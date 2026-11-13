Documenting the Egungun Masorantan Festival in Igosun: Preserving Yoruba Living Heritage Through Community-Based Digital Documentation

On Saturday, 22 August 2025, the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI) in collaboration with Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa, documented the annual Egungun Masorantan Festival, also known as Egungun Onigosun, in Igosun, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Nigeria. The documentation team which was lead by Salako Lukman Olamilekan the documentation formed part of the Institute’s community heritage project, which seeks to preserve, document and improve access to African cultural heritage through digital technologies, open knowledge and community engagement.

The Egungun Masorantan is a distinctive traditional masquerade associated with the King of Igosun and represents an important expression of the town’s Yoruba cultural identity. Beyond its visual appearance and public performance, the masquerade embodies layers of indigenous knowledge, spirituality, oral history, traditional craftsmanship, music, ritual practices and community memory.

Through this documentation initiative, AIHI sought to capture the festival not merely as a cultural spectacle but as a living heritage practice that deserves sustained documentation, interpretation and preservation for present and future generations.

The Masorantan Masqurade in Igosun

Documenting a distinctive Yoruba masquerade tradition

Egungun Masorantan is recognised for its energetic, cheerful and sometimes aggressive performance style. One of its most distinctive features is the use of axes and a long, double-bladed sword, which form important elements of its appearance and ritual performance.

The sword is traditionally displayed and used during moments of heightened intensity, while the axes contribute to the masquerade’s distinctive identity and ceremonial presence.

The masquerade is also associated with traditional accounts of extraordinary healing practices. According to local oral traditions, injuries or apparent cuts occurring during certain performance moments may be addressed through incantations, ritual actions and specific footsteps. Custodians and community observers traditionally understand these practices within the spiritual and healing knowledge associated with the masquerade.

These accounts are particularly important for cultural documentation because they demonstrate how indigenous knowledge systems are transmitted through performance, ritual interpretation and community participation. They also require careful contextualisation, ensuring that traditional beliefs are documented respectfully without presenting spiritual accounts as independently verified medical facts.

Connecting the masquerade to Igosun’s cultural and spiritual landscape

The annual celebration extends beyond the masquerade’s public performance. Egungun Masorantan traditionally pays homage to important sacred places, traditional authorities and community institutions.

These ceremonial visits reveal the relationship between the masquerade and the wider social and spiritual organisation of Igosun. They also demonstrate how traditional festivals function as important platforms for maintaining community relationships, reinforcing cultural authority and transmitting historical knowledge.

Documenting these activities helps establish a broader understanding of the festival as an interconnected cultural system involving people, places, institutions, beliefs and inherited practices.

Community-based heritage documentation and digital preservation

The documentation of the Egungun Masorantan Festival reflects AIHI’s commitment to using digital technologies and open knowledge approaches to improve the visibility and accessibility of African cultural heritage.

The African Institute for Heritage Intelligence is a heritage innovation initiative focused on connecting cultural heritage, digital technologies, open knowledge, tourism and smart-community development.

AIHI explores how technology can support communities, governments, heritage institutions and other stakeholders in documenting, preserving, accessing and promoting cultural heritage within contemporary digital environments.

AIHI is particularly interested in digital mapping, geospatial information, QR-enabled heritage infrastructure, digital archives, open knowledge platforms and other technology-driven approaches that connect physical heritage resources with accessible digital information.

The Igosun documentation project demonstrates the importance of recording cultural expressions in their original community contexts. Through photographs, descriptive documentation, oral accounts and digital knowledge creation, traditional practices can become more discoverable and accessible to researchers, cultural institutions, educators, tourism stakeholders and the wider public.

It also provides an opportunity to support the development of community-owned heritage information that can contribute to cultural education, responsible tourism and sustainable local development.

Preserving living heritage for future generations

The documentation of Egungun Masorantan is part of a wider effort to ensure that African indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions are not lost through inadequate documentation or limited digital representation.

Traditional festivals such as this provide valuable opportunities to understand how communities maintain relationships with their ancestors, sacred spaces, traditional institutions and cultural identities.

However, documenting living heritage requires more than photographing performances. It involves understanding the meanings behind cultural expressions, recognising the knowledge holders and custodians who sustain them, and ensuring that documentation respects community protocols, cultural sensitivities and traditional ownership.

AIHI recognises that communities must remain central to the interpretation and preservation of their heritage. Digital technologies should serve as tools for strengthening community participation, improving access to knowledge and supporting intergenerational cultural transmission.

About the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI)

The African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI) is a heritage innovation initiative working at the intersection of cultural heritage, digital technology, open knowledge, tourism and smart-community development.

Our Mission: To apply digital technology, open knowledge and innovative heritage solutions to document, preserve, connect and improve access to African cultural heritage.

Our Vision: A future where African heritage is digitally visible, accessible, connected and integrated into sustainable community, cultural and tourism development.

Through community engagement, cultural heritage documentation, Wikimedia-related initiatives and digital knowledge creation, AIHI seeks to build stronger connections between African communities and the digital environments through which their heritage can be discovered, understood and appreciated.

The documentation of the Egungun Masorantan Festival in Igosun is one contribution towards this vision.

By documenting the traditions, performances, stories and cultural landscapes that define communities, AIHI hopes to help ensure that Africa’s living heritage remains visible, valued and accessible to future generations.

Project documentation: Egungun Masorantan (Egungun Onigosun) Festival, Igosun, Oyun Local Government Area, Kwara State, Nigeria.

Date documented: Saturday, 22 August 2025.

Documentation lead: Salako Lukman Olamilekan, Executive Director, African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI).

Project focus: Community heritage documentation, Yoruba indigenous knowledge preservation, digital heritage and open knowledge.

Salako Lukman Olamilekan is Executive Director of the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI).

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