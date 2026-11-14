Dagaare Wikimedians Celebrate Wikidata’s 14th Birthday in Ghana

Dagaare Wikimedians Cake

We celebrated, learn, had interesting conversations, laughter, photography and of course, a delicious birthday cake! We also meet an active community member for the first time in person and some other community members who join the celebration and had an opportunity to learn more about Wikidata.

The Dagaare Wikimedia Community brought people together to celebrate free knowledge, learn about Wikimedia projects and enjoy the spirits of community.

On 29th of October 2026, Dagaare Wikimedians came together to celebrate Wikidata’s 14th birthday. It was a great opportunity to learn, share experiences, meet new people and celebrate the important role that Wikidata plays in making knowledge freely accessible to everyone.

Learning How to Create Lexemes in Dagaare

Dagaare Wikimedians

participants who join the celebration were taught how to create lexemes and Wikidata items by User Vision L1. This session were much focus on the lexemes, They learn to create lexemes, add statement, senses, and forms. You could see the joy in some participants faces after being able to create lexemes and adding statement like P13 and images to them. Link to dashboard, project page here.

Cutting the Cake

Dagaare Wikimedians

A birthday celebration would not be complete without some fun! After the training session, we sing a happy birthday song for Wikidata and finally cut the cake. It was delicious, and everyone enjoyed sharing it as part of the celebration.

After cutting the cake, we spent time sharing drinks, taking pictures and connecting with one another. It was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where everyone had an opportunity to participate and enjoy the moment. It was simple but special moment that reminded us that behind every edit are real people, relationships and communities.

Celebrating Free Knowledge

Organizing this celebration was also an opportunity to highlight the importance of bringing global open knowledge activities closer to local communities. It gives us the opportunity to document Dagaaba rich history, culture and heritage, to preserve and share with the world.

The celebration was therefore not only about marking Wikidata’s birthday but also about reminding ourselves of the opportunities we have to contribute to the global knowledge movement from our own communities.

Looking Ahead

Wikidata’s 14th birthday celebration was a success for our community. It was wealth celebrating. We are delighted to everyone everyone who make time and help make the celebration memorable. We hope to continue encouraging more people to explore Wikimedia projects, contribute to local knowledge and become part of the global movement for free knowledge.

Fourtheen years of Wikidata is a reminder of what people can achieve when they work together to make knowledge open and accessible to everyone in different languages.

Neŋ fo yuomo pie ne anaare dɔgebo bebisoŋ Wikidata!

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