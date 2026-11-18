Africa wiki women Wikidata @14 Celebration in Ghana with community kids club

For fourteen years, Wikidata has helped organise the world’s knowledge into a structured, interconnected and freely accessible resource. From people and institutions to languages, cultural heritage and historical events, its data connects information across languages and digital platforms.

Yet, as Wikidata celebrates its 14th birthday and enters its fifteenth year, an important question remains: whose knowledge is being documented, whose contributions are visible, and who gets to participate in shaping the knowledge systems increasingly influencing how we discover and understand the world?

For African Wiki Women, this question goes beyond the absence of biographies or incomplete records. It concerns their participation in the processes through which knowledge is sourced, organised, connected and made accessible.

Africa is home to generations of women whose contributions to science, education, governance, technology, culture and social change have shaped their communities and beyond. Yet, many of these contributions remain difficult to discover in global digital knowledge systems. Addressing this gap requires more than adding missing information. It requires enabling the people whose knowledge and experiences are underrepresented to participate in shaping how that knowledge is documented.

Beyond representation: Why African women’s participation matters

Wikidata is more than a collection of facts. Its structured data connects information about people, places, organisations and events, making it possible for knowledge to be discovered and reused across different languages and platforms.

However, making knowledge freely accessible does not automatically make it inclusive. Representation depends on what gets documented, the availability of reliable sources, and the perspectives of those contributing to the knowledge base.

This is where African women’s participation becomes particularly important. Women are not simply beneficiaries of more inclusive knowledge systems; they can also be active contributors to building them. By documenting underrepresented individuals, improving existing records, connecting information and contributing in different languages, African women help shape what becomes visible within the wider knowledge ecosystem.

For Africa Wiki Women (AWW), this understanding has informed its continued efforts to strengthen women’s participation in Wikimedia projects, particularly Wikidata, through mentorship, skills development and community-led initiatives.

From participation to impact: Building capacity and contributing to knowledge

Since 2024, Africa Wiki Women has created opportunities for African women to develop their skills and contribute to structured knowledge.

Across its Wikidata activities, the community created 749 items in 2024, recorded 3,760 edits through its 2025 campaigns, and has recorded more than 14,000+ edits so far in 2026. These figures reflect different forms of contribution, from creating new entries to improving existing information.

Beyond editing campaigns, mentorship has remained an important part of this work. Through its On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Programme, the first cohort supported 26 women from six African countries with guidance from 12 mentors. In the second cohort, 20 women graduated in 2026, collectively creating 287 Wikidata items alongside contributions to Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons.

These initiatives reflect an important principle: sustainable participation requires more than introducing women to Wikimedia projects. It involves providing opportunities to learn, practise, receive feedback and develop the confidence to become independent contributors, mentors and community leaders.

What community experiences reveal

Some photos from African Wiki Women 14th Wikidata celebration in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria

Africa Wiki Women’s Wikidata 14th birthday celebrations across Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, alongside an online gathering that attracted approximately 70 participants, provided opportunities to reflect on these experiences.

In Ghana, we celebrated with children from Robo Club, a club that introduces children and teenagers to robotics and gaming technologies. We engaged their creativity and imaginations. They expressed their ideas by creating poems and artwork inspired by Wikidata. The children also enjoyed fun games and celebrated with a birthday cake.

In Kenya, discussions explored how different generations discover and engage with knowledge in an increasingly technology-driven environment. Participants also raised concerns about the relatively low rate of updates to Kenyan data, highlighting the need for more sustained contributions to documenting local knowledge.

In Nigeria, conversations focused on the challenges new editors encounter when navigating Wikimedia projects. One participant reflected on how AWW’s training sessions and campaigns had helped her become more confident in contributing. Members also emphasised the need for continuous training and more opportunities for in-person engagement.

These experiences reinforce a common lesson: community growth cannot be measured solely by the number of people introduced to a platform. The support, relationships and learning opportunities that enable contributors to remain engaged are equally important.

Why this matters in the age of artificial intelligence

The importance of structured knowledge has become even more apparent as artificial intelligence increasingly influences how people search for and interact with information.

Knowledge resources such as Wikidata provide structured information that can be reused in different digital applications. However, when information about particular communities is missing, outdated or poorly sourced, the knowledge available to systems that draw on these resources may also be incomplete.

Africa Wiki Women’s research and community experiences offer further insight into the barriers behind these gaps. Its 2024 Inspired Inclusion Campaign evaluation highlighted the difficulties contributors encounter when documenting women, particularly the limited availability of reliable references and challenges surrounding notability.

Similarly, AWW’s Technical Research, conducted between December 2024 and January 2025 with more than 186 participants across 20 African countries, identified limited access to mentorship and resources, time constraints, inadequate digital skills, and internet and device accessibility as barriers to women’s participation in the Wikimedia movement.

These findings demonstrate that improving representation requires addressing more than the technical aspects of editing. It also requires creating the conditions that allow women to participate consistently and meaningfully in building open knowledge.

From documenting knowledge to shaping its future

As Wikidata enters its fifteenth year, the conversation should extend beyond how many items have been created or how many edits have been recorded. We must also consider who participates in shaping the knowledge base, whose perspectives remain missing, and what opportunities exist for underrepresented communities to influence how knowledge is organised and accessed.

For African women, this means moving beyond being subjects of digital knowledge to becoming active contributors, trainers, organisers and leaders within the open knowledge ecosystem.

However, this responsibility cannot rest with volunteer communities alone. African universities, libraries, cultural institutions, researchers, media organisations and technology stakeholders all have important roles to play in making reliable information accessible and supporting collaborative documentation efforts.

Fourteen years of Wikidata is therefore more than a milestone worth celebrating. It is an opportunity to reflect on the knowledge we have collectively built, the voices still missing, and the people who must be involved in shaping what comes next.

“The future of structured knowledge should not simply contain more information about Africa. It should reflect greater African Women’s participation in deciding what is documented, how it is connected, and whose knowledge becomes visible…”

This Diff post is part of Wikidata’s 14th Birthday celebrations, organised by Africa Wiki Women across Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, alongside an online community gathering. The celebrations were made possible through funding support from Wikimedia Deutschland as part of its global activities marking Wikidata’s 14th birthday.

Through these activities, Africa Wiki Women brought together contributors to celebrate Wikidata, strengthen community connections, and highlight the importance of African women’s participation in building and shaping structured open knowledge.

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