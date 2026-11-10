Empowering Free Knowledge: Highlights from WikiCamp Morocco 2026 in Marrakech

WikiCamp Morocco 2026 – Group photo

The Wikimedia Morocco User Group held its fourth annual event, “WikiCamp Morocco 2026,” in Marrakech from October 19 to 21, 2026. The theme was “From Contribution to Initiative; Let us Build Our Organizational Team Together.” Active members met to improve their skills in creating free online content, documenting languages, leading groups, and organizing local projects.

Building on past events, this year focused on hands-on practice, better time management, and clear results. The goal was to help members move from working alone to leading organized, lasting projects across Morocco.

The program covered many topics. Attendees reviewed past activities and checked on programs like “Wikipedia in the Classroom” and “Ambassadors of Free Knowledge.” They also looked at Moroccan Darija and Amazigh Wikipedia projects, held contests, learned about technical tools, and discussed new ideas needing volunteer help.

To help preserve local speech, a hands-on workshop focused on Moroccan Darija Wikipedia. Participants recorded local words, meanings, example sentences, and audio clips to save rare regional vocabulary for future generations.

Another workshop taught the basics of reading Amazigh Tifinagh letters and typing them on computers and phones. This encouraged attendees to start adding Amazigh content to Wikipedia and Wiktionary.

Lhoussine Bentayfaste presenting Tifinagh workshop

On education, participants reviewed the past year of “Wikipedia in the Classroom.” They talked about guiding teachers during editing workshops, solving common problems, and finding ways to support these efforts in their local schools and cities.

One session shared how Ibn Tofail University in Agadir helps students write content. It explained the differences between Wikipedia and Wikiversity, with practical tasks showing how to use both for learning and sharing knowledge.

Other workshops trained members to lead their own two-hour interactive sessions. They practiced setting goals, planning activities, choosing helpful materials, and evaluating results so they can run training sessions in their local communities.

Technical skills were another main topic. Attendees learned how to use Wikidata to find articles and images that need work, as well as how to check sources before starting writing contests. They also learned about the “Sa7bot” bot and heard about an upcoming mini-hackathon in Agadir from October 21 to 25.

Sessions also explained user permissions on Arabic, Darija, and Amazigh Wikipedias, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata. Speakers covered how to get these rights and the rules for using them, giving everyone a clearer view of how free knowledge projects operate.

To help with planning, participants learned to use the Wikimedia Foundation’s event management tool. They practiced setting up event pages, registering guests, messaging attendees, and tracking contributions. Everyone also practiced writing project pages for new local ideas.

The event achieved strong results: it helped save Moroccan spoken heritage, increased the number of Amazigh contributors, improved training skills for teachers and students, and gave members better tools to run contests and projects.

The success of “WikiCamp Morocco 2026” shows the value of training volunteers and working together. These efforts expand free knowledge in Arabic, Darija, and Amazigh, enriching online information about Moroccan culture and heritage.

Under the motto “From Contribution to Initiative; Let us Build Our Organizational Team Together,” this event highlights a shift toward empowering members to lead local projects, keep community efforts growing, and build free knowledge across Morocco.

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