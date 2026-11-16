Latest tech news from the Wikimedia technical community. Please tell other users about these changes. Not all changes will affect you. Translations are available.
Updates for editors
- At wikis where Mentorship is configured, permanently blocked users will no longer be assigned a new mentor when their original mentor quits. Temporarily blocked users will still be assigned a new mentor, in line with existing Mentorship practices. [1]
- VisualEditor’s citation tool will be changed later this week to always open the “automatic” tab (Citoid) instead of remembering the last tab used by an editor. This change is made to support inexperienced editors who rely on the automatic citation option to create references, but often struggle to find it again after clicking on the “manual” or “re-use” tab. [2]
- One new wiki has been created: a Wikivoyage in Malayalam (
voy:ml:) [3]
- Videos in articles and on Commons are slowly starting to use adaptive streaming for playback instead of being delivered as one large file at a fixed quality (example video). This means that video quality will adjust automatically based on a reader’s internet connection, ensuring videos start more quickly and buffer less often. It also places less load on our infrastructure. The rollout will expand gradually to all videos over the coming weeks.
- View all 30 community-submitted tasks that were resolved last week. For example, an issue where edits made by human translation administrators when marking pages for translation were incorrectly flagged as bot edits has now been fixed. [4]
Updates for technical contributors
- Lua modules can now use the
visibleCategoriesproperty on a
Titleobject to retrieve only the categories visible to readers. Previously, modules would retrieve all page categories, making it hard for users to distinguish visible ones from the hidden ones. [5]
- On web, on Wikipedia, ReadingLists will be renamed to Special:Saved. The old name will continue to work as an alias, so existing links will remain accessible. The change is being tested for compatibility with the Wikipedia apps’ reading list import and export functionality and is not expected to affect it. You can report any issues on Phabricator.
- Detailed code updates later this week: MediaWiki
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