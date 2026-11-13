The programme “Connecting authors of Basque documentary heritage on Wikipedia and Wikidata”, launched by the Sancho el Sabio Vital Foundation and Wikimedia Spain, has promoted the dissemination of Basque documentary heritage through free knowledge, combining training, guidance and collaborative editing.

Over the course of several months, the initiative has introduced Wikimedia tools to professionals and new audiences, with the aim of raising the profile of authors linked to Basque culture.

In total, 43 people took part in the programme’s activities, which unfolded in different stages, from the initial training sessions to an edit-a-thon dedicated to putting the knowledge gained into practice.

From basic training to working with open data

The various sessions featured Wikimedia Spain members with experience of the Wikimedia ecosystem and specialist knowledge of its projects and tools. Their contribution enabled the programme to cover everything from the principles of editing on Wikipedia to the potential of Wikidata for cultural institutions, combining technical knowledge and practical experience.

The project began in April with two basic training sessions aimed at staff at the Sancho el Sabio Foundation, delivered by the Wikimedia Spain team, led by Rubén Ojeda, project manager. These sessions covered the fundamental principles of Wikipedia, such as encyclopaedic relevance, the use of reliable sources and neutrality, as well as the creation and improvement of biographies and an introduction to Wikidata.

The programme continued on 29 April with an advanced training session on Wikidata for GLAM institutions – galleries, libraries, archives and museums – led by Ángel Obregón, a university lecturer and specialist in new technologies applied to education. The session explored data modelling, linking to external authorities and the potential applications for the Foundation’s catalogue.

The programme also provided a forum to explore the potential of open data with the lecture ‘Wikidata and open data: from catalogues to interactive visualisations’, held on 14 May with Modesto Escobar and Ángel Zazo, members of the teaching and research staff at the University of Salamanca. The session offered an insight into new ways of consulting, linking, and visualising information based on structured data.

Learning to edit in order to share our heritage

The initiative expanded its scope with two external training sessions held in September, aimed at people interested in free knowledge, Basque documentary heritage, and editing on Wikimedia platforms.

On 17 September, Santiago Tejero, a Digital Humanities researcher at the University of Navarra, led a session on free knowledge and editing on Wikimedia, covering Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata. Meanwhile, on 22 September, Matilde Cuadro, a Wikipedia editor with experience in strategic and institutional communication, led a training session focusing on open knowledge, Basque documentary heritage and editing on Wikipedia.

These sessions introduced Wikimedia tools to new audiences, including students, jobseekers and professionals in the cultural sector, and paved the way for them to apply what they had learnt in a practical activity.

The process culminated on 1 October with an edit-a-thon coordinated by Mentxu Ramilo, a member of the Wikimedia Spain Board of Directors, focusing on authors featured in the Sancho el Sabio Foundation’s catalogue. The activity enabled participants to apply the knowledge they had acquired to editing content and to contribute to the documentation and promotion of key figures in Basque culture.

This initiative was also supported by the Wikimedia Spain team between June and October, with the aim of answering queries, facilitating learning and ensuring the continuity of the work. During this period, specific enquiries regarding tools and resources within the Wikimedia ecosystem were addressed, with technical advice provided on data linking, authority control, multimedia content management and the correct attribution of Wikipedia content within the Catalogue’s texts.

How do Wikipedia and Wikidata contribute to the promotion of cultural heritage?

The collaboration between the Sancho el Sabio Foundation and Wikimedia Spain has enabled work to be carried out on several complementary objectives:

Building in-house capacity : training the Foundation’s staff to work independently with Wikipedia and Wikidata.

: training the Foundation’s staff to work independently with Wikipedia and Wikidata. Linking cultural information : exploring the possibilities of linking the Foundation’s catalogue to the open data ecosystem.

: exploring the possibilities of linking the Foundation’s catalogue to the open data ecosystem. Raising the profile of Basque culture : promoting the dissemination of relevant figures, works and collections.

: promoting the dissemination of relevant figures, works and collections. Encouraging participation: bringing collaborative editing and free knowledge closer to the public.

Wikipedia and Wikidata offer complementary ways of broadening the scope of cultural heritage. Wikipedia enables the creation of encyclopaedic articles based on reliable sources, whilst Wikidata structures and links information that can be accessed and reused in different contexts.

This complementarity opens up new opportunities for cultural institutions keen to link their catalogues with other sources of information and make it easier for their collections to be discovered by a diverse range of audiences.

A more accessible cultural heritage thanks to collaboration

Our experience with the Sancho el Sabio Foundation demonstrates the potential of combining the specialist knowledge of cultural institutions with the collaborative work of the Wikimedia communities. Training, editing and the use of open data provide tools to ensure that cultural heritage can be documented, linked and shared beyond institutional catalogues.

At Wikimedia Spain, we continue to foster partnerships that enable institutions to share their resources, develop their own capabilities and contribute to knowledge that is more open, accessible and reusable.

Because heritage is not just preserved: it is also shared, connected and kept alive when it is accessible to everyone.

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