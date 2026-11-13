What India still reads: ten years of Indian-language Wikipedias, and the readers we are losing

Ten years ago, Hindi Wikipedia had about 190 million human pageviews in a year. In the twelve months to October 2026 it had about 186 million. In between, it climbed past 670 million. Indian-language Wikipedias did not slowly grow over the last decade. They rose very fast, peaked in early 2024, and then lost more than half of their readers’ visits in under three years.

That is the story behind a question I took to WikiConference India 2026 in Kochi: what does India actually read on Wikipedia? I gave a five-minute lightning talk on it on 5 September 2026. Since then I have rechecked every number, widened the study from 27 to 29 languages, gone back ten years, and sorted the most-read articles into topics. This post is the full version: what India reads, what it has stopped reading, and what that means for all of us who write for these readers.

Dev Jadiya speaking at WikiConference India 2026 in Kochi

Why this question, and why now

Wikimedia communities in India measure their work carefully. Campaign reports count articles created, photographs uploaded, participants trained and events held. Those numbers matter. They show what a programme set out to do and what it delivered.

The other half of the picture is the reader. Who opens our articles, on which subjects, and is that number going up or down? For most of the last decade we did not have to ask, because every line went up. That is no longer true, and it is the most important change in Indian-language Wikipedia in years.

The one habit I suggested in Kochi

A decade of reading, in one chart

Using the public Wikimedia Pageviews API, I counted pageviews that Wikimedia classifies as human (“user” traffic) for 29 Indian-language Wikipedias every month from January 2016 to October 2026, and set them against English Wikipedia on the same scale.

Human pageviews on Indian-language Wikipedias and English Wikipedia, 2016 to 2026

2016 to 2019: fast growth as cheap mobile data reached hundreds of millions of Indians. Most reading on the larger Indian wikis is on phones: about 82% on Hindi, and around 70% on Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada.

fast growth as cheap mobile data reached hundreds of millions of Indians. Most reading on the larger Indian wikis is on phones: about 82% on Hindi, and around 70% on Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada. 2020 to early 2024: a high plateau with peaks, the highest in early 2024, about a third above the 2019 level.

a high plateau with peaks, the highest in early 2024, about a third above the 2019 level. Since mid 2024: a steep fall. By October 2026 human pageviews on these 29 wikis were 46% of the 2019 level . English Wikipedia, on the same measure, was at 82%.

Taken together, the 29 wikis recorded about 646 million human pageviews in the twelve months to October 2026, against roughly 1.6 billion in the twelve months before the decline began.

What is behind the fall

I want to be careful here, because this chart will be shared. The timing matches two changes. Search engines began answering questions directly: Google launched AI Overviews in India in August 2024, and AI chat tools became part of daily life after late 2022. A reader who gets an answer on the search page never reaches Wikipedia. At the same time, Wikimedia improved its detection of automated traffic in 2025, so some views that used to be counted as human are now counted as bots. Part of the fall is real readers leaving. Part of it is better counting. The public data cannot separate the two cleanly, and I will not pretend it can.

What the data does show is that Indian languages fell much further than English over the same period, and that the drop is concentrated on the largest wikis. Hindi is down about 73% from its pre-decline year. Several smaller wikis, including Odia, Maithili, Santali, Tulu and Kashmiri, read more in the latest year than in that earlier one, though some small-wiki traffic is likely automated.

What India reads: the topics

Counting views is only half the question. To see what people read, I took the most-read articles on each wiki for the latest twelve months and sorted them into topics using their Wikidata descriptions: what each article is an instance of, and what each person is known for.

What India reads on Wikipedia, by topic

Politics and elections lead, with about one view in five. Elections send readers to Wikipedia in large numbers: on Hindi Wikipedia the 2025 Bihar Assembly election and the list of Bihar’s chief ministers were among the most-read pages of the year, and the Constitution of India drew about 455,000 views. Readers want neutral background at exactly the moment the noise is loudest.

Literature is second, ahead of cinema. Premchand, Kabir and Tulsidas each drew more than 220,000 views on Hindi, Kuvempu more than 150,000 on Kannada. Many of these readers are almost certainly students. Our wikis are part of how India studies its own literature.

Faith and festivals come third. The single most-read page in the whole study was the Hanuman Chalisa on Awadhi Wikipedia, the language it was written in, with about 1.76 million views. Neem Karoli Baba, Khatu Shyam Ji and Republic Day were all among Hindi’s most read.

Cinema, history, technology and sport follow. New films lead in Telugu and Hindi. History readers open Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Lakshmibai and Birsa Munda. In technology, the most-read pages were simply the apps people use every day: WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram and CapCut. Health and science together got just 2.1% of views. That is not proof that readers do not want health information. It may mean our health articles are not yet the ones they find.

Every language reads differently

The all-India picture hides the most interesting part. Each language community reads in its own way.

The biggest topic on each Indian-language Wikipedia

Language What readers opened most Hindi The 2025 Bihar election, the film Ramayanam (2026), the Constitution of India, Premchand, Kabir Awadhi The Hanuman Chalisa: about 1.76 million views on one page, more than any Hindi article in the year Bengali Politics: 40% of views to its top articles, much of it from readers in Bangladesh Telugu Cinema: 29%, led by new releases Odia Literature: 44%, the highest literature share of any Indian language Kannada and Malayalam Writers and poets, led by Kuvempu in Kannada Marathi Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B. R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule Santali, Tulu, Sindhi, Doteli, Magahi Places: districts, towns and villages, a third or more of top-article views

The smaller wikis deserve a special mention. On Santali, Tulu, Sindhi, Doteli, Magahi, Pali and Bishnupriya Manipuri, the most-read articles are mostly about places: districts, towns and villages . For a reader in a Santali-speaking village, the most useful page may be the one about their own block or district. Santali and Tulu also have among the most editors for their size: about one active editor for every 14,000 monthly views, compared with one for every 170,000 on Hindi.

A slide from the talk: widely read articles across five languages

Who is writing for all these readers

In an average month across these 29 wikis, about 800 people make five or more edits. On Hindi Wikipedia, read by more people than any other Indian-language project, that number is about 90. Every one of those editors is, in effect, writing for an audience the size of a city. That is a reason for pride and a reason to choose our topics with care.

Readers first, not readers only

None of this is an argument against editathons, photo campaigns or writing about subjects that nobody has searched for yet. Some of the most valuable work on our wikis fills gaps that readers do not know exist. Women in science, local history, endangered crafts: these matter because they are missing, not because they are popular.

My suggestion is smaller. Before choosing the topic list for a campaign, spend ten minutes looking at what your readers already open. The Topviews tool shows this for any wiki and any month. If a hundred thousand people read your election article, make sure it is up to date before the next poll. If students read your poets every exam season, make those articles the best on the wiki. If your readers look up their own villages, a village article with a photo and a map is not a small thing.

What readers open, set beside what campaigns create

Every language, not just the biggest

This study covers 29 Indian languages with a live Wikipedia, from Hindi and Bengali to Angika, Magahi, Pali, Kashmiri and Santali. Many more Indian languages have work in progress on the Wikimedia Incubator, where a test Wikipedia must grow before it becomes its own project. Bodo already has more than 180 test pages there, and Dogri has started too. Some scheduled languages still have no Wikipedia at all. The readers of those languages are waiting for us too.

A correction, and what the numbers cannot tell us

In Kochi my slide said 188 million reads across 27 Indian-language Wikipedias. That number added up the views of each wiki’s most-read articles, not all reading. The full count of human pageviews in the same twelve months was about 693 million. I am correcting it here because a number that travels should be right.

Pageviews are not people. One reader can open many pages, and many readers share one device.

Language is not country. Many Bengali, Urdu and Nepali readers live in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal. This is a South Asian story as much as an Indian one.

Some traffic, especially on smaller wikis, is automated even after filtering.

Topics are assigned automatically from Wikidata and may misclassify a few articles. About 22% of views went to lists and pages that could not be classified, and sensitive pages are left out of the examples here.

The full method, scripts and tables are in my research logbook on Meta. Anyone can rerun them for their own language, and I would be glad if you did.

Thank you

My thanks to the organisers and volunteers of WikiConference India 2026 for the space to raise this question, and to everyone who listened and asked questions. If you work on any Indian or South Asian language Wikipedia, I would love to hear what your readers open, and what surprised you.

WikiConference India 2026, Kochi

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