Books for Bassam, on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire’s affiliation

Every year, since its 10 years of affiliation with the Wikimedia Foundation, Wikimedia Ivory Coast celebrates its anniversary by giving. In 2024, for the first edition of this initiative, the association supports a center for social integration. In 2025, an orphanage. In 2026, for the third year in a row, Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire is collecting books, educational games and materials for an Ivorian library that has suffered damage. And your support makes a difference!

Bassam, the choice for Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire’s 2026 community service. The seaside town of Bassam (Grand-Bassam) is home to a Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire club, known as WikiClub Grand-Bassam.

In June 2026, heavy rains flooded the library at the Raffaelo Masto Cultural Center, located within the Carrefour Jeunesse in Grand-Bassam. Established by the Communauté Abel, the library was open to everyone — from students to parents. It also offered young people and adults a range of activities and a pathway toward social and professional integration, providing educational support and promoting African literature.

A large portion of the materials and books from the library at the Raffaello Masto Cultural Center in Grand-Bassam has been lost. The team is currently being hosted on a temporary basis at the ECPAT 360 premises — known as “Bazouam social” — in the Quartier France area of ​​Grand-Bassam, while the facility undergoes repairs.

Call for contributions. If you are attending Wiki Indaba 2026 in Abidjan, you are welcome to bring a book in good condition to donate—such as novels, children’s books, textbooks, or reference works. Books by African authors are especially encouraged. Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire is also seeking educational games for children and adults, as well as materials used for youth integration and development. Books and games in any language are welcome.

Receipt of donations : Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire stand at Wiki Indaba, from November 13 to 15, 2026; books may also be dropped off at La Villa Zenman (headquarters of Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire), Groupement 4000 C, Angré-Château, Abidjan-Cocody, Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., until Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

: Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire stand at Wiki Indaba, from November 13 to 15, 2026; books may also be dropped off at La Villa Zenman (headquarters of Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire), Groupement 4000 C, Angré-Château, Abidjan-Cocody, Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., until Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Distribution of books : Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the library of the Raffaelo Masto Cultural Center, in Grand-Bassam.

: Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the library of the Raffaelo Masto Cultural Center, in Grand-Bassam. For any questions or concerns, contacts: jemuelejohnson@gmail.com | +225 07 68 87 56 63 / +225 01 41 57 92 99

One book is not much. A hundred books make a bookshelf. Thank you for your contribution to this social and community action.

For more information on the association’s community service tradition and what it represents for Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire, please read our full article on wikimedia.ci https://urls.fr/jriy33.

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