Language and Internationalization/Newsletters/12

Welcome to the October 2026 edition of the Language and internationalization newsletter by the Wikimedia Foundation Wikimedia Language and Product Localization team! This newsletter provides you with quarterly updates on new feature developments, improvements in various language-related technical projects and support work, community meetings, and ideas to get involved in contributing to the projects.

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Key highlights

Language support for new and existing projects and languages

translatewiki.net is a platform for gathering translations of interface messages for Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. This quarter, 16 new projects and MediaWiki extensions, including Link Count, Moderator Toolkit, and Recent Page Stats, were added to the platform. In addition, three languages, Khiamniungan Naga (kix), Tsishingini (tsw), and Izere (izr), were added to translatewiki.net, while Oostfräisk (frs) was added to MediaWiki’s language names configuration.[1] Volunteers also improved language support through updates to namespace translations and language fallback configuration for Magahi[2][3], and fixes to redirects for Sindhi Arabic.[4]

Starter Kit expands community reach and engagement

The Starter Kit continued to expand its reach among new and small language Wikipedias, supporting 120 on-wiki contributions, with 97 unique contributors participating across 75 wikis. Community engagement included three office hours and a presentation at the African Wikimedia Admins Space, providing opportunities to demonstrate the tool and gather feedback.

Pilot feedback informed improvements to homepage customization, layout issues, and permission visibility. Contributors appreciated guided workflows for complex tasks, particularly homepage creation and infobox setup, while suggesting simpler onboarding, more actionable tasks, and stronger language support.[5] The Starter Kit was also featured in a Diff blog post, Tech News edition 39, and the CEE newsletter and ESEAP newsletter.

Next steps include developing additional essential tasks and exploring support for communities transitioning from small to medium-sized wikis.

Article Guidance

Over the past few months, the Language and Product Localization team has been working to make Article Guidance easier for any Wikipedia to adopt. We added Community Configuration support, so each wiki can set up and enable the feature independently. This support is expected to become available at the end of October.

We have also been reviewing feedback from our pilot wikis and other wikis that have tried the feature, using it to prioritize improvements. An A/B experiment conducted with some pilot wikis showed that most people drop off in the first steps of the flow. We are starting with improvements to those steps and expect the fixes to be ready this quarter (October to December). You can read the experiment summary for more details.

Keep an eye out for deployment announcements about Community Configuration. We will provide individual wikis with instructions and information on how to get started through their village pumps.

Community meetings and events

Sign up to attend the upcoming Language Community Meeting in November 2026.

If you missed the language community meeting in August 2026, you can catch up by watching the video recording and reading the notes. Co-organized by the Language and Product Localization team and the Language Diversity Hub, the meeting brought together over 20 participants, including contributors from the Runyankore and Ghanaian Pidgin Wikipedia communities. They shared their experiences of progressing from the Wikimedia Incubator to project approval and their efforts to localize software interfaces, respectively.

Get involved

If you are looking for technical tasks, take a look at the easy tasks related to internationalization, localization and translation of MediaWiki on Wikimedia Phabricator.

If you are looking for tools to edit and translate articles and interface messages, you can use Content translation and Special:Translate on Translatewiki.net. These tools make it easier to work with content in different languages. Please share any feedback on the talk pages of these language tools.

References

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation