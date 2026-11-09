Wali Wikimedians Community Celebrates 14th Wikidata Birthday with a Step Towards Making Wikidata Accessible in Waali

To mark the 14th birthday of Wikidata, the Wali Wikimedians Community organised a virtual birthday celebration and training session to introduce its members to translating Wikidata properties into the Waali language.

For the Wali Wikimedians Community, this special occasion was about more than cutting a birthday cake. It was an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of Waali on the Wikimedia platforms and ensure that the language is represented in the global digital knowledge space for present and future generations.

The event took place on Friday, 30 October 2026, via Zoom. It brought community members together to celebrate Wikidata’s milestone while learning how to edit and translate Wikidata properties into Waali.

Screenshot of participants for the Wikidata 14th birthday celebration

During the session, participants were introduced to Wikidata, its role within the Wikimedia movement, and the importance of making its content accessible in different languages. As a multilingual, free and collaborative knowledge base, Wikidata provides opportunities for people across the world to access and contribute knowledge in their own languages. The community believes that Waali should not be left behind in this growing digital knowledge ecosystem.

The practical training focused on helping members understand how to translate Wikidata properties into Waali directly on the Wikidata platform. Through this exercise, participants gained practical knowledge and skills to contribute to the platform’s multilingual development and help increase the visibility of Waali in the digital world.

To encourage continuous learning and participation, members were given an additional day to practise what they had learned by translating properties on Wikidata. This provided an opportunity to strengthen their understanding and apply their newly acquired skills beyond the training session.

One of the memorable moments of the celebration came towards the end of the session when members shared a special birthday blessing for Wikidata in Waali. In their unique and collective expression, they chanted:

“Aŋjooso, ka mine la paahɩ!”

This beautiful Waali expression conveyed their wishes and blessings for Wikidata, celebrating its achievements and expressing hope for continued growth and success.

For the Wali Wikimedians Community, the celebration was a reminder that preserving and promoting a language goes beyond speaking it. It also involves creating opportunities for that language to thrive in education, technology and the digital knowledge space.

As Wikidata celebrates another year of connecting knowledge across languages and communities, Wali Wikimedians Community remains committed to contributing to this vision by promoting Waali and encouraging more native speakers to participate in Wikimedia projects.

Happy 14th Birthday, Wikidata! Aŋjooso, ka mine la paahɩ!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation