In October 2026, Global WikiEducation Initiative (GWEI), with the support of Wikimedia Deutschland, joined the global Wikimedia community in celebrating the 14th birthday of Wikidata through a community event held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The celebration brought together Wikimedians and people interested in open knowledge to recognise Wikidata’s contribution to making information freely accessible, structured and reusable around the world. The event was not only an opportunity to celebrate another year of Wikidata but also a moment to reflect on the importance of documenting local knowledge, improving the visibility of African contributions and encouraging more people to participate in the open knowledge movement.

Learning about Wikidata and its importance

The celebration provided an opportunity for participants to learn more about Wikidata, its role within the Wikimedia ecosystem and how it connects knowledge across different languages and platforms. Participants were introduced to the importance of structured data and how Wikidata makes information about people, places, organisations, institutions, and other subjects more accessible and interconnected. For newcomers, the session offered an opportunity to understand how they could contribute to Wikidata. For existing contributors, it was a moment to exchange experiences and reflect on ways to improve the representation of Tanzanian and African knowledge.

Documenting Tanzanian knowledge

One of the important areas highlighted during the celebration was the need to improve the representation of Tanzanian scholars and researchers on Wikidata. African knowledge is often underrepresented in global digital knowledge platforms. Many scholars, researchers and other professionals have limited structured information available about their work, achievements and institutional affiliations. Through Wikidata, contributors can help address these gaps by documenting relevant information and connecting it with reliable sources.The celebration therefore highlighted the potential of Wikidata as a platform for preserving and sharing information about Tanzanian individuals and institutions while making this knowledge discoverable to a global audience.

Looking ahead

As Wikidata enters its 15th year, GWEI remains committed to encouraging more people in Tanzania to explore and contribute to the platform. Future efforts will continue to focus on building contributor skills, strengthening community participation and improving the representation of Tanzanian and African knowledge across Wikimedia projects. The 14th Wikidata Birthday celebration was a reminder that every contribution matters. Whether creating a new item, improving existing information or introducing someone to Wikidata, each action helps build a more complete and inclusive source of knowledge for the world.

Happy 14th Birthday, Wikidata!



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