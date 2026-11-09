Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0: Exploring Creativity, Culture, and Connection 

What does it take to bring a film from an idea to the screen?

During Day 3 of Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0, delegates visited Trino Studios for an introduction to the creative and technical processes behind filmmaking.

The visit offered participants a glimpse into the different stages of film production: pre-production, production, and post-production.

During the discussion, delegates learned about the planning involved before filming begins, including casting, budgeting, and identifying suitable locations. They also explored what happens during production and the work that follows filming, such as editing, sound production, and colour grading.

One participant was particularly struck by how much work happens after filming has ended. A movie may take months or even a year to become ready for release, depending on the project and its production requirements.

The visit also revealed that the final version of a film may differ from the original script. Scenes can change, and producers and directors may need to work through different creative decisions as a project develops.

The financial side of filmmaking generated further curiosity. Discussions about the substantial investments that can go into movie production raised questions about how filmmakers recover their costs and generate revenue.

Participants considered the role of cinemas, streaming platforms, television, licensing, and other distribution arrangements in making films available to audiences and creating potential revenue streams.

Beyond the technical knowledge gained, the visit prompted an important reflection on the relationship between the creative industries and Wikimedia.

African films are more than entertainment. They can preserve histories, reflect social realities, document cultural practices, and shape how audiences understand African experiences.

The people involved in making them, the studios where they are produced, the locations featured in them, and the stories they tell are all potential subjects for responsible documentation through Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, and other Wikimedia projects.

The visit therefore offered a practical reminder that opportunities for documenting African knowledge can be found in industries and spaces that may not initially appear connected to Wikimedia editing.

Exploring Contemporary African Art at Windsor Gallery

From the moving image to visual art, the bootcamp’s Day 3 excursion continued at Windsor Gallery in Lagos, where participants explored contemporary African art and the stories communicated through visual expression.

The visit provided an opportunity to appreciate the creativity behind the artworks and reflect on how artists communicate ideas, experiences, and perspectives through their work.

The visit illustrated how art can invite people to look at familiar experiences differently. A painting or other visual work can preserve memories, communicate identity, challenge assumptions, and tell stories that words alone may not fully capture.

The People Behind the Experience: Networking and Shared Learning

Beyond the sessions and excursions, Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 created space for participants to meet people with shared interests, exchange ideas, and build relationships.

For some delegates, being selected for the bootcamp was itself a meaningful milestone. One participant described the selection as a recognition of the effort invested in developing their skills and pursuing opportunities to contribute to positive change across Africa.

The experience brought together learning, collaboration, and the possibility of future connections within and beyond the Wikimedia movement. Participants also expressed appreciation for the organisers and facilitators who contributed their time and expertise, including Kolawole Oyewole, Richard Edozie, Blessing Linason, and Demilade, alongside the session facilitators and fellow delegates.

These expressions of gratitude highlighted the collective effort behind the bootcamp. A successful learning experience depends not only on the Bootcamp itself but also on the people who plan it, facilitate From Ideas to Action: Participants Shape the Future of African & Proud discussions, support participants, and create an environment where everyone can engage.

The friendships, conversations, and connections formed during the event were an important part of the experience, offering a foundation for future collaboration and continued participation in open knowledge initiatives.

Outside the formal sessions, team games and evening activities provided opportunities for delegates to relax, interact, and form new connections. These informal moments were an important part of the experience. They created room for conversations beyond the classroom, encouraged collaboration, and helped participants connect with one another in a relaxed environment.

The combination of structured learning and shared recreation demonstrated that community building happens both during formal sessions and through the everyday interactions that bring people closer together.

From Ideas to Action: Participants Shape the Future of African & Proud

From the first day, participants had been organised into different groups. On the final day, these groups were given the opportunity to present their ideas on how to promote African & Proud’s projects and how they could actively participate in the organisation’s activities.

The session was interactive, encouraging participants to share their perspectives, propose ideas, and reflect on ways to remain involved beyond the bootcamp.

The organising team took note of the suggestions and contributions shared during the presentations. This created an opportunity for participants to have their voices heard and contribute ideas that could inform future engagement and project development.

Beyond marking the end of the programme, the activity reinforced an important message: participants were not simply attending a bootcamp; they were being encouraged to become active members of a community with opportunities to contribute, collaborate, and help shape its future.

Celebrating African Culture at the Closing Dinner

The bootcamp concluded on a celebratory note with a special dinner held in honour of the participants and the shared experience.

Delegates arrived dressed in their respective native attire, bringing colour and cultural pride to the occasion. A brief cultural display provided an opportunity for participants to showcase aspects of their cultural identities, with winners recognised for their presentations.

The celebration also featured a lively game session called Lemon Lemon, which became one of the night’s memorable moments. The excitement and enthusiastic participation brought everyone together, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter, friendly competition, and shared memories.



The dinner provided a fitting opportunity to celebrate the connections formed throughout the bootcamp, appreciate the diversity represented among the delegates, and reflect on the experiences they had shared.

A Closing Message: The Journey Continues

As the Bootcamp came to a close, Linason Blessing, Community Manager at African & Proud, delivered the final address to participants. She thanked the delegates for being part of Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 and wished everyone a safe journey back to their respective destinations.

Her message also emphasised that the end of the bootcamp did not mean the end of the relationship between participants and African & Proud. She encouraged delegates to remain responsive to official emails, stay connected with the community, and actively participate in future activities and opportunities. The message was a reminder that the true value of a bootcamp lies not only in the sessions attended or the memories created but also in what participants do with the knowledge, relationships, and opportunities they gain.

As delegates prepared to return home, the hope was that the connections established during Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 would continue to grow into meaningful collaborations, stronger community participation, and new contributions to documenting African knowledge. The closing dinner marked the end of the programme, but the journey of learning, collaboration, and community building continues.

What Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 Reinforced

Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 reinforced the importance of documenting African knowledge, contributing responsibly to Wikimedia, and embracing volunteering as a pathway to personal and community growth. It highlighted opportunities for leadership, movement participation, and engagement with emerging conversations around AI governance. Through cultural visits to Trino Studios and Windsor Gallery, participants also explored how African creativity, storytelling, and heritage contribute to knowledge preservation and representation.

Overall, the bootcamp strengthened the connection between open knowledge, leadership, culture, and community impact.

Looking Ahead: Turning the Experience into Action

Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0 offered participants opportunities to strengthen their Wikimedia skills, explore new ideas, engage with creative industries, and connect with a community of people committed to knowledge sharing.

The next step is to carry those lessons beyond the bootcamp. For participants, this may mean applying Wikipedia’s editorial principles, documenting overlooked African stories, developing their leadership skills, supporting fellow volunteers, or collaborating on projects that make knowledge more accessible.

For African & Proud, the experience reinforces the importance of creating spaces where young Africans can learn, exchange ideas, discover opportunities, and contribute to documenting the continent’s diverse cultures and experiences. The work of building a more inclusive knowledge ecosystem cannot be completed by one person or one event. It requires sustained participation, collaboration with knowledge holders, responsible documentation, and continued support for the people doing the work.

The experience leaves participants with a question worth carrying forward:

What knowledge, story, person, or cultural experience from your community can you help bring to the world? Because building the future of knowledge begins with the stories we choose to preserve today.

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