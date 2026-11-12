EduWiki at LDC 2026: Can Wikimedia Education Reach Learners in Every Language?

Language shapes who gets to participate in Wikimedia education. It influences whether educators can find useful learning materials, whether smaller language communities receive the support they need, and whether Wikimedia education programmes can be adapted to local contexts.

On 4 October 2026, Barakat Adegboye facilitated a workshop on behalf of EduWiki Hub at the Language Diversity Conference in Ghana. Titled Between Language and Access: Rethinking Wikimedia in Education for Underrepresented Languages, the session brought together 30 participants to explore these questions.

The session opened with a quick icebreaker. Participants were given a page from the Albanian translation of the EduWiki Newcomer’s Starter Kit and invited to look for specific words. It was a fun way to get everyone involved while introducing the idea that language can shape access to information and learning resources.

The was followed by a Barrier or Bridge?, a group activity that invited participants to examine statements about language and education, discuss their perspectives, and connect the barriers they identified to services offered by EduWiki Hub. The activity created an opportunity to hear different viewpoints and consider how an approach that works for one community might present challenges for another.

The discussion brought out different perspectives, particularly around the idea that translating resources into other languages does not automatically make them accessible. Getting those resources into the hands of the communities that need them is just as important. What made this activity particularly useful was the opportunity to hear different perspectives and consider how the same approach to Wikimedia education might create opportunities for one community while presenting challenges for another.

The workshop also introduced participants to how EduWiki Hub supports Wikimedia education through mentorship, workshops, Knowledge Showcases, the EduWiki Newsletter, and open educational resources. Some participants went on to register as EduWiki Hub members through the Diff platform, creating an opportunity to stay connected with the Hub beyond the conference.

Beyond the workshop, EduWiki Hub’s poster was displayed throughout the conference, giving attendees additional opportunities to learn about the initiative and its work.

The experience reinforced an important question for Wikimedia education: when we develop resources and programmes, whose language are we designing for, and who might still be left out?

Explore the workshop materials:

Presentation slides

Poster

Images

We thank the Language Diversity Hub, the conference organisers, and everyone who participated in the workshop and engaged with EduWiki Hub during the conference.

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