Shine Her Light : Three Years of Unearthing African Women’s Stories and Creating Pathways for Visibility Empowerment and Change

Across Africa, women have played significant roles in governance, research, education, entrepreneurship, civil society and community development. Yet many of their contributions remain inadequately documented and, consequently, difficult to discover within the digital public record.

Image by @1kdee22 / Shine Her Light – Mentorship session | Source: Wikimedia Commons | [CC-BY-SA-4.0

This gap in documentation has implications beyond historical representation. When the contributions of African women are absent or under-represented online, students, researchers, journalists, policymakers and younger generations have limited access to reliable information about the women who have contributed to shaping their societies.

How the Journey Began

In 2024, Shine Her Light began with a simple but important question: what happens when the stories of African women who have shaped their communities, institutions and societies are not adequately documented? The answer is significant. Their achievements can remain overlooked, their contributions can be difficult to find, and future generations may have limited access to the stories of the women whose work helped shape the Africa they inherited. With this understanding, Open Foundation West Africa (OFWA) launched Shine Her Light in 2024 as part of the commemoration of International Women’s Day. The campaign was established to address the gender content gap on Wikipedia by supporting contributors to research, document and share the lives and achievements of notable African women. The first edition brought contributors together to identify women whose stories deserved greater visibility, conduct research and create knowledge that could be accessed by audiences beyond their immediate communities. By the end of 2024, the campaign had generated more than 200 new articles and edits. It was a modest beginning, but it demonstrated the potential of collective action to address gaps in digital representation and, more importantly, revealed that there were many more stories waiting to be documented.

Image by Kaffzz | Shine Her Light Writing Contest | 15 April 2024 | Source: Wikimedia Commons | CC BY-SA 4.0. Wikimedia Commons

In 2025, Shine Her Light returned with renewed momentum. What began as a writing contest was gradually developing into a sustained campaign for the documentation and visibility of African women. The campaign continued to bring contributors together to research the achievements and experiences of women whose contributions had received limited representation online. Participants were encouraged to look beyond the most visible names and positions and identify stories within their communities, professions and countries that deserved to become part of the public record. With each edition, the body of knowledge grew. Each article added another perspective, while each contribution helped strengthen the visibility of African women within the digital knowledge ecosystem. The campaign was becoming more than an annual writing activity; it was contributing to the broader effort to build a more representative record of African history and contemporary society.

By 2026, Shine Her Light had evolved into a broader documentation campaign, with its third edition focusing on African Women in Governance. This focus created an opportunity to examine women’s contributions to leadership, public institutions and civic life while encouraging contributors to look beyond titles and positions and consider a deeper question: What changed because she was there? A minister is more than the office she holds, a public servant is more than her designation, and a community leader is more than her position. Behind every title is a story of decisions made, institutions influenced, communities served and opportunities created for others. This emphasis on impact rather than position enriched the stories being documented and encouraged contributors to explore the tangible contributions of African women to governance and public life. The scale of participation reflected the campaign’s growth. In 2026, 175 active editors participated in the campaign, creating 1,870 new articles, improving 5,160 existing articles, making more than 35,000 edits, and contributing 981 media uploads. From the more than 200 contributions recorded during its inaugural edition in 2024, Shine Her Light had grown into a significant contributor to the documentation and representation of African women’s stories online.

Making African Women’s Contributions Visible Is About More Than the Numbers

However, the numbers tell only part of the story. The broader value of Shine Her Light lies in what becomes possible when these stories are made accessible. A student can discover a woman whose contribution was previously difficult to find; a researcher can access information that strengthens their work; a journalist can find a credible starting point for further investigation; and a community can see the achievements of one of its own reflected in the digital record. Most importantly, a young woman can encounter an African role model whose journey expands her understanding of what may be possible for her own future. The impact also extends to the contributors themselves. Through researching, writing, editing and documenting these stories, contributors develop practical skills in knowledge creation, research, source evaluation and public communication. In documenting the journeys of others, they become part of a wider community working to preserve African knowledge for future generations. This is one of the distinctive strengths of Shine Her Light: the campaign does not create the achievements of the women it documents. Those achievements already exist. Its contribution is to ensure that those achievements are documented, visible, accessible and preserved.

Three years after its launch, Shine Her Light has grown from a writing initiative into a sustained effort to strengthen the representation of African women within the digital public record. From more than 200 new articles and edits in 2024, through continued development in 2025, to 175 active editors, 1,870 new articles, 5,160 improved articles, more than 35,000 edits and 981 media uploads in 2026, the campaign demonstrates what can be achieved when contributors, communities and partners come together to address gaps in knowledge and representation. Yet the work remains far from complete. Across Africa, thousands of women continue to make significant contributions to governance, science, education, business, culture, research and community development, while many of their stories remain documented only within families, communities, institutions or local records. The next chapter of Shine Her Light will therefore build on the foundation established over these three years by strengthening documentation, expanding participation, supporting contributors and creating greater opportunities for African women’s stories to be seen, understood and preserved. Because history is not only about what happened; it is also about what we choose to document, preserve and make visible. For three years, Shine Her Light has been helping ensure that African women’s contributions are not left at the margins of the record. Their stories are being documented, their contributions are being recognised, and the work continues.

Every woman has a story. Every contribution deserves to be documented. And every story added to the public record helps create a more complete account of Africa.

SHINE HER LIGHT

Documenting stories. Strengthening visibility. Creating pathways for the future.

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