Preserving Nepal’s Cultural Heritage Through Open Knowledge: Wiki Loves Monuments 2026

Community-led photography, digital innovation and strategic partnerships are connecting Nepal’s historic monuments with a global audience.

Nepal’s cultural heritage from ancient temples and historic palaces to traditional courtyards and intricate stone sculptures reflects centuries of artistic achievement, cultural traditions and collective memory. Documenting and sharing this heritage is essential to increasing public awareness and ensuring that knowledge remains accessible to future generations.

Wiki Loves Monuments 2026 in Nepal, coordinated by Wikimedians of Nepal with UNESCO as a strategic partner, brought together photographers, volunteers, heritage enthusiasts and partner organizations to document Nepal’s built heritage and make photographs freely accessible worldwide.

Held from 1 September to 15 October 2026, the campaign demonstrated how community participation, photography and open knowledge can complement efforts to promote cultural heritage awareness and digital documentation.

A national campaign with global reach

Wiki Loves Monuments is an international photography competition that encourages people to document historic monuments and share their photographs through Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository supporting Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.

Since its pilot in the Netherlands in 2010, the initiative has grown into a global movement. The international project reports more than 3.2 million photographs contributed by over 100,000 participants across 100 countries, illustrating approximately one million monuments. The initiative saw participation from 58 countries and territories across the world, demonstrating its international reach and commitment to documenting and preserving cultural heritage.

Nepal has participated since 2013, building a growing collection of photographs documenting the country’s monuments and historic places.The country’s campaign page reports a cumulative collection of approximately 25,900+ photographs contributed under Creative Commons licences through previous editions and the broader national initiative.

The 2026 Nepal campaign recorded 1,500+ photographs uploaded as of 15 October 2026, alongside more than 100 online/offline participants and engagement with 5+ partner organizations. These contributions expand the availability of visual resources about Nepal’s heritage and create opportunities for educational, research and public awareness activities.

Strategic partnerships for Heritage Awareness

Collaboration between Wikimedia communities, UNESCO and other heritage stakeholders offers opportunities to connect local heritage documentation with broader cultural awareness and educational objectives.

Through photography activities, outreach and community participation, the campaign encouraged people to explore historic places, appreciate traditional craftsmanship and contribute to a shared digital knowledge resource.

A highlight was the Bhaktapur Heritage and Photo Walk, held on 10 October 2026. Participants explored three historic areas: Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Taumadhi Square and Dattatreya Square. They documented monuments and architectural features, including the 55-Window Palace, Nyatapola Temple, Bhairav Temple and Dattatreya Temple.

The guided walk connected photography with learning about heritage, encouraging participants to see monuments not simply as photographic subjects but as important expressions of cultural identity and history.

Photographs from the walk contributed to the wider campaign collection on Wikimedia Commons, creating additional visual resources that can support the online documentation of Bhaktapur’s heritage.

Open licences, lasting knowledge

A defining feature of Wiki Loves Monuments is its commitment to freely licensed photography. Under the competition’s Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike requirements, photographs can be shared and adapted in accordance with the applicable licence terms.

For example, CC BY-SA 4.0 permits sharing and adaptation, including commercial reuse, provided users give appropriate attribution, link to the licence, indicate changes and comply with the licence’s share-alike requirements for adaptations.

Through Wikimedia Commons, these photographs can support Wikipedia articles, educational resources, publications and research, helping audiences discover Nepal’s heritage beyond geographical boundaries. Open licensing enables continued use of these resources while recognizing the photographers who created them.

Digital documentation does not replace physical conservation or official heritage records. Instead, it complements these efforts by improving access to visual information and encouraging wider public engagement with historic places.

Building a lasting legacy

The conclusion of the 2026 submission period marks an important milestone, but the photographs can continue contributing to public knowledge long after the competition ends. Reviewing submissions, recognizing outstanding work and improving image descriptions and categorization will help make the collection more useful and discoverable.

Wiki Loves Monuments 2026 in Nepal illustrates how community-led initiatives, strategic partnerships and open digital platforms can bring cultural heritage closer to people around the world.

By transforming individual photographs into freely accessible cultural resources, the campaign strengthens the connection between Nepal’s local heritage and global knowledge supporting learning, discovery and appreciation for future generations.

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