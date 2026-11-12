Send us your squares! The Arpilleras art project at Wikimania 2027

The central question of Wikimania 2027 is “What Internet do we want?”

In the lead-up to the event in Santiago, we are calling for answers from everyone in the Wikimedia movement. And rather than limiting answers to surveys, slides, and conference sessions, we are offering the possibility for community members to express their ideas about the Internet we want – artistically.

It doesn’t matter whether or not you are traveling to attend the event in person. To participate, all you have to do is to send us a fabric square – 20cm by 20cm, with a 3cm margin on each side – which will be woven into our collective tapestry.

The end product will be an arpillera – a massive patchwork art piece drawing on Chilean tradition. After the event, we will have a lasting historical record – both physical and digital – capturing the creativity and diversity of opinion across the Wikimedia movement.

Example of an arpillera square created by a community member

Background on arpilleras

Arpillera means burlap in Spanish. In Chile, arpilleras refer to brightly colored patchwork pictures – a rural tradition that was popularized by artist Violeta Parra in the 1960s. Crafted by groups of women as a source of income, these tapestry art pieces became a medium of political resistance and advocacy for human rights during the military dictatorship of the 1970s.

At Wikimania Santiago, we will be joined by expert arpilleristas, who will guide us in stitching together our collective arpillera expressing our vision for the Internet we want.

Arpillera at Londres 38 commemorating 11 September 1973

Sharing your vision

We know that there are many talented artists in the Wikimedia community. If you know how to sew, we encourage you to stitch your message or illustration about “The Internet we want” inside a 20cm x 20cm fabric square. Please leave an extra 3cm margin on each side of your design so that it can easily be stitched into the larger arpillera tapestry.

If you don’t sew, we encourage you to send us a clean piece of fabric that holds special cultural meaning (such as a traditional textile from your country) or personal meaning (such as a piece of your very first Wikimedia t-shirt). A fellow community member at Wikimania will sew a design into it.

Over the coming months, your fabric squares can be submitted in several ways:

At Regional Conferences : Drop your piece off at designated collection points. You can hand your piece to a fellow traveller from your country who will be attending Wikimania.

: Drop your piece off at designated collection points. You can hand your piece to a fellow traveller from your country who will be attending Wikimania. By hosting a workshop : Spread the joy by volunteering to run your own sewing workshop in your local community or at a Regional Conference. Help others craft their message, then send the pieces by mail or through a courier.

: Spread the joy by volunteering to run your own sewing workshop in your local community or at a Regional Conference. Help others craft their message, then send the pieces by mail or through a courier. By mail: Send your piece directly to Wikimedia Chile, Andrés de Fuenzalida 17, of. 51, CP 7510077, Providencia, Santiago de Chile, Chile. Feel free to add tokens or postcards you want to leave at the gift table at Wikimanía!

If you are attending Wikimania, you can bring your squares – and squares collected from other community members – to Santiago and drop them off from 18 August 2027.

You can also join the crafting space between sessions to help sew. It will be a simple, relaxing activity between sessions, and a good way to meet new people and make connections while doing something with your hands.

Please note that by participating, you are releasing your square under a CC BY-SA 4.0 license. Be sure to write your Username on the back of the square, upload a photo to Commons in Category:Wikimania 2027 Arpilleras Project Art, and add a link to the Arpilleras art project attribution page. Any derivative works should credit the original author(s).

Please also ensure your square does not contain seeds or fibers that would prevent it from passing customs.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this unique Wikimedia community masterpiece! For further information, please see the Arpilleras Art Project page on the Wikimania wiki – and stay tuned for further updates from the Wikimania Core Organizing Team.

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