Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 21

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on October 24. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Highlights
- Joy of contributing: The different ways in which joy shows up across Wikimedia movement: from music, sweets and weddings to Baby Globe.
- Protecting open knowledge: The Wikimedia Foundation has filed an amicus brief to protect open knowledge in a major copyright case involving OpenAI and Microsoft.
- Security update: Many Wikimedia tools were taken offline because of a security vulnerability in PHP. This affected many websites worldwide. Toolforge and Cloud VPS have been back up since October 22. Many important tools have been gradually restored. Some tools need the respective volunteer maintainers to restart them. Follow the work on Wikitech.
- Wikipedia Year in Review 2026: This year’s Wikipedia Apps Year in Review is in progress and you can help make it available in more languages to readers around the world by helping with translations. Here’s how:
- Android: Open Android translations. Under the Untranslated tab, search for
yir.
- iOS: Open iOS translations. Under the Untranslated tab, search for
year-in-review.
- Android: Open Android translations. Under the Untranslated tab, search for
Annual Goals Progress on Engage
See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia
- Around the Globe in ESEAP: Connecting 32 geographic areas and 64 language editions of Wikipedia across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific. See how the region is creating spaces for active editors to build relationships.
- Notifications Experiment: In the coming weeks, the first of two notifications experiments on Android will be launched. The experiment will test whether personalized Discover reading list notifications will encourage them to return to the app. The three-week experiment will include English Wikipedia readers who have opted in to notifications. Learn more and share your feedback on the project page.
- Reading recommendations: An ongoing experiment is testing article recommendations for new account holders who also identify as readers. This aims to encourage new account holders to read and return to the website regularly, with the goal of increasing internal referrals by 1%. See all live, upcoming, and completed experiments in Product & Technology.
- New search experiment: The first of four experiments in Phase 2 of Semantic Search is running in the Wikipedia Android and iOS apps for Arabic, French, and Japanese Wikipedias. Participating readers can search inside articles and open quoted passages directly in their source articles, no answers or summaries are generated. Feedback is welcome on the project’s discussion page.
- Share Cards: The Future Audiences team is planning to bring Share Cards to Wikipedia on mobile. This feature gives users the option to share a visually appealing card with friends, based on the article they are reading. The card contains the article’s title, image, opening text, and related attribution, and links back to the article for full reading.
- Wikifunctions: Exploring how Abstract Wikipedia serve both contributors and readers well.
- Tech News: The latest highlights from Tech News weeks 44 and 45 include the default renderer for math formulas has changed. See also the 59 community-submitted tasks that were resolved over the last two weeks.
Annual Goals Progress on Enable
See also: Research newsletter · WikiLearn News · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org
- New Toolforge features: As part of Tools Platform‘s work to improve the reliability of Toolforge-hosted tools, two new platform features are launched: (1) Toolforge alerts let tool maintainers receive email notifications when any of their tools is encountering a common error condition; (2) Toolforge extended logging capabilities let tool maintainers retrieve logs for events like job creation, deletion or deployment failure, with a new CLI
toolforge logs, at the same time that they retrieve their job logs.
- Release of Foundation and Endowment annual audit reports: The Foundation has released its annual audit reports (audited financial statements) covering July 2025 – June 2026 for both the Wikimedia Foundation and the Wikimedia Endowment. The annual financial report for Wikimedia Enterprise for the same period has also been released. Read key takeaways from the reports on Diff and FAQs for both the Foundation and the Endowment on Meta-Wiki.
Annual Goals Progress on Protect
See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog
- Don’t Blink: The latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values.
Annual Goals Progress on Reach
See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers
- GLAM: Collaboration with Tunisia’s Cultural Heritage Institutions through GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026.
- The Wikipedia Library: Discover new and continuing partnerships in The Wikipedia Library including
- The Chronicle of Higher Education, a leading resource for independent journalism, career development, and academic analysis.
- Datawrapper for editors to create charts, maps, and tables for Wikimedia projects.
- Adam Matthew Digital, Springer Nature and E-Yearbook.
- Work also continues to make sure Citoid does not get blocked by publishers who are starting to block bot traffic to manage the impact of scraping. In September, we worked with Reuters and the Library of Congress to allowlist Citoid. You can track our progress with other publishers on Phabricator.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters
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