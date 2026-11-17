From 20 to 26 July 2026, Verona hosted the 12th World Shakespeare Congress, organised by the International Shakespeare Association as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations. The theme chosen for this edition, Planetary Shakespeares, invited scholars from around the world to reflect on the role of Shakespeare’s works in the face of today’s cultural, social, and technological transformations. Within the Congress’s wide-ranging programme, two initiatives placed Wikimedia projects in the spotlight, highlighting their contribution to research, teaching, and the dissemination of free knowledge.

Shakespeare and Early Modern Theatre: Wikipedia Editing Workshop

The first event was the workshop “Shakespeare and Early Modern Theatre: Wikipedia Editing Workshop”, held on 23 July and led by Japanese scholar Sae Kitamura, a professor at Musashi University who has long been engaged in using Wikipedia in academic research and university teaching. The workshop had three main objectives: to offer researchers a deeper understanding of how Wikipedia works, particularly in relation to articles on Shakespeare; to discuss how the free encyclopaedia can be used in educational contexts; and to provide practical guidance on contributing appropriately and responsibly to articles concerning Shakespeare and early modern English theatre.

Following an initial introduction to Wikipedia’s fundamental principles—from the verifiability of information and the appropriate use of sources to the collaborative nature of encyclopaedic writing—the workshop continued with a practical editing session. Participants were thus able to work directly on a selection of articles and discuss the relationship between specialist expertise, scholarly communication, and the collaborative production of knowledge. The initiative demonstrated that Wikipedia can serve not only as a reference tool but also as a space in which academic research enters into dialogue with wider audiences and international communities of volunteers.

Shakespeare’s Narrative Sources and Gamification. A Wikisource Game

The second event devoted to the Wikimedia ecosystem took place on 24 July at Juliet’s Tomb, as part of the panel “SENSible Games: Shakespeare’s Narrative Sources and Gamification”, coordinated by Maristella Gatto and Beatrice Righetti. The session explored the potential of applying gamification to the study of Shakespeare’s narrative sources, drawing on experiments developed within the PRIN-funded “SENS – Shakespeare’s Narrative Sources” project.

During the panel, Maristella Gatto, a professor of English Linguistics and Translation Studies from the University of Bari (Italy), presented WikiSENS. A Wikisource Game, the collaborative transcription game devised with Ferdinando Traversa as part of the partnership between Wikimedia Italia and the SENS project. WikiSENS uses Wikisource’s open and collaborative environment to involve students and other participants in the transcription and proofreading of texts. The case study presented was the collaborative transcription of Giambattista Giraldi Cinzio’s Ecatommiti, which includes the novella traditionally recognised as one of the principal sources of Shakespeare’s Othello.

The experience demonstrated how a complex philological activity—the transcription and proofreading of a historical text—can be transformed into an accessible and participatory practice. Through a game-inspired structure, the work is divided into progressive, verifiable objectives without compromising scholarly rigour. Participants are no longer merely the recipients of already-produced content: they contribute directly to the creation of an openly accessible, verified, and reusable textual resource.

The presence of Wikimedia projects at the World Shakespeare Congress thus highlighted two complementary dimensions of free knowledge: Wikipedia as a space for the public and collaborative production of knowledge, and Wikisource as an infrastructure for the preservation, transcription, and enhancement of textual sources. Both initiatives confirmed the potential of collaboration between universities and Wikimedia communities to connect research, teaching, and public engagement, bringing free knowledge to one of the world’s most important international gatherings devoted to Shakespeare studies.

Information about the Congress and the two events is available in the official programme of the World Shakespeare Congress, the webpage devoted to the Wikipedia workshop (W.03), the Meta-Wiki page, and the official presentation of SENSible Games (B13). A more detailed scholarly discussion of the use of Wikisource to gamify the transcription process can be found in Maristella Gatto’s essay “Collaborative Transcription and Gamification: A Wikisource Game”.

Maristella Gatto and Kitamura Sae in Verona

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