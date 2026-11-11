Summary: Wikimedians depend on the valuable work of journalists, cultural heritage institutions, photographers and many volunteer contributors. We are asking AI companies to provide better credit when they are using our work. We should lead by example, and reflect on how good we are at giving credit to partners in the knowledge ecosystem. Don’t do the minimum required but do as much as possible to help them thrive. I invite you to join the conversation.

Over the past 12–18 months, a lot of Wikimedians have come to face the fact that the internet is rapidly changing and these changes are making our efforts to capture knowledge and share it harder. Large language models trained on Wikipedia as one of its most important sources are making it easier to access information from Wikipedia — but unfortunately credit is all too often lacking. We can have long conversations about whether this is required under copyright (for those reading this who are not fully integrated in the Wikimedia movement — many Wikimedians hate and love a good copyright discussion) but in my view, that question misses the whole point. Chatbots, information finders and aggregators should want to share where the information is coming from. It creates a more credible aggregate, and — more importantly — it tells people where they can go to improve and correct information. The knowledge ecosystem depends on information creators and reusers giving credit, and being a good neighbor.

This is not a new argument. Colleagues across the movement have made it, and made it better than I possibly could (see further reading below). And Wikimedians were asking for credit long before AI made it this relevant. For example, in 2016 Commons photographer Niccolò Caranti sent a cease-and-desist letter to an organization that used his photo without credit on posters, and received a public apology. The Wikimedia Foundation published a guide to attribution for reusers in 2022, and in 2026 introduced an attribution framework and API to make giving credit even easier.

However, as I observed the patterns of how AI is or is not crediting our work over the past year and discussed it with colleagues and partners inside and outside our movement, I started to notice an uncomfortable feeling of familiarity. We ask for a standard that we often don’t meet ourselves…

Many posts on diff.wikimedia.org share how volunteers were able to integrate valuable datasets, image collections, historic documentation or other content into the Wikimedia projects. This is always exciting to see, because it means that we’re building connections between different sources of knowledge, reinforcing the fabric. When I look at the way this works out in practice, however, for our partners and the value they get out of this partnership, I have a harder time remaining excited on their behalf. We’re actually not very generous with our credits at all, and aren’t doing a great job helping partners assess and report the exposure that their images achieve through our channels.

My argument here is that we should do more to be a good partner, a good neighbor in this knowledge ecosystem. We should go out of our way to do what we can to help our content partners — whether they are museums that host artifacts, photographers who released photos under a free license or journalists who wrote an article. We should not do the minimum that is legally required, but make an effort to give them credit in the way that matters to them — and that keeps them in a position to be a part of the knowledge ecosystem. I don’t have all the answers, and at the end I’ll ask for yours.

Editorial policy

While we ask AI companies to credit us in ways that their users can immediately see, our own editorial rules set the bar for appropriate credit remarkably low. This isn’t about whether we do better than chatbots — we mostly do. It’s about whether we aim for the minimum we can get away with, or try to be a good neighbor. When we look at articles in Wikipedia, three kinds of credit are at stake: for the people who wrote the text, for the sources where we got our information, and for the media that we display. Each of these can have an original creator, a host and an uploader that play a role. Let’s briefly explore how Wikipedia’s editorial policy and practices deal with this.

For the text, we decided many years ago that the ‘history’ tab is the appropriate place to track who contributed what. It’s a very minimal reading of attribution, focused on text (as are most of our policies). This may be enough for copyright purposes, but it is meager next to a newspaper, which puts the reporter’s name on the story. When we introduce text from another source, we provide even less, for example to editors from other language editions. Those colleagues may be considered lucky if they are credited with a brief statement in the edit summary: “Content in this edit is translated from the existing French Wikipedia article at [[:fr:Exemple]] ; see its history for attribution” (WP:Translation).

When we cite a source, we’re more likely to follow industry standards, and mention the author, venue and sometimes host.

For media, the English Wikipedia Manual of Style is very strict: unless relevant to the article, do “not credit the image author or copyright holder in the article”. To see the credits, the reader will have to first click on the media itself, after which they are provided with the image viewer.

How the Accession of Mehmet II image is captioned on English Wikipedia today: no credits.

The painting by an unknown painter is located in the Topkapi Palace Museum (Public Domain)

Let’s look at a concrete example of what a reader could encounter: the image in the article on Mehmed II about his accession. The caption just says “Accession of Mehmed II in Edirne, 1451” and in some interfaces you may see after 1 click that the image originates from the Topkapi Palace Museum. On the Wikipedia mobile app, this still requires 2 more clicks (see screenshots). A determined reader may find it — but for the Topkapi Palace Museum, their name is hard to find, and there is no link on any of the pages that the reader can click on to find out more about the museum, their collection or how to support them. For the record: they are a UNESCO world heritage site, seem amazing to visit, and this is their website.

In recent years, we have gotten better at documenting the author and collection in structured ways on Commons, allowing the software to pull this into the image viewer for some interfaces.

The 1481 medal by Costanzo da Ferrara as captioned on English Wikipedia

Photo by Lutz-Jürgen Lübke (CC-0), located at the Münzkabinett Berlin, Germany

Another example on the same page shows what that can look like: a digitization of the 1481 medal by Costanzo da Ferrara, which now illustrates the “Centralization of government” section. There is no mention of the institution in the caption, and it takes the reader 2 or 3 clicks to find out that the image was donated by the Münzkabinett Berlin for Wikipedia’s 25th birthday. This difference is mostly a technical challenge, and I’m confident that soon after publishing, it will have been improved. For the record: there is no Wikipedia article, but there is in German: Münzkabinett_(Berlin); it is a German museum, existed for more than 150 years and this is their website.

My concern here is with our inward mindset as a community. Our editorial policy explicitly instructs us to limit the credit that we provide in the caption of an image. Our culture tells us not to credit the authors of the articles, seemingly out of a fear that people may start to feel like the owner of an article. I’m confident we had good reasons for this when the policies were drafted around 2006–2008. I would in fact be glad to learn what these reasons were. As far as I could find, earlier discussions were about photographers crediting themselves, not about institutions, and they settled on the file page as enough. If you know of discussions I missed, please let me know. But maybe it is time to revisit these assumptions, and see if there is a better balance to strike.

Other language editions may differ in the details, but the big picture is the same: do the minimum to give credit to the institutions. Often, the uploader is more visible than the institution that hosts, maintains and digitized the original objects. And it spreads beyond the encyclopedia: the front page of Wikimedia Commons honors the Picture of the Day, but the project decided, in a discussion back in 2007, that credit on the file page was enough, and as far as I can tell this was never revisited.

The recommended practice by Creative Commons is, by contrast, much more generous: Title, Author, Source, License (TASL).

Infrastructure

The British Museum was one of the first major GLAM partners.

Photo credit: Diliff (CC BY-SA)

For an institution, being able to show what its donation achieved is a form of credit too. In 2008–2010 we took our first steps toward collaborations with cultural heritage institutions (GLAM: Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums) as content partners (Tropenmuseum, German Federal Archives, British Museum) and our contribution to those partnerships usually came down to our numbers. This was initially cause for enthusiasm, as a virtuous circle of content enrichment through Wikimedia Commons seemed obvious.

Aside from reaching a larger audience with their collection and having a shared mission, we promised institution visibility. As we saw above, this is unfortunately more limited, although it is not unheard of that the host institution is mentioned — in a few very small samples among media content donations I found a mention or the institution in 2–40% of the associated captions. When we report ‘impact’, it is often the number of views for articles that an image was located on but we never measure the visibility as a collection, as an institution. Anecdotal claims from early open-access adopters remained unbacked by data: traffic back to the institution was never demonstrated.

More surprisingly, it is hard to track the ‘donated’ content and see how it has been enriched (if at all), or how many people have actually seen the content. This is important to the institutional partners, because it allows them to explain to their stakeholders why this strategy of releasing their digitized content to the world is a good idea for their mission. If they can’t share the impact of their donation, they can’t use it to argue to their funders why it’s important.

The data is there, but aggregating it is notoriously painful, as was already reported by Europeana’s 2015 Wikimedia task force report. There seems to be broad agreement that these tools are important.

Tools have since been created, but the lack of buy-in from our movement to be a good partner to these GLAMs was painfully clear in 2022 and 2023 when a number of problems made the tools of that time unreliable, not operating at sufficient scale or simply unavailable (this post from Andrew Lih summarized it). This infrastructure was improved, but it took a long time and is still limited in many ways. For those who want to read more, I added some links in the further reading section to our GLAM-wiki experts who have outlined what they think is needed from the perspective of the partnerships.

Another example of challenging infrastructure concerns data donations. I was myself very excited in 2010 when the Dutch national heritage registry made data available that resulted in the very first edition of Wiki Loves Monuments. This was leveraged by our Monuments Database and Erfgoedbot, a bot that made edits, and as Wikimedians we have been editing away to improve the quality of this data by adding photos, finding mistakes and enriching it. That is great — but now that I reflect, I also realize: aside from one-off efforts, our setup makes it hard to see how we improved the content of a data donation: something we should be proud of!

It is not that nobody has worked on it, or that nobody tried — but building and maintaining this infrastructure that provides our partners with in-kind reward has not been a movement priority. And it is not because we don’t like institutions either: all these reporting tools could also be used to motivate individuals who want to see the impact of their own work.

Being a good partner/neighbor

Richmond Community Garden, Richmond, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Photo credit: Michal Klajban (CC BY-SA)

This is not about any one contributor, developer or funder. It is a mirror: if we want AI companies to give us credit, to send potential editors to us, to explain to their users that the knowledge that they are extracting is created by volunteers… we should perhaps also rethink our own practices.

This is not a matter of a single policy, but a patchwork of consequences stemming from our inward focus as a movement. Our editorial policies emphasize doing the minimum to give credit. The infrastructure to evaluate and report content exposure is fragile at best. A seat at the table for movement partners as one of our affiliate types never materialized. This shows that although we all kind of want to do the right thing, as a movement we have failed to prioritize it.

I argue that we should go out of our way to be better partners, better neighbors to people and organizations that create the content and sources that our work so much relies on. Not because some copyright directive requires us to — but because we can. In fact, there are also very encouraging examples that implement some of this — I listed a few below under further reading.

We should be able to do better. To get the conversation going, here are a few ideas, my own or ones I’ve heard about:

Change style guides and editorial policy to be more generous in providing credit to creators of media and host institutions.

Proactively send an annual report to our content donors with information on what happened with their content donation, including impact metrics.

Experiment! Show who contributed to articles. Offer Commons photographers visually appealing ways to build a public portfolio. Separate the (automated) credit visually from the descriptive caption. Maybe some potential future colleagues see this and get inspired.

Make it clear that if Wikimedia Enterprise earns revenue from donated media, we will try to find a way to pay part of it back to the source.

Invitation: join the conversation

What other ways can you think of that we can be more generous or helpful to our knowledge partners? These are just my ideas, and I’d much rather hear yours. I’ve started a conversation on Proto – please join the conversation! (here is how it works): share your responses to a series of short statements about crediting our knowledge partners, and propose your own statements. I’ll summarize what comes up after a few weeks and am curious to hear what you think.

Further Reading

AI and the social contract

Measuring impact of large content donations

Encouraging Experiments and Examples

English Wikipedia does provide a credit field for the Picture of the Day on its main page.

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