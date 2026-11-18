From 10 to 12 October 2026, six members of the Egypt Wikimedians User Group embarked on a three-day photo documentation trip to Hurghada and El Qoseir, two coastal cities whose heritage extends far beyond their familiar image as tourist destinations. The expedition explored historic neighbourhoods, museums, scientific institutions, religious landmarks, and industrial remains, documenting the region’s diverse cultural and natural heritage. Through photography and subsequent editorial work, the participants sought to address gaps in the representation of these places across Wikimedia projects and make the history of these places more accessible through freely available knowledge.

EWUG members in front of the main entrance to El Quseir Fort.

Hurghada: A City Between the Sea and the Desert



The first two days focused on Hurghada, a city shaped by its relationship with the Red Sea, its maritime environment, and the growth of tourism. Rather than focusing solely on its resorts and beaches, the six participants explored several aspects of the city’s urban, cultural, and scientific heritage. The participants were Amr Fathy, Donia El Domiaty, Sohila El Shaer, Summer Kamal, Mohamed Ouda, and Ibrahim El Aidy.

Day One: Streets, Harbour, and Local Heritage

The first day began in the Sakkala district, where the participants explored the city’s streets and waterfront. One of the main stops was Hurghada Marina, a modern marina and waterfront development that reflects the city’s growing connection with maritime tourism and leisure. Its promenade and harbour facilities form part of the contemporary urban landscape, where traditional seafaring activities coexist with a rapidly expanding tourism sector.

The group also visited the local fish market, known as El Halaqa. In contrast to the polished image of the tourist waterfront, the market offered a glimpse into the working life of the coastal community and the continuing importance of fishing to the region. Documenting such places helps preserve aspects of local identity that are often overlooked in conventional tourist imagery.

The programme continued with a visit to the Great El Mina Mosque, one of the city’s prominent religious and architectural landmarks, situated near the harbour. The participants then visited the memorial commemorating the martyrs of Shadwan Island, a site associated with a significant episode in Egypt’s modern military history. On 22 January 1970, during the War of Attrition, Israeli forces attacked Shadwan Island, where Egyptian forces resisted the assault. Residents of the Red Sea coast, including fishermen, also contributed by helping transport supplies. The memorial offered an opportunity to document this history and its place in Egypt’s collective historical memory, as well as the connection between coastal communities and the country’s military history.

Hurghada Marina, a popular waterfront destination in the city

El Halaqa (fish market) The Mina Mosque Shadwan Memorial

Day Two: Museums, Marine Science, and Art

The second day focused on museums, scientific institutions, and contemporary cultural spaces. The group’s first stop was the Hurghada Museum, which opened in February 2020 as the first antiquities museum in the Red Sea Governorate. Its collection comprises approximately 2,000 artefacts spanning different periods of Egyptian history, from ancient Egyptian civilisation through the Greek, Roman, Christian, and Islamic periods to modern times. The museum presents aspects of Egyptian aesthetics and material culture, offering a historical perspective in a city more commonly associated with modern tourism.

The group then visited the Red Sea Aquarium in the El Dahar district. Its displays of marine life provided an opportunity to document the biodiversity of the Red Sea, whose coral reefs and marine ecosystems are central to the region’s natural heritage.

Another major stop was the National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries (NIOF) in the Al-Ahyaa area. The visit included the Hamed Gohar Marine Research Station, its taxidermy museum, and aquarium. Established as a marine biological station in 1928, the institution became an important centre for research into the Red Sea’s marine life. Its history is closely associated with the Egyptian marine scientist Dr Hamed Gohar, whose work contributed significantly to marine research and its popularisation in Egypt. The institute continues to conduct research into aquatic environments, fisheries, and the sustainable use of marine and freshwater resources.

The station was particularly valuable from a documentation perspective, as it represents a less familiar dimension of Hurghada’s heritage: the history of scientific research on the Red Sea. Its preserved specimens and aquarium displays offer insight into the region’s natural history and the work undertaken to understand it. The day concluded with a visit to Faces from Life, an open-air sculpture exhibition. This visit added a contemporary artistic dimension to the programme, broadening its scope beyond historical monuments, museums, and scientific collections.

Collections of Hurghada Museum

A fragment of a painted ancient Egyptian relief Islamic Niche (Mishkat) Statue of “Resting Hercules,” 2nd century AD

Sculptures from the exhibition “Faces from Life” A common lionfish (Pterois miles) at the Red Sea Aquarium, Egypt. A shark head on display at the Taxidermy Museum, NIOF

El Quseir: Tracing Centuries of Coastal History

Day Three: The Old Town and Its Layers of Heritage

El Quseir Fort and old town from the fort’s watchtower

On 12 October, the group travelled south from Hurghada to El Quseir, a historic port town shaped by maritime trade, pilgrimage routes, and industrial activity. Unlike Hurghada’s predominantly modern urban landscape, El Qoseir retains a distinctive historic character, visible in its old streets, traditional buildings, religious landmarks, waterfront, and industrial heritage.

The participants explored the historic town centre and its waterfront, documenting the built environment and the relationship between the historic settlement and the sea. One of the principal destinations was El Qoseir Fort, an Ottoman fortress established in 1571 in a strategically important position on the Red Sea coast. The fortress reflects the historical significance of the port and the maritime routes connecting the coast with the Nile Valley. It later played a role in the military events of the French campaign in Egypt at the end of the eighteenth century. Archaeological research and restoration have helped reveal its successive phases of occupation and historical importance.

The group also visited the historic grain store, locally known as Shounat El Ghalal or Shouna. The site recalls the town’s role in storing and moving goods along the Red Sea coast, as well as its position within the trade networks linking maritime transport with inland routes and the agricultural centres of Upper Egypt.

Religious heritage was another important part of the visit. The participants documented the old El Farran Mosque, along with other mosques, shrines, and mausoleums throughout the town. These smaller structures form an essential part of El Qoseir’s architectural and religious history, even though they often receive less attention than its major historic monuments.

A particularly significant part of the expedition was the documentation of the former industrial and administrative buildings of the Red Sea Phosphate Company and the industrial settlement associated with its Italian presence. The development of the phosphate industry from 1912 introduced a new phase of economic activity to El Qoseir. Mining and processing operations were accompanied by the growth of an industrial community that included administrative buildings, workers’ housing, a school, a church, workshops, and other facilities.

This settlement represents an important chapter in the town’s modern history. Its buildings illustrate how industrial activity reshaped El Qoseir’s urban landscape and created a distinctive community alongside the older historic centre. The transformation of the phosphate industry and its surviving architectural remains have also been documented in academic studies. By photographing these buildings, the group sought to preserve a visual record of an important aspect of Egypt’s industrial and architectural heritage, complementing the better-known archaeological and historical narratives of the region.

Examples of old houses in El Quseir

On the right is the rear section of the old police station, on the left is the wall of the granary, and in the background is the Al-Farran Mosque.

Mashrabiyas are among the architectural features of old houses in El Quseir.

Old houses are scattered along the Corniche road, which overlooks the Red Sea.

Industrial heritage from the Italian Phosphate Company.

The house of Sheikh Tawfiq has been converted into a hotel called “El Quseir Hotel.”

Guns on display at El Quseir Fort

Port of El Quseir

Old House in El Quseir

Expedition Outcomes: Images, Articles, and New Discoveries

The photo trip produced tangible results across Wikimedia projects. By the end of the expedition, participants had uploaded 3,207 photographs to Wikimedia Commons and created dozens of new categories, building a substantial collection of freely licensed images documenting the landmarks, institutions, streets, museum collections, and heritage sites of Hurghada and El Quseir. The photographs served not merely as a record of the journey: members of the group have already incorporated them into the Wikipedia articles they worked on, directly connecting field documentation with the development of encyclopaedic content.

The expedition also contributed to Arabic Wikipedia through the creation of seven new articles: Red Sea Phosphate Company, Misr Public Library (El Qoseir), Battle of El Qoseir (1799), Saadana Island, Hurghada Marina, Sakkala District, and El Dahar District.

Some of these articles emerged directly from discoveries made during the visits. At Hurghada Museum, the participants encountered archaeological objects recovered from a shipwreck near Saadana Island. This prompted them to investigate the island itself, where they discovered that no article about it existed on Arabic Wikipedia. The visit thus led to the creation of an article documenting a place whose archaeological significance had become apparent through the museum’s collection.

A similar discovery arose during research for the El Qoseir article. The town’s history revealed that a military engagement had taken place there on 7 November 1799, during the French campaign in Egypt, yet no dedicated article about the battle existed on Arabic Wikipedia. The participants therefore created one, adding another episode from the town’s history to the encyclopaedia.

In addition to creating six new articles, the group expanded and improved three existing ones: El Qoseir, Hurghada Museum, and El Qoseir Fort. The El Qoseir article is currently undergoing further editing, intending to achieve Featured Article status.

Funny Camel at El Mamsha, Hurghada

The expedition also significantly improved the visual coverage of several institutions and historic sites on Wikimedia Commons. Before the visit, Hurghada Museum and the National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries had only a limited number of photographs on the platform. El Qoseir Fort was similarly underrepresented. The new uploads have expanded the photographic coverage of these sites to hundreds of images, providing a much richer visual record of their collections, buildings, and facilities.

Looking ahead, the Egypt Wikimedians User Group’s GLAM Team is considering organising a Wikimedia Commons workshop dedicated to documenting and describing the museum’s extensive collection of archaeological objects. The proposed activity would involve adding descriptions and relevant information to the large number of photographs taken at Hurghada Museum, helping transform them from a photographic record into a more informative and accessible cultural resource. Together, these outcomes demonstrate that the expedition went beyond photography. It generated new encyclopaedic content, improved existing articles, brought previously overlooked subjects to light, and opened up opportunities for further collaboration with cultural institutions. The combination of fieldwork, image uploads, and editorial development has given the expedition a lasting impact across Wikimedia projects.

A Continuing Commitment to Local Heritage



The Hurghada and El Qoseir photo trip formed part of the Egypt Wikimedians User Group’s continuing programme of field documentation activities, following two previous photo trips: one to Siwa and another to Luxor and Qena. By bringing volunteers together outside the online editing environment, such expeditions allow participants to explore places firsthand, identify underrepresented subjects, and create resources that enrich Wikimedia projects.

Over three days, the group documented a wide range of historical and cultural subjects: the memory of the Battle of Shadwan, the collections of Hurghada Museum, the scientific legacy of the Hamed Gohar Marine Research Station, and the industrial and architectural heritage of El Qoseir. The expedition highlighted the importance of looking beyond the familiar image of Egypt’s Red Sea resorts to document the many historical and cultural layers that have shaped its coastal communities. With 3,207 photographs uploaded, seven new Arabic Wikipedia articles created, and three existing articles expanded and improved, the expedition made a lasting contribution to documenting the Red Sea region. It also laid the groundwork for further research, photography, and editorial work, helping bring the heritage of Hurghada and El Qoseir to a wider audience.

Members of EWUG at the National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries (NIOF)

External links

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