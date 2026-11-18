The preservation of our cultural heritage begins with the people who own the stories, traditions, and histories. As communities continue to embrace digital technologies, it is increasingly important to equip young people with the knowledge and skills to document, preserve, and share their cultural heritage with the world.

The African Institute for Heritage Intelligence team at irra

In a significant step towards achieving this, the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence (AIHI), in collaboration with Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa, organised a one-day digital heritage documentation and Wikimedia training for youths and students in Irra community, ahead of the highly anticipated Oya Festival 2026.

The training was held at the Onira Palace, Irra, providing an important cultural setting for the engagement. Bringing the training to the palace was particularly meaningful, as it connected the younger generation directly with the traditional institution and the cultural heritage they are being empowered to document and preserve.

Empowering Young People to Document Their Heritage

The African Institute for Heritage Intelligence

The primary objective of the training was to equip Irra community youths and students with practical knowledge and digital skills ahead of Oya Festival 2026. The programme was designed to prepare participants to actively contribute to the digitisation, documentation, and global visibility of the festival and other aspects of their community’s cultural heritage.

The training was facilitated by Salako Olamilekan Lukman, Executive Director of the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence, who led participants through practical sessions on the use of Wikimedia platforms and digital tools for cultural documentation.

Participants were introduced to the fundamentals of contributing to open knowledge platforms, including:

Editing Wikimedia: Understanding how to contribute and improve knowledge about local histories, cultural practices, and heritage.

Understanding how to contribute and improve knowledge about local histories, cultural practices, and heritage. Uploading digital content: Learning how to upload relevant photographs and other media documenting the community’s cultural heritage to Wikimedia Commons.

Learning how to upload relevant photographs and other media documenting the community’s cultural heritage to Wikimedia Commons. Digitisation of heritage: Understanding how traditional knowledge, cultural expressions, historical accounts, and festival activities can be transformed into accessible digital resources.

Understanding how traditional knowledge, cultural expressions, historical accounts, and festival activities can be transformed into accessible digital resources. Heritage documentation: Learning the importance of collecting, organising, and documenting reliable information about their community’s history, traditions, festivals, and cultural institutions.

The practical nature of the training provided participants with an opportunity to understand how they can become active contributors to the preservation of their community’s heritage rather than simply spectators of their cultural traditions.

Collaboration and Shared Expertise

The programme received valuable support from Mr Omokanye Yusuf Agbolahan, Mr Olaoye Sheu Ibrahim, and Mrs Ibrahim Amina, whose contributions supported the successful delivery of the training.

Their involvement demonstrated the importance of collaboration, volunteerism, and shared expertise in advancing community-based open knowledge initiatives.

The collaboration between AIHI and Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa also reflects the value of partnerships in promoting indigenous knowledge, strengthening local participation in Wikimedia projects, and creating opportunities for communities to tell their own stories.

Preparing for Oya Festival 2026

One of the central motivations behind the training was to prepare local youths and students to participate meaningfully in documenting Oya Festival 2026.

Festivals are important expressions of community identity, history, spirituality, cultural values, and intergenerational knowledge. Beyond their celebrations, they provide opportunities to preserve oral traditions, traditional performances, indigenous practices, historical narratives, and other forms of cultural expression.

Oya Festival represents an important part of Irra’s cultural identity. Through this initiative, the organisers seek to encourage a new generation of heritage documentarians who can capture and preserve the festival’s activities, stories, and cultural significance using digital platforms.

By equipping young people before the festival, the programme creates an opportunity for more organised and informed documentation, ensuring that important cultural experiences are not only celebrated in the present but also preserved for future generations.

Building a Digitally Empowered Generation of Heritage Advocates

For the African Institute for Heritage Intelligence, this initiative reflects its commitment to promoting African heritage, indigenous knowledge, cultural preservation, and inclusive participation in the global knowledge ecosystem.

At a time when many African communities are seeking ways to preserve their histories and cultural identities in an increasingly digital world, empowering local people with the necessary skills is essential.

The initiative also reinforces an important principle: communities should not only be subjects of heritage documentation; they should be active participants and contributors to the preservation and interpretation of their own histories.

Through Wikimedia and other open knowledge platforms, young people in Irra can help make their community’s heritage more visible, accessible, and discoverable beyond geographical boundaries.

The training at Onira Palace was therefore more than a one-day educational activity. It was an investment in local capacity, cultural ownership, youth participation, and the future of digital heritage preservation.

Looking Ahead

As Irra prepares for Oya Festival 2026, the expectation is that the knowledge and practical skills acquired during the training will translate into meaningful contributions to the documentation and digitisation of the festival.

AIHI and Yoruba Wikipedia Fan Club Offa remain committed to promoting initiatives that connect communities with open knowledge opportunities and empower the next generation to preserve and share Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

Ultimately, preserving our heritage requires more than celebrating our traditions; it requires documenting them, making them accessible, and ensuring that future generations can learn from them.

Our heritage deserves to be seen, our stories deserve to be heard, and our histories deserve a place in the global knowledge space.

#AfricanInstituteForHeritageIntelligence #AIHI #YorubaWikipediaFanClubOffa #OyaFestival2026 #IrraCommunity #Wikimedia #OpenKnowledge #DigitalHeritage #AfricanHeritage #YouthEmpowerment #CulturalPreservation #WikimediaCommons

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