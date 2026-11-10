Albanian Translation of the EduWiki Hub Starter Kit now available.

The EduWiki Hub’s Newcomer’s Starter Kit, a comprehensive guide for integrating Wikimedia projects into education, is now available in Albanian. This translation was made possible by Vjollca Merdani, an educator, project manager, and active contributor to the Albanian Wikimedia community for over five years. With her extensive background in running educational programs and leading open knowledge initiatives, her translation brings this vital resource directly to Albanian speakers worldwide.

EduWiki Starter kit Translation (Albanian)

What the Starter Kit Provides

Clear, sequential instructions to help new volunteers and teachers bring Wikipedia into their lessons.

Action-oriented tools that help organizers build educational programs, run workshops, establish goals, and follow community guidelines.

Ideas, practical samples, and ready made exercises for coordinators working to create friendly, safe, and supportive environments for new members.

Community focused development created by participants to strengthen free learning through Wikimedia projects.



The Albanian edition of this starter kit is now available to use on Wikimedia Commons. Additionally, the English version is also available on Wikimedia Commons under the CC BY-SA 4.0 open license, allowing anyone to freely download, modify, or translate it. If you wish to translate the kit into a new language, we highly encourage you to participate!

If you organize Wikimedia education activities in an Albanian-speaking community or are taking your first steps, this kit is an ideal resource and thanks to Vjollca Merdani for her valuable contribution.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation