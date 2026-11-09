Experiencing Language Diversity Conference 2026 as a Madurese Woman: Personal Reflection and More

The Language Diversity Conference 2026 made me reflect on myself as a woman in the Wikimedia movement and on my journey over the past six years.

Women in Language Diversity

For all these years, the Madurese language has grown to have three Wikimedia projects. What makes me especially proud is that women have played a significant role in bringing these projects to life, especially Madurese Wiktionary and Madurese Wikisource.

Along the way, we have organized various activities to keep our community active and connected, including training sessions, monthly meetings, and informal gatherings at cafés. Although our café meetups do not happen every month, we hold them quite regularly as a way to connect, exchange ideas, and strengthen our relationships as contributors. Beyond our local activities, the Madurese community has also participated in various initiatives organized by Wikimedia Indonesia and the wider global Wikimedia movement. Through these opportunities, we can connect with other communities, share our experiences, and bring our language and culture into broader national and international spaces.

Looking back, I realize that our contributions are not only about creating and maintaining Wikimedia projects. More than that, we take part in preserving our language, making knowledge accessible, and creating a space where our language and culture can continue to exist online.

As a Madurese woman, this journey has made me realize how meaningful it is to contribute to my own language and community. It also reminds me that women are not only participants in the Wikimedia movement, we can be builders, leaders, and the ones who help create something that will remain for future generations.

Six years later, I’m grateful to see how far we have come, and I hope we can continue building, preserving, and expanding Madurese knowledge together.

Women’s Voices at the Language Diversity Conference

At the Language Diversity Conference, I was awarded a scholarship from the ESEAP Hub. Making me participate as one of several Wikimedians from ESEAP in the conference.

I had the opportunity to speak with several women from India, Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda through short interviews. They shared their thoughts and experiences about the conference, offering different perspectives on what the event meant to them as women in the Wikimedia movement.

A woman from Rwanda shared her experience of mentoring new Wikimedia users. Her story made me realize how powerful women can be in encouraging other women to join and contribute to Wikimedia. Women mentors can create a more comfortable and supportive environment for newcomers, especially other women, encouraging them not only to participate but also to start writing and creating content. This reminded me that our role as women in Wikimedia is not only to contribute ourselves, but also to open doors for other women to find their confidence and voice within the movement.

Two women from Ghana and Kenya shared their experiences of contributing to free knowledge. Their stories opened my eyes to new perspectives on what contributing to Wikimedia can mean. It was my first time learning about these experiences, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to hear their stories. They helped me realize that there are many different ways to contribute to the free knowledge movement and that every contribution can make a meaningful difference in a community.

An Indian woman shared that the conference provided a safe space for her as a woman, allowing her to feel comfortable, feel culturally connected with others, and build meaningful relationships with people who understood her experiences. Her perspective reminded me how important it is to create inclusive spaces where women feel safe, connected, and supported.

Wiki Women Lunch

At the Language Diversity Conference 2026, we also had WikiWomenLunch, a session where women shared their experiences and challenges as contributors to the Wikimedia movement.

One issue that stood out to me was that many women still struggle with technical aspects of Wikimedia, which can make them feel discouraged from contributing. This highlights the need for more extensive and accessible technical training, as well as leadership development opportunities for women. Moving forward, I hope we can expand these initiatives to help more women build their technical skills, gain confidence, and take on leadership roles within the Wikimedia movement.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation