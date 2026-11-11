When does difficult behaviour become a UCoC concern?

During a Wikimedia workshop, an experienced contributor repeatedly interrupts a newbie and dismisses their questions. Later, the newbie privately tells the facilitator that they no longer feel comfortable participating. What should the organiser do?

This was one of the situations explored during the EduWiki x VSN Workshop, Creating Safer and More Inclusive Wikimedia Spaces: Understanding and Applying the Universal Code of Conduct. Held on 15 October 2026, the online session brought together 56 participants from Central & Eastern Europe & Central Asia (CEECA), East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific (ESEAP), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Northern and Western Europe (NWE), South Asia (SA) and the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) regions, and was organised by the EduWiki Hub in collaboration with the Volunteer Supporters Network (VSN) and the Wikimedia Foundation’s Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee (U4C).

The workshop looked at how the Universal Code of Conduct (UCoC) applies to Wikimedia projects, events, education programmes and community spaces, with practical discussions about recognising concerning behaviour and deciding how to respond.

A shared standard for a global movement

Civvì, a U4C member and a member of the committee that drafted the UCoC, introduced the policy and explained why a shared behavioural standard matters across Wikimedia.

The movement brings together people with different experiences, communication styles and cultural backgrounds. What one person considers an ordinary exchange may feel uncomfortable or dismissive to another. The UCoC provides a common baseline for expected behaviour across Wikimedia spaces, including affiliate activities, workshops, conferences, online meetings and Wikimedia related communication channels.

An interactive Kahoot quiz helped participants test their understanding of the policy. Questions covered who the UCoC applies to, where it is relevant, what kinds of behaviour may violate it, and where concerns should be reported.

The quiz also highlighted an important distinction: a disagreement over an edit, especially one explained through relevant policies, is not automatically a UCoC violation. The nature of the behaviour matters, particularly when it targets a person rather than the subject being discussed.

Knowing where and how to report concerns

Ramzy Muliawan led a session on applying the UCoC in practice, covering behavioural concerns, policy resources and reporting pathways.

The discussion addressed questions about how the UCoC applies to affiliate events and virtual communication channels. Participants also asked about the handling of reports, including how long an acknowledgement or initial assessment might take and how reporting individuals can be kept informed when a process takes longer than expected.

Another question concerned access to reports and findings when the U4C reviews a case involving an affiliate. These exchanges highlighted the importance of understanding which body is responsible for a concern and what information can be shared during the process.

Participants were also directed to resources on keeping events safe and the Wikimedia Foundation’s Trust and Safety work.

Considering context without lowering the standard

The workshop then moved to practical scenarios involving behaviour that could make someone uncomfortable during a Wikimedia activity.

In one exercise, participants considered a joke that could be interpreted differently depending on a person’s background and experience. They discussed how an organiser should respond when someone reports feeling uncomfortable, including whether to check in with the affected participant, address the comment, or consider further action.

Participants approached the scenario from different perspectives. Some emphasised the importance of tone and the effect a comment can have on the atmosphere of a learning space. Others questioned whether the example, on its own, provided enough evidence to establish a UCoC violation.

The discussion returned to the role of the organiser. Checking in with the affected participant and understanding what happened can help inform the response. Depending on the circumstances, an organiser may also need to address the behaviour directly or refer the concern through an appropriate reporting channel.

Cultural context can help explain why a comment was understood in a particular way, but it does not remove the minimum behavioural standards set by the UCoC.

What can organisers change in their next activity?

Manavpreet Kaur guided participants through reflections on how these lessons could apply to their own Wikimedia education and volunteer support activities.

One concern raised in the chat was the assumption that everyone organising a Wikimedia event already knows how to handle difficult situations. Participants recognised the value of training and conversations that help organisers prepare for these responsibilities.

The discussion also considered the different experience levels of participants in educational activities. Organisers need to make room for newcomers to ask questions and contribute comfortably, while being prepared to intervene when behaviour begins to undermine that experience.

Participants were invited to identify one small change they could introduce in their next Wikimedia activity. The exercise encouraged them to think about what they could do as facilitators, mentors or organisers to help participants feel comfortable contributing.

Continuing the learning

The session closed with a reminder that the UCoC is a resource that community members can continue studying and applying in their work. Participants were encouraged to explore Module A: Orientation on Wikimedia Learn, which introduces the UCoC, its scope and the ways to recognise and report potential violations.

The workshop was organised by the EduWiki Hub, the Volunteer Supporters Network and the Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee.

The slides, workshop recordings in English, French, and Spanish and other workshop resources are available on the EduWiki Workshop resources page.

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