Most people meet a conference on its first morning: a badge, a lanyard, a full hall. I met WikiConference India 2026 six months earlier, in a shared document full of half-written page sections, translation drafts and a long list of questions that nobody had answered yet.

From 4 to 6 September 2026, WikiConference India 2026 brought Wikimedians from across the country to Kochi under the theme Reimagining the Knowledge Commons. I was there on a full scholarship, as a Core Team Member of the Communications Sub-team, as an on-site volunteer, and as a lightning-talk speaker. This post is about the part of a conference that rarely makes it into the photographs: the work before it, the work during it, and what I learned from both.

Participants of WikiConference India 2026 in Kochi

Six months before Kochi

I joined the Communications Sub-team on 28 March 2026, in the group that looked after the conference pages on Meta-Wiki. It sounds like a small job. It is not. For most people, the Meta-Wiki page is the conference until the day they arrive. It is where they learn the theme, the dates, how to submit a session, how to apply for a scholarship and what to expect.

My work there was a mix of writing, structure and design:

Meta-Wiki pages: drafting and editing page content, reorganising sections so that the questions people actually ask come first, and suggesting layout and design improvements.

drafting and editing page content, reorganising sections so that the questions people actually ask come first, and suggesting layout and design improvements. Design: visual suggestions and page design work so that the essentials (dates, theme, how to take part) stand out from supporting detail.

visual suggestions and page design work so that the essentials (dates, theme, how to take part) stand out from supporting detail. Communications drafts: press-release and website copy, media-pitch text, social posts and a short fact sheet that the team could adapt for different audiences.

press-release and website copy, media-pitch text, social posts and a short fact sheet that the team could adapt for different audiences. Translation: preparing and translating material so that announcements could reach people in Indian languages, not only in English.

All of this was team work. A draft, a translation under review and a published page are three different things, and many people moved each piece from one stage to the next. I am describing my part, not claiming the whole.

Three lessons from the communications desk

Communications is infrastructure . A clear page decides whether someone applies, submits a session or simply gives up looking.

A clear page decides whether someone applies, submits a session or simply gives up looking. One source of truth. When the same date or theme appears in ten places, one of them will eventually be wrong. Every message should be checked against one authoritative page.

When the same date or theme appears in ten places, one of them will eventually be wrong. Every message should be checked against one authoritative page. Multilingual takes a process, not a list of languages. Translation needs reviewers, consistent terms for project names, and a clear status for each version.

Day 0: putting faces to usernames

I reached Kochi on 3 September. Day 0 was for arrivals, games and introductions, and for a small celebration of 25 years of Wikipedia and 25 years of Creative Commons, complete with a cake. After months of group chats, it was good to finally meet the people behind the messages. I also took part in an interactive session on Day 0, a conversation format I enjoy because questions often say more than slides.

What I learned in the rooms

Over three days I tried to step out of my usual technical lane. A few sessions stayed with me:

Cybersecurity sessions, which connected closely with my own background and with how volunteers protect their accounts and communities.

which connected closely with my own background and with how volunteers protect their accounts and communities. A session on the Royal Enfield Bullet, a reminder that the knowledge commons includes everyday culture that people care deeply about.

a reminder that the knowledge commons includes everyday culture that people care deeply about. Sessions in the Wikipedia Asian Month hall, where communities shared how they run writing campaigns across languages.

where communities shared how they run writing campaigns across languages. A Wikivoyage editing session by Rangan Datta, a practical look at a sister project that deserves far more contributors from India.

a practical look at a sister project that deserves far more contributors from India. Krupal Kashyap’s session on the Open Knowledge Initiatives internship, about how structured internships bring new people into Wikimedia work.

about how structured internships bring new people into Wikimedia work. A session connected with UN Women, on gender, participation and who gets represented in open knowledge.

on gender, participation and who gets represented in open knowledge. The poster displays, which I read slowly between sessions. Posters are underrated: they let you meet a project at your own pace.

The wider programme also covered the state of Indic-language wikis, community and global governance, and the preservation of Tulu oral folk culture. Together they said something I keep coming back to: the Wikimedia movement in India is not one community but many, at very different stages.

Day 2: five minutes on what India reads

On 5 September at 14:05, in the Breakout room (GBR-3), I gave a five-minute lightning talk, What India Actually Reads. It put readership data from Indian-language Wikipedias next to the topics our campaigns usually choose, and asked one question: are we writing for the people who are actually reading?

Dev Jadiya presenting What India Actually Reads in Kochi

Five minutes is enough to raise a question, not to settle it. After Kochi I went back to the data, widened it to 29 languages and ten years, and wrote the full story on Diff: What India still reads: ten years of Indian-language Wikipedias, and the readers we are losing.

The work you only notice when it fails

On Day 2 I also helped run sessions, including in the Clove and Cinnamon rooms: microphones, last-minute schedule changes, speakers who needed a hand, participants looking for the right room, and short Telegram updates about what was coming up next. None of it is glamorous. All of it decides whether a session starts on time and whether the person on stage can be heard.

Kerala, in between the sessions

The cultural programme was not a break from the conference. It was part of the knowledge commons the theme talked about: Margamkali, Nangyar Koothu, Ottan Thullal, an Onam sadya on banana leaves, and a Wiki Pookalam made of flowers. Many of these performances are now documented on Commons, where anyone can reuse them.

Nangyar Koothu during the cultural programme

The Wiki Pookalam made for Onam

Day 3: a cruise towards the Arabian Sea

The conference closed with a ceremony and a cruise through the waters around Kochi. Music, sunset, and many conversations that had no agenda at all. Those conversations are often where the next collaboration starts.

Wikimedians on the closing cruise

If you volunteer at a Wikimedia conference

Do this Why it helps Read the programme early and pick a few sessions You still leave room for surprises, but you do not miss the essentials Know who to call for tech problems in your room Most problems are solved in two minutes by the right person Send short, accurate updates Participants follow the programme better when changes are announced clearly Write a few notes every evening Details disappear within a week Upload your slides and photos to Commons Your work stays useful after the room empties

Thank you

WikiConference India 2026 was a collective effort: the organising team, the communications, programme and operations volunteers, speakers, scholarship supporters, venue staff and every participant. My thanks to all of them. My longer notes are in my WikiConference India 2026 logbook and in a separate entry on the communications and organising work.

WikiConference India 2026

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