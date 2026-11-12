Creating Safer and Resilient Spaces: The Community Safety Toolkit by Wikimedia Deutschland

Illustrated by Jasmina El Bouamraoui and Karabo Poppy Moletsane, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

What does it take to make a community more confident in dealing with difficult situations?

For Wikimedia Deutschland (WMDE), community safety is not about having the perfect plan for when something goes wrong. It is about building the skills, knowledge and confidence to act before, during and after challenging situations. Over the past years, WMDE has worked with volunteers, communities and affiliates on questions around awareness, safety and psychosocial support. We wanted to make that experience easier to share and use.

The result is the WMDE Community Safety Toolkit: a collection of practical resources designed for chapters, affiliates and Wikimedia communities who want to make their own events and interactions safer in ways that fit their context, capacity and needs. The Toolkit was developed by WMDE’s Team Support & Consultancy. It is not an official Wikimedia Foundation standard: we share what works for us.

Turning practice into tools

A lot of valuable learning happens through practice: a difficult conversation, an uncomfortable situation at an event, a training session, or a community trying to figure out how to support each other. But experience does not automatically become something others can use. One of our main challenges was therefore to turn what we have learned in our work with the German-speaking communities into resources that are practical, adaptable and useful to others. We kept coming back to a few questions:

What is actually useful when planning an event?

How can people become more confident in handling difficult situations?

How can communities talk about psychosocial needs?

What can be done with a small team and limited resources?

How can learning be adapted rather than simply copied?

These questions shaped the Toolkit as much as the content itself.

What you will find in the Toolkit

The Toolkit is organised around situations that event organisers, awareness and safety teams, and volunteer supporters typically face.

Planning an event? A step-by-step guide to setting up awareness structures at your event, with each step building on the previous one.

A step-by-step guide to setting up awareness structures at your event, with each step building on the previous one. An incident just happened: Guidance on handling concerns when they are raised, managing escalations and following up, for example when a participant reports a boundary violation or harassment.

Guidance on handling concerns when they are raised, managing escalations and following up, for example when a participant reports a boundary violation or harassment. I want to train an awareness team: An overview of WMDE’s qualification programme and the core competencies an awareness team needs, because awareness work requires genuine training, not just information.

An overview of WMDE’s qualification programme and the core competencies an awareness team needs, because awareness work requires genuine training, not just information. I want to know more about awareness: An introduction to what awareness work is, why it matters, and the concepts and values behind WMDE’s approach.

An introduction to what awareness work is, why it matters, and the concepts and values behind WMDE’s approach. Consultancy Centre: Insights into WMDE’s full-time consultancy centre for volunteers, which offers coaching, mediation, supervision and more, and what we learned while building it.

Insights into WMDE’s full-time consultancy centre for volunteers, which offers coaching, mediation, supervision and more, and what we learned while building it. Training Services: Our approach to ongoing training for volunteers across five thematic areas, including practical methods for keeping events accessible and inclusive.

Building capacity, not dependency

The goal is not for everyone to use the same approach, but to help people build their own capacity to recognise challenges, make informed decisions and take action. That might mean planning a safer event, preparing for conversations when tensions arise, or creating space to talk openly about boundaries, wellbeing and support. A small affiliate and a large chapter will have different needs, so every page is meant as a starting point to adapt, not a finished package to copy.

Explore the Toolkit

Have a look at the WMDE Community Safety Toolkit on Meta-Wiki, pick what fits your situation and adapt it to your context. We would love to hear what works for you.

Join us at EuroMixer 2026

The pre-launch of the Toolkit is at the Skillshare meeting of the Volunteer Supporters Network (VSN) on 12 November. The official launch will take place at EuroMixer: Volunteer support on 30 November 2026, 17:00 to 18:45 (Europe/Berlin). EuroMixer is a one-time meeting where team members of European Wikimedia organisations working on volunteer support can connect. You can register via the registration tool on Meta-Wiki. We look forward to discussing these topics with you!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation