When Wikimedian partake in civic discussion: reflections from ICF 2025

One of the ultimate goals of the Wikimedia movement is to preserve and share knowledge freely, without reservation or intimidation. To further this mission, representatives from the movement are frequently invited to take part in wider advocacy gatherings. The International Civic Forum (ICF) is one such prominent platform that I had the opportunity to attend last November (2025).

Hosted by the International Civil Society Centre—a Berlin-based organisation that supports civil society sectors worldwide—the ICF is an annual global gathering where civil society leaders discuss pressing challenges, explore strategic approaches, and seek opportunities for collaboration.

The 2025 edition took place in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus—a historic site central to the country’s 1973 uprising and 1976 massacre. Held alongside International Civil Society Week (the world’s largest civil society gathering, co-hosted by CIVICUS and the Asia Democracy Network), the forum focused on the theme: “Advancing Rights Together: Shaping Strategies in the Face of Aligned Opposition”.

To provide some context before sharing my key takeaways, a central concept discussed throughout the event was the rise of “anti-rights movements”—groups or campaigns that actively work to roll back human rights, particularly targeting marginalised communities such as LGBTQ+ people and migrants.

Discussion session in ICF 2025.

Participants noted that anti-rights actors have grown increasingly sophisticated. They frequently frame their campaigns around family values, cultural protection, and zero-sum arguments (such as pitting trans rights against women’s rights). Furthermore, they combine multiple strategies in the digital sphere, relying heavily on mis- and disinformation to push their narratives.

To counter such a well-coordinated movement, the forum agreed that civil society must respond with equally multifaceted approaches. One tactic that resonated strongly with what Wikimedians do best is knowledge sharing and digital resilience. Within our projects, we can contribute by rigorously documenting the actions and impacts of these movements, while applying strong editorial standards to ensure that public information remains verifiable, neutral, and grounded in reality.

During the forum, participants explored counter-strategies across three main themes: digital governance, network and coalition-building, and narrative shaping.

Even when broader civic spaces feel distant from our day-to-day editing, civil rights matter deeply to the free knowledge movement. Protecting open civic space and defending free, reliable information go hand in hand.

I have explored our movement and found that there are several approaches that resonated with these proposed approaches. For example, the Universal Code of Conduct (UCoC), a global policy, sets a zero-tolerance baseline of acceptable behaviour and anti-harassment for all online and offline Wikimedia projects and spaces. Furthermore, the movement focuses on empowering marginalised people to claim their space in the digital world through various initiatives, such as #WomeninScience content campaign in Indonesia, Wikipedia’s silver jubilee celebration for indigenous people in the Philippines and out-of-school learners in Thailand, and South Korean community contributions supporting neurodivergent editors in the regional gathering.

I believe that even simple community guidelines, such as “Assume Good Faith”, help foster the empathy and support society needs to defend civil rights.

Finally, my participation in this insightful forum would not have been possible without the generous support of Wikimedia Deutschland, the ESEAP Hub, and Wikimedia Thailand.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation