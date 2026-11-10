Bringing Climate Education to All: Empowering Students with Disabilities Through Open Knowledge

Members of the Eco Warriors Movement, the Environmental Science Students’ Association (KNUST), and staff from the Ashanti School for the Deaf assemble together outdoors following an inclusive climate awareness training session.

On June 20, 2025, a dedicated team from the Eco Warriors Movement, in collaboration with the Environmental Science Students’ Association at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), visited the Ashanti School for the Deaf in Ghana. Our goal was simple yet profound: to conduct inclusive climate awareness training for students with hearing and visual impairments while supporting the school community with essential supplies.

This initiative is a core milestone of the project “Expanding Open Climate Education to Schools for Persons with Disabilities.” Supported by Creative Commons and executed in alignment with broader open knowledge principles alongside partners like Open Foundation West Africa and the Wikimedia Foundation, the project demonstrates how open educational resources (OER) and offline open technology can drive knowledge equity for underrepresented groups.

Interactive Learning Beyond Connectivity Barriers

Facilitators engage with students in the hall during an interactive climate awareness workshop

During the outreach, we engaged over 180 junior high and upper primary students, alongside seven staff members, including the Assistant Headmaster, Mr. Richard. Together, we explored urgent global and local environmental challenges, including:

Excessive energy consumption and energy efficiency

Deforestation and tree planting solutions

Air pollution and sustainable waste/landfill management

To make these concepts accessible and engaging, the team utilized adapted, open-licensed educational materials and interactive teaching methods tailored to the diverse learning needs of students with sensory disabilities.

A central challenge in many special education institutions across Ghana is the digital divide and unreliable internet connectivity. To address this gap, the project leverages Kiwix offline technology, allowing students and educators to access rich Wikimedia projects and open climate resources without requiring an active internet connection.

Scaling Impact Across Special Education in Ghana

Reaching learners at the Ashanti School for the Deaf is only the beginning. The broader objective of the project includes:

Training Educators: Capacity-building workshops for at least 30 educators across special schools in Ghana to equip them with inclusive pedagogical methods. Distributing Open Toolkits: Provisioning adapted OER toolkits that make complex environmental concepts easily teachable across varied learning capabilities. Deploying Offline Tech: Scaling offline server setups like Kiwix to ensure continuous, equitable access to global open knowledge.

By bringing open climate resources to classrooms that are often left out of mainstream digital initiatives, we are demonstrating how the Wikimedia ecosystem and open ecosystem partners can directly advance equity, inclusion, and climate action.

Students in uniforms sit attentively in the school hall while facilitators lead an open climate education training session

Shared Learnings & What’s Next

Reflecting on this outreach, a few key lessons emerged for community organizers and open knowledge advocates working on similar initiatives:

Adaptability is Essential: Open content is most powerful when it can be remixed and adapted for diverse accessibility needs, including sign language translation and visual/tactile learning aids.

Open content is most powerful when it can be remixed and adapted for diverse accessibility needs, including sign language translation and visual/tactile learning aids. Offline Tools Bridge Real-World Gaps: Open technology solutions like Kiwix

Open technology solutions like Collaboration Amplifies Reach: Partnering local student associations, youth movement leaders, and international open movement allies ensures both grounded local execution and scalable systemic impact.

We remain committed to building an inclusive open knowledge ecosystem where every learner, regardless of physical ability or internet access, is empowered to understand and protect our planet.

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