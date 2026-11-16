Wikipedia, historical knowledge and the classroom

Over the past decade and more, there’s been much enthusiasm around integrating Wikipedia into Higher Education teaching. Since 2017, we, as two academic historians based in the UK, have worked together to integrate Wikipedia into our pedagogy at the Universities of Sheffield, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, both in person and online, and across undergraduate and postgraduate levels. We have trained over one hundred students to become Wikipedia editors, and they have updated a whole host of historical articles on the platform to reflect up-to-date scholarship (for example these), not to mention the exercise’s benefits to students’ understanding of public history, as already noted by Charles West in 2018.

We are far from alone from using Wikipedia as another pedagogical resource, as demonstrated by a Wikimedia in Education report, co-produced with the University of Edinburgh, and the increasing number of courses listed in the Wiki Education Dashboard.

However, we have found that there is an important challenge that is not commonly acknowledged in existing pedagogical research. Wikipedia is an encyclopedia, and that means that its underlying ‘theory of knowledge’ is inherently in tension with the paradigms of knowledge common in academic disciplines in the social sciences and humanities, including in our own field of History. In this post, we explore this awkward tension – and how it can be made into something productive, both to generate regular additions to the online encyclopedia and to strengthen students’ understanding of knowledge production.

The epistemological gauntlet

In Wikipedia, knowledge is treated as inherently neutral, in that it can in principle be described neutrally and universally. This presumption is codified in the encyclopedia’s policies. For instance, Wikipedia’s famous ‘neutral point of view’ (NPOV) policy assumes that it is possible to represent even controversial subjects fairly and objectively, while its ‘no original research’ policy supposes that it is possible to excise subjective interpretations from the encyclopedia.

In the discipline of History, by contrast, historians tend to treat historical knowledge as constructed through ongoing argument and conversation. They hold that History (as opposed to the unknowable past itself) is an interpretative, human act and is thus inherently subjective. This does not mean that there is no difference between good research and bad research, it simply means that one’s historical perspective necessarily depends on where one stands. This is something that students sometimes struggle with and remains difficult to teach in the classroom. We therefore consider it a ‘threshold concept’: a concept that, once grasped, changes how one views the study of history.

In short, Wikipedia’s formal emphasis on distinguishing objective facts from subjective interpretations promotes an epistemology that is different from the theories of knowledge embedded in History degrees and other comparable disciplines. Teaching with Wikipedia therefore presents a unique challenge, beyond the well-known technical and pedagogical stumbling blocks.

Turning the challenge into an opportunity

Far from these contrasting approaches to knowledge presenting a barrier to teaching with Wikipedia, we suggest this can be turned into an additional learning opportunity. We find that asking students to confront an encyclopedic format which mandates neutrality and objectivity brings historical subjectivity to the fore in a clear and direct way. When invited to help write an article that is neutral and objective about a historical or cultural heritage topic using interpretive and subjective academic publications, students quickly come to grips with the problems and have to find a practical way of bridging the gap between their academic reading lists and Wikipedia’s distinctive requirements. This is consolidated by asking students to write a reflection on their experience, which encourages new editors to think about how their own understanding of History have changed, a learning objective that reading a pile of theory-heavy methodological textbooks doesn’t always facilitate.

Of course, this can be done simply through asking students to write a normal encyclopedic entry – a traditional pedagogical exercise. However, Wikipedia has a special advantage. The development of all Wikipedia pages are transparent, since all edits to a page are recorded in its ‘History’ tab, while all debates around it are recorded on the ‘Talk’ tab. Compared to academic publications, whose original shape and development over the peer review process are opaque to the reader, Wikipedia’s ‘open access’ approach to the process of knowledge creation provides ready-made examples to illustrate the (often major) changes an article undergoes over many years of ‘public review’. In this way, the online encyclopedia represents a uniquely accessible platform that demonstrates explicitly to students the challenges involved in modern historical knowledge creation, and that even the most objective-seeming pages can be the subject of entirely legitimate debate.

Teaching with Wikipedia, in other words, does not necessarily represent a break from the traditional goals of training students in a discipline’s key skills. Rather, when combined with a reflective approach to encourage students to articulate their own views of their editing experiences, we believe it can bolster what disciplinary practitioners already focus on in the seminar room. Wikipedia editing doesn’t just help with digital literacy and the global dissemination of knowledge, it also can help tutors help students to learn better.

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