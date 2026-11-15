Tools don’t die from bugs: what thousands of Toolforge tools reveal about how Wikimedia runs

Every day, a large share of the work on Wikimedia projects is done not by people typing into an edit box but by tools: bots that fix links, scripts that import data, dashboards that track campaigns, web tools that editors open dozens of times a week. Most of them live on Toolforge, the shared hosting platform where volunteers build and run software for the movement.

For Wikimania 2026 in Paris, I wanted to answer a question that sounds simple: how many of these tools exist, how many still work, and how would anyone find the right one? The result was a research poster, Mapping Toolforge: A Visual Ecosystem of Wikimedia Tools, presented in the poster session on 23 July 2026. This post summarises what the data showed, where the numbers have limits, and what I think should happen next.

The Mapping Toolforge poster

Why I went looking

Dev Jadiya at the Wikimania poster presentation in Paris

The question came out of building WhichTool, a search layer that lets an editor describe a task and find a suitable tool. Before I could rank tools, I needed to know which ones were still alive. Nobody seemed to have that answer in one place.

Even the total was unclear. In May 2026 my rough count was a little over 3,880 tools. By July, the Toolhub catalogue listed 4,377. Toolforge’s own admin console reported 4,354 hosted tools in October. Each source counts something slightly different, and that was the first finding: there is no single, shared picture of what the ecosystem contains.

How the data was collected

Every figure on the poster comes from public sources, plus one measurement of my own:

Edits: monthly edits by editor type from the Wikimedia Analytics API, 2018 to 2026, including the bot share for Commons, Wikidata, English Wikipedia and all projects.

monthly edits by editor type from the Wikimedia Analytics API, 2018 to 2026, including the bot share for Commons, Wikidata, English Wikipedia and all projects. Tools: the full Toolhub catalogue through its API, 4,377 records, with declared type, target wikis and documentation links.

the full Toolhub catalogue through its API, 4,377 records, with declared type, target wikis and documentation links. Builders: approved tool-creator membership requests from Toolsadmin, counted per year since 2017.

approved tool-creator membership requests from Toolsadmin, counted per year since 2017. Liveness: a probe of every catalogued *.toolforge.org web host, 1,545 in total, run on 7 July 2026 and repeated on 7 November 2026 across 1,959 catalogued URLs, with every apparent failure re-checked after a pause. A stopped tool still returns Toolforge’s “no webservice” page, so I calibrated against that page rather than trusting HTTP status codes.

a probe of every catalogued web host, 1,545 in total, run on 7 July 2026 and repeated on 7 November 2026 across 1,959 catalogued URLs, with every apparent failure re-checked after a pause. A stopped tool still returns Toolforge’s “no webservice” page, so I calibrated against that page rather than trusting HTTP status codes. Discovery: the 2024 Wikimedia CEE Hub tools survey.

Methods, sources and caveats are documented in full on the companion page on Meta-Wiki, so every number can be checked.

What the numbers show

Automation does much of the work. Bot accounts made about 48% of all edits across Wikimedia projects in the latest month measured, and 69% on Commons. This is an undercount: semi-automated tools such as QuickStatements edit through human accounts and are tallied as human edits.

Who makes Wikimedia’s edits: bots and humans

A third of web tools serve nothing. On 7 July 2026, 24% of catalogued web tools did not serve a working page. I re-ran the check on 7 November 2026 against the current catalogue, which has since grown to 4,783 records covering 1,788 Toolforge web hosts. By Toolforge’s own error pages, 34% of those hosts had nothing running : in total, 619 catalogue entries pointed at a tool with no webservice (353) or a webservice that had crashed (266). Counting server errors, timeouts and deleted tools as well, 38% did not serve a working page. The two checks did not cover exactly the same set of tools, so the difference should not be read as a trend.

What catalogued Toolforge URLs returned on 7 November 2026

Curated entries fare better. Of the 39 tools whose Toolhub entry was written by hand rather than collected automatically, 13% were not running , against 31% for automatically collected entries. The sample is small, but it points the same way as the rest of this post: tools that someone actively looks after tend to stay alive.

Documentation is thin. Only 862 of the 4,377 catalogue entries link any documentation. About 40% declare no tool type, and 97.5% do not say which wiki they serve. Even when the right tool exists, it is often impossible to tell what it does without opening it.

Discovery runs on word of mouth. In the CEE Hub survey, only 6.8% of respondents had ever used the catalogue to find a tool. Most tooling is also English-only, which adds another barrier for other language communities.

Tools don’t die from bugs

The pattern behind these numbers is less about code quality than about people.

Wikimedia’s tool hosting has been re-platformed twice in twenty years, from the Toolserver to Toolforge’s Grid Engine and then to Kubernetes. The 2024 Grid Engine shutdown required every tool to be migrated, and tools whose maintainers could no longer be reached were stopped. Since the move to Kubernetes, deploying a tool also means learning containers and a jobs framework, a real hurdle for newcomers that the Build Service is designed to reduce.

Many tools depend on a single maintainer. When that person moves on, the tool does not fail loudly. It simply stops, and the edits or reports it produced stop with it.

What a silent tool looks like

The limits of this work

Some of the weak spots only became clear after the conference, and they matter for anyone reusing these figures:

Documentation: the poster’s “80% have no docs” means no documentation link in the catalogue entry. Some of those tools are documented elsewhere.

the poster’s “80% have no docs” means no documentation link in the catalogue entry. Some of those tools are documented elsewhere. Builders: the 1,733 figure counts approved membership requests, not distinct people.

the 1,733 figure counts approved membership requests, not distinct people. Web tools only: bots and scheduled jobs have no web endpoint, so the liveness probe could not see them. The part of the ecosystem that does the most editing is the part I measured least.

bots and scheduled jobs have no web endpoint, so the liveness probe could not see them. The part of the ecosystem that does the most editing is the part I measured least. Scope: the bot share is a single month, and the 6.8% discovery figure comes from Central and Eastern Europe. Both deserve broader data.

What would help

None of this requires a large programme. A few small habits would change the picture:

Maintainers: add a description, a tool type, target wikis and a documentation link to your Toolhub entry. It takes minutes and makes a tool findable for years. Add a co-maintainer. A second maintainer is the cheapest insurance a tool can have against going silent. Communities: when a tool you rely on breaks, report it on Phabricator or its talk page. Silence is how tools disappear. Researchers: the liveness method is simple and repeatable. Re-running it each year would give the movement a trend line instead of a snapshot.

My own part is WhichTool. It uses the same liveness signal to rank tools, so editors are pointed first to tools that still work. It is the practical follow-up to the discoverability problem I described in my earlier post, Small wikis in the age of AI.

Resources

If you maintain a tool, or you rely on one that has gone quiet, I would like to hear from you on my talk page.

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