to identify Wikipedia articles without corresponding Wikidata items, match articles with existing items, create missing items, and connect the two platforms correctly. Using English and Igbo examples, the session also highlighted the importance of strengthening local-language Wikimedia projects and prioritising quality as communities expand their contributions.

The sessions overarching goal was to help participants see how seemingly small connections can strengthen the wider Wikimedia knowledge ecosystem. A Wikipedia article and a Wikidata item may serve different purposes, but linking them helps make knowledge more connected, structured, and reusable across projects.

Giving African Languages a Digital Voice

For the Francophone community, July brought the opportunity to explore a different form of knowledge preservation through Lingua Libre, with Konan N’Da N’Dri of Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire.

The session introduced contributors to recording pronunciations and documenting spoken languages, with particular attention to the preservation of African languages. Participants explored how recordings can be reused across Wikimedia projects, how to create speaker profiles, document regional variations, and contribute languages that remain underrepresented online.

The discussion placed language preservation within the broader work of building a more representative digital knowledge ecosystem. African languages carry histories, identities, and knowledge that are often poorly represented online. Creating spaces where communities can record and contribute their own voices is another way of ensuring that this knowledge becomes part of the freely accessible digital record.

Turning Community Work into Stories

By September, AWA’s learning sessions shifted toward another important part of community work: documenting and sharing what happens after an activity takes place.

The Anglophone community explored “From Activities to Stories: How to Write an Engaging Diff Post” with Ramatu Haliru, Network Lead of WUGN-Kaduna. Participants learned how to turn community activities into stories that others can understand and connect with, from creating stronger titles and introductions to organising the body of a post, selecting images, adding links and tags, and properly attributing media.

The session also included a demonstration of preparing and publishing a Diff post. The takeaway for participants was that community work does not have to end when an event closes, an activity happening in one community, followed by a well-told story can allow its lessons and impact to travel much further.

Documentation creates another opportunity to share experiences, highlight contributions, and help others discover the work taking place across Wikimedia communities.

Making Contribution More Accessible

The September Francophone session brought the learning series to an important question of access: What happens when someone wants to contribute but does not have regular access to a computer?

Led by Mayéna Stephanie Kanakatom of Wikimedia Togo, the session introduced participants to contributing through the Wikipedia mobile application. Participants explored account creation, navigating the app, making simple edits and corrections, adding references, working with images and captions, and using suggested edits.

The session also created space for experienced contributors to share their own experiences with mobile contribution. During the demonstration, Douti, a first-time user of the mobile app, made a first contribution. The session also addressed practical considerations such as connectivity, Wi-Fi, and contributing with limited access to devices.

The experience was a reminder that access to Wikimedia does not have to look the same for everyone. Sometimes, creating a pathway to participation starts with meeting people where they are and making the tools available to them easier to use.

From Learning New Skills to Expanding Participation

Across the six sessions, a common thread emerged. The skills may have been different, but each was designed to broaden the participation pathways into Wikimedia.

Communication helps contributors speak about free knowledge with confidence. Better Commons practices help make African visual knowledge more visible. Wikidata connections help strengthen the structure of information across projects. Lingua Libre creates opportunities to preserve African languages and spoken knowledge. Storytelling helps communities make their work visible beyond the people who participated in it. And mobile editing helps lower some of the barriers to contribution.

For AWA, the work continues with the same goal: supporting African Wikimedians with the skills and opportunities to create, improve, preserve, connect, and share free knowledge. Join the AWA community to take part in upcoming learning sessions and activities, connect with fellow Wikimedians, and continue contributing to Africa’s free knowledge ecosystem.

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