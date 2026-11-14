Wikimedians-in-Residence at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: Our Journey So Far

After a lot of procrastinating today, I’m finally sitting down to write this blog.

In my previous blog, I shared that IIT Delhi has become the first IIT in India to start a GLAM-Wiki initiative, and appoint two Wikimedians-in-Residence .This time, I want to talk about what we have actually done so far and where we want to go next.

Starting with awareness

We began with the library staff. While planning, we noticed that many people mix up Wikimedia and Wikipedia, so we decided to clear that up first by holding a workshop on Wikimedia and its sister projects.

We discussed the idea with the librarian, then agreed on a date and time. The workshop was scheduled for Library Week. The library had also planned an educational visit to the Sonipat campus and Ashoka University, so we joined the trip, explored the campus, and held the workshop at Ashoka University. The slides below were presented during this workshop.

The workshop

We explained what Wikimedia is, how Wikipedia and the other sister projects fit in, and how people can use them in daily life. The main point we wanted to get across was that Wikimedia is much more than Wikipedia.

The photography contest

Next, we planned a photography contest for February. The librarian sent out an awareness email on the college circular, and we designed posters and put them up around campus. The response on the very first day was great. Over the two weeks the contest ran, we received 1,000+ photographs and 70+ new contributors.

Under the GLAM IIT Delhi initiative, my colleague and I organised this contest to document the campus heritage. Students, library interns and library staff of IIT Delhi joined Wikimedia for the first time through it. Alongside the contest, I also conducted workshops on Wikipedia editing and open licensing for the Central Library staff.

Recognition

At the Curtain Raiser ceremony of the 29th International Symposium on Electronic Theses and Dissertations (ETD 2026), I and user:raydann received a certificate of appreciation from Prof. Arvind K. Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi. The winners of the associated awards were also felicitated at the ceremony.

Our research paper

Alongside the ground work, we have also been working on a research paper titled Enhancing the Discoverability of ETDs in the Age of AI through Wikimedia Platforms. Theses and dissertations hold years of valuable research, but a lot of it stays hard to find. Today, AI tools and search engines depend heavily on open platforms like Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons, so we looked at how connecting ETDs to these platforms can help more people discover them. This work is a big part of what we want to build on next.

What’s next

Our plans include taking this research forward, linking IIT Delhi’s ETDs with Wikimedia platforms, and running more workshops and contests for students, faculty and library staff.

Thank you

None of this would have happened without Dr. Nabi Hasan , Librarian at IIT Delhi Central Library, who believed in the GLAM-Wiki idea from day one, and Dr. Mohit Garg, Assistant Librarian, whose support kept everything running smoothly. A big thank you also to my colleague and fellow Wikimedian User:Raydann. This work would not have been possible without him.

I started this work because I believe knowledge should be open to everyone, no matter their age, nationality or background. Thank you, Central Library IIT Delhi, for making it possible. There is still a lot more to do.

References

https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/GLAM_IIT_Delhi

https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Event:GLAM_IIT_Delhi_Photography_Contest

http://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/GLAM_IIT_Delhi/Gallery

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