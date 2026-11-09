Wiki Loves Food India 2026: Celebrate India’s culinary heritage, one photograph at a time!

From 1st to 30th November 2026, the Punjabi Wikimedians User Group is inviting all of India to take part in Wiki Loves Food 2026. It’s a national photography competition to celebrate the incredible diversity of Indian food, the traditional food culture and the richness of our culinary heritage.

Following the successful Indian editions of 2021 and 2022, Wiki Loves Food is back in 2026 with another chance for photographers, foodies and Wikimedia contributors to document and share the flavours of India with the world.

The competition is part of the international Wiki Loves Food 2026 photography campaign which is designed to showcase the food of different countries through freely licensed photographs on Wikimedia Commons.

What can you photograph?

Wiki Loves Food is keen to see photographs that illustrate the full breadth of India’s culinary heritage.

Meals and dishes : regional thalis, traditional home cooked meals, festive food, ceremonial food and community meals.

: regional thalis, traditional home cooked meals, festive food, ceremonial food and community meals. Street food and snacks : Chaat, local snacks, the roadside food stalls, the breakfast specialities and of course the tea.

: Chaat, local snacks, the roadside food stalls, the breakfast specialities and of course the tea. Sweets and desserts : Indian mithai, Bengali sandesh, the various types of traditional sweets, festive desserts and the like.

: Indian mithai, Bengali sandesh, the various types of traditional sweets, festive desserts and the like. Ingredients : Indigenous spices, pulses, traditional grains, seasonal vegetables, fruits and produce from the region.

: Indigenous spices, pulses, traditional grains, seasonal vegetables, fruits and produce from the region. Food preparation : traditional methods of cooking, hand crafted recipes, traditional utensils, traditional kitchens and the whole art of food preparation.

: traditional methods of cooking, hand crafted recipes, traditional utensils, traditional kitchens and the whole art of food preparation. Markets and food culture: spice markets, vegetable markets, fish markets, local vendors and the people who keep the food culture of India alive.

Your photos will be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons under a free licence so that people all over the world can use them in Wikipedia articles and other educational projects.

How to participate

Taking part is easy and free!

✅ Step 1: Create an account on Wikimedia Commons.

✅ Step 2: Go out and, find some interesting food from any part of India.

✅ Step 3: Upload your photos to Commons before 30 November 2026.

✅ Step 4: Add a clear description, indicate the the name of the dish, where it’s from, the ingredients

Important: You MUST upload via the campaign button for your photograph to be entered into the competition.

Prizes

A national jury will be assessing the entries on the basis of technical quality, originality, composition, cultural relevance and utility to the Wikimedia projects.

Participants will have the opportunity to win the following prizes:

First Prize : ₹15,000

: ₹15,000 Second Prize : ₹12,000

: ₹12,000 Third Prize : ₹10,000

: ₹10,000 Fourth Prize : ₹5,000

: ₹5,000 Fifth Prize: ₹5,000

The prizes will be gift vouchers in the amount stated. The top 5 finalists will also receive a digital certificate.

But that’s not all! The very best Indian entries will be given the chance to progress to the international round of Wiki Loves Food 2026 where they can represent India’s food heritage on the world stage.

Make sure your Commons account has a valid email address so we can contact you if you win!

Read more and join the competition here

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