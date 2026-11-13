Connecting global knowledge with Wikimedia: International Partnerships at the Content Partnerships Hub

International organisations hold a wealth of knowledge that can enrich Wikimedia projects, from resources on climate change and biodiversity to research on gender equality, human rights and public health. However, transforming this knowledge into freely accessible and reusable content requires more than simply making information available. It requires relationships, institutional understanding, technical expertise and collaboration with Wikimedia communities.

The International Partnerships programme of the Content Partnerships Hub, coordinated by Wikimedia Sverige, works to bridge these worlds. By connecting United Nations agencies, intergovernmental organisations and Wikimedia contributors, the programme helps institutions understand the opportunities offered by Wikimedia projects while supporting communities in accessing and reusing valuable institutional knowledge. This work includes developing institutional partnerships, facilitating the release of openly licensed content, supporting Wikimedians in Residence and creating resources that strengthen the capacity of individuals working between Wikimedia communities and partner organisations.

Building partnerships that can grow

The International Partnerships programme helps organisations explore how their knowledge and resources can contribute to Wikimedia projects. This can involve identifying suitable publications, photographs, datasets and other materials for reuse, discussing licensing requirements, facilitating connections with Wikimedia volunteers and helping institutions understand how their contributions can reach wider audiences.

For Wikimedia communities, these collaborations create opportunities to access reliable materials and expertise on issues of global importance. For participating organisations, Wikimedia offers a way to make publicly relevant knowledge more discoverable, reusable and accessible across languages and geographic boundaries.

However, establishing these relationships takes time. Institutional approval processes, different organisational practices, licensing considerations and varying levels of familiarity with Wikimedia can all influence how partnerships develop. This is why part of the Hub’s role is to help navigate these processes and connect institutional opportunities with the experience and interests of Wikimedia contributors.

Supporting Wikimedians in Residence

One of the programme’s current priorities is supporting the development of Wikimedian in Residence (WiR) positions within international organisations.

Wikimedians in Residence help build bridges between their host institutions and the Wikimedia movement. Their responsibilities can include identifying valuable content, facilitating its release under open licences, coordinating contributions to Wikimedia projects, supporting institutional staff and strengthening relationships with volunteer communities.

These positions can be particularly valuable in large international organisations, where knowledge is produced across different departments, programmes and geographic locations. This is why the Hub is working to support the design and implementation of these positions, with the aim of establishing sustainable collaborations that continue beyond individual activities or projects.

At the same time, we recognise that successful residencies depend not only on Wikimedia knowledge but also on a broad range of interpersonal, organisational and professional skills. This understanding has informed another major initiative: developing a training programme specifically designed around the experiences and needs of Wikimedians in Residence.

A training programme grounded in residents’ experience

Another project we are also developing is a training programme for Wikimedians in Residence, primarily aimed at people working within the UN system and other intergovernmental organisations. We are making it available for a much wider audience with hope it will be useful for anyone wanting to work with a partner organisation.

The programme draws on previous research and is informed by conversations with current residents about their activities and projects, and the current structure connects practical tasks with the steps, skills and resources needed to carry them out. By the end of this year we will have designed the programme, the programme will be created and released next year. We want to share what we have been working on, where we are going next and how you can be involved.

Four broad areas are being developed:

Working with Wikimedia projects : Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata, covering both general contributions and activities such as large-scale uploads and measuring results.

: Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata, covering both general contributions and activities such as large-scale uploads and measuring results. Working as a resident : communication and advocacy, learning about the host organisation, sharing knowledge, community organising, collaboration and project planning.

: communication and advocacy, learning about the host organisation, sharing knowledge, community organising, collaboration and project planning. Building skills and finding resources : connecting activities with relevant knowledge, skills, practical resources and reflections from residents.

: connecting activities with relevant knowledge, skills, practical resources and reflections from residents. Navigating challenges: drawing on issues encountered by previous residents, with resources and experiences that can help others address similar situations.

The programme remains in development, and we aim to make it useful for the day-to-day work of building content partnerships. We developed this programme with several rounds of research.

Research 1: Needs analysis

The first research we carried out was to talk to 12 current and previous Wikimedians in Residence for 1–2 hours each to understand:

The skills and qualities they needed to fulfill the roles.

Their needs and the issues they faced.

All the people we spoke to were from Europe and US, this is where the vast majority of WiRs are working. We hope that this training programme can help diversify and increase the number of people working in these roles.

We found some common experiences between residents including:

The vast majority (90%+) of the knowledge and skills the WiRs highlighted as most important was not knowledge about Wikimedia.

Soft skills were emphasised by all residents as being very important.

We also found that different people were at very different levels of skill and knowledge in different areas of work. However they commonly identified knowledge and skills that were:

“Essential” core knowledge and skills that we think almost all residencies will need.

“Should be learned” but can be learned over time.

“Nice to have”, you will find them useful but they’re usually not essential.

“Dependent on the position”.

Additionally almost all residents experienced significant challenges and often found it hard to get support.

Community issues: including; Burnout due to emotional labour, Toxic and hostile Wikimedia community members, Harassment by Wikimedia community members, Stalking, Unpredictability of unpleasant interactions and Public attacks.

Issues with tools: including Lack of reliable tools, Lack of reliable documentation, Lack of community.

Issues in the organisation: Expectations of the organisation, Lack of support within the organisation.

Job related issues: Precarity of positions, Lack of opportunity for advancement, Pay and Access to positions

Lack of help: Lack of support within Wikimedia, Lack of place to express concerns within Wikimedia.

The conversations identified over 100 different knowledge areas and skills people needed to do their work, which we broadly categorised as; Knowledge, Hard skills, Soft skills and Qualities, which we visualised.

Research 2: Review of resources

Based on the identified skills we looked for existing resources on the topics, we found there are broad areas we can draw in information from to design a programme.

Wikimedia resources and courses

External sources and courses

Experience of the community, including research project done in 2025

We found that while some of these knowledge areas and skills had existing resources, many were incomplete or missing, we also found that there were a much more limited set of resources in languages other than English.

Design

Based on this research to identify specific skills and knowledge, we have chosen to design the structure of the programme around activities, This more easily:

Allows people to share skills and knowledge they found useful to achieve these tasks.

they found useful to achieve these tasks. Allows for different people needing different resources (90%+ of what people identified as being important was soft skills).

(90%+ of what people identified as being important was soft skills). Allows for external resources and tools to be updated and change without needing to rewrite the programme.

and change without needing to rewrite the programme. Allows us to join these activities together to create different pathways, joining activities in different ways, like a cookbook with shared ingredients combined in different recipes.

What comes next?

Our priorities for the remainder of the year include advancing the training programme, finalising the resident positions currently being developed, supporting agencies to share more content, and progressing formal partnership agreements with UN bodies.

Get involved

You do not need to work within an international organisation to contribute to this work.

There are several ways to participate:

Explore and reuse institutional content. Visit the United Nations WikiProject on Wikimedia Commons and help improve the visibility and reuse of available photographs and other media.

Visit the United Nations WikiProject on Wikimedia Commons and help improve the visibility and reuse of available photographs and other media. Share your experience as a Wikimedian in Residence. If you have worked in a residency or a similar institutional partnership, tell us about your experiences and training needs.

If you have worked in a residency or a similar institutional partnership, tell us about your experiences and training needs. Help shape the training programme. Read our five-page overview of the proposed programme and share your feedback on its structure, content and potential applications.

Read our five-page overview of the proposed programme and share your feedback on its structure, content and potential applications. Explore new partnerships. If you are interested in collaborating with a United Nations agency or another intergovernmental organisation, contact the Hub to discuss potential opportunities and available guidance.

Visit the Content Partnerships Hub on Meta-Wiki to learn more about our work and connect with the team. Whether you bring an idea, institutional experience or Wikimedia expertise, your participation can help build stronger partnerships and make global knowledge more accessible to everyone.

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