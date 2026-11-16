The people behind the Portuguese-language Wikipedia: stories from Brazil’s Wikimedia community

The Portuguese-language Wikipedia was the third edition of the project to go live, just four months after the launch of the global initiative. This year, we are celebrating not only the platform’s longevity, but also the strength and resilience of a diverse community of volunteer contributors who, since 2001, have worked to make knowledge on the Portuguese-speaking internet increasingly free, accessible, and verifiable.

As part of an effort to recognize and celebrate this community, Wikimedia Brasil interviewed contributors from different professional backgrounds, areas of expertise, and fields of interest, compiling their stories in the e-book Wikipedia at 25 – Meet the people behind the encyclopedia (in Portuguese). The publication aims to raise awareness of the human foundation of the Wiki ecosystem. It is through people’s voluntary and collaborative engagement that the processes of writing, editing, debating, and assessing the notability and accuracy of content on the platform take place. Technology is built on knowledge, and knowledge is human.

Who is writing this story?

Every day, hundreds of articles are created, improved, or deleted on Wikipedia, and the decisions behind these processes are always public and open to contributions from anyone interested. In Brazil, an average of 8,000 people participate in this ongoing curation of data and information every month. The Wikimedia movement is powered by educators, cultural professionals, researchers, students, and advocates of digital rights and free knowledge.

Below are brief profiles of ten contributors who shared their experiences in the e-book, describing what inspired them to start editing Wikipedia and what keeps them committed to the platform.

Sintegrity is one of only two women who identify as such among the administrators of the Portuguese-language Wikipedia. She became interested in editing after discovering the Women in Red project, which aims to reduce the platform’s gender gap and gender bias. Since then, she has been committed to expanding the visibility of knowledge about women on Wikipedia. “On Wikipedia, I learned how important it is to challenge decisions and persist so that articles about marginalized subjects and people are not deleted, helping pave the way for similar articles,” she says.

Vinicius Siqueira is a physician who traded video games for Wikipedia when he was 14. He says that his work as a Wikipedia contributor helped him pass the entrance exam for medical school. Today, he edits articles on public health in Brazil and was featured in a Nature article about scientists using the platform to improve the quality of scientific information online. “I believe in the social role of knowledge and in the fact that collaborative production creates a shared commitment to fact-checking and improving information quality. That is one of Wikipedia’s greatest strengths.”

Elisa Garcia is a professor in the History Department at Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and coordinates the Indigenous Women on Wikipedia Laboratory, recognized by the university as a social technology in 2024. For her, the experience of editing Wikipedia in the classroom “broadens students’ understanding of how information is produced and circulated, while addressing historical epistemic inequalities and encouraging reflection on the role of technology in shaping contemporary knowledge.”

Solange Ferraz is a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) and served as director of the Paulista Museum from 2016 to 2020. In 2024, she received the Wikimedia community’s Outstanding Professional Advancing Open Access to Cultural Heritage Award, in recognition of her work integrating the museum’s collections and knowledge into Wiki platforms. “I believe that integration into the digital environment, as well as democratizing access to information in a straightforward and accessible way, are matters of survival for public institutions. They have a responsibility to make their research available to society in an accessible format,” she says.

JoLorib began editing Wikipedia in February 2006, when the platform was still relatively unknown. He has created articles about major Renaissance artists and even landed his first job by mentioning his work as a Wikipedia contributor. Today, he devotes his time to supporting newcomers by answering their questions. In his view, “Wikipedia is effective in encouraging young people to develop communication and technology skills.”

Tetraktys is a visual artist committed to science communication. His efforts to counter fake news and promote science communication were examined by journalist Bernardo Esteves in his doctoral dissertation, Science controversies on the Portuguese-language Wikipedia: the case of global warming. The research explored Tetraktys’s work to improve the visibility and quality of the Portuguese-language article on global warming, which currently includes more than 500 references. “I really see myself as a kind of ‘knowledge translator’ for the general public.”

Kascyo is a lawyer who taught himself how to edit Wikipedia and is now one of the platform’s administrators. For years, he has advocated for diversity on the project, addressing knowledge gaps through articles related to LGBTQIAPN+ issues, particularly biographies of transgender people. Among the articles he has edited, he created the entry on Thabatta Pimenta, the first transgender city councilor in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte. “I take part in the process of making Wikipedia a more open and inclusive space. Every day, I try to ensure that marginalized voices have more room on the platform,” he says.

Alberto Leoncio began editing Wikipedia when he was 19. He has always found participating in article deletion discussions engaging, as they involve substantive exchanges of ideas, unlike many other online spaces. As an administrator, he says: “I care about the well-being of both new and experienced editors, and I try to make things easier for the people who keep Wikipedia running. That’s why I focus on the behind-the-scenes work and on automating internal processes that can be draining for editors but are important to the community.”

TiagoLubiana is a biologist who graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP) and began editing Wikipedia during his undergraduate studies. One of the organizers of the iNaturalist photography competition in Brazil, he believes Wikipedia encapsulates something essential about human nature, particularly our innate curiosity. He also points out: “Much of the content we access is produced by companies. This creates significant bias in the information we consume. Wiki projects, on the other hand, value neutral content, collaboratively developed without the pursuit of individual profit.”

Sturm is one of the most prolific contributors to the Portuguese-language Wikipedia. By 2016, he had created more than 10,000 articles and made 100,000 edits. He believes in the diversity of ways people can contribute to the platform, comparing the creation of Wikipedia content to building a city: “Some contributors enjoy building entire houses, while others work differently, installing windows in several houses or adding a few bricks to help build walls. These are different ways of contributing to the construction of a city, metaphorically speaking, but they are equally valuable. I like to think about it this way, and I feel happy to be part of building it all.”

A collaborative future

The work of Wikipedia’s contributor community goes far beyond writing. It includes promoting information integrity, combating disinformation and so-called “fake news,” translating technical terms, bringing underrepresented communities and forms of knowledge into the encyclopedia, addressing gender and racial gaps by adding biographies and documenting events that have historically been overlooked, and many other activities in support of free knowledge.

Continuing its efforts to recognize the strength of this diverse community and value the perspectives of the people who shape the Wikimedia movement in Brazil, Wikimedia Brasil launched a second e-book on Volunteer Day, titled Perspectives on Wikimedia Brasil’s Strategy.

The publication brings together insights from 12 people who shared their experiences through a listening process connected to the organization’s strategic planning. Selected with input from the Communications Committee, the interviewees include civil society leaders, community members, partners, and supporters from the Global South.

“Wikipedia is a living organism,” says Érica Azzellini, president of Wikimedia Brasil. “As long as there are people interested in learning and sharing, the project will continue to fulfill its mission of contributing to free knowledge created by humans.”

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation